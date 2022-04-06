8 Products to Help with Seasonal Allergies

We all love the spring season for the beautiful flowers and the warmer weather, but we also dread having to deal with seasonal allergies. As many as 60 million people per year in the United States have to deal with seasonal allergies according to the CDC, but luckily there are some products you can get for your home that can help you relieve some of those annoying symptoms.

When people are trying to get rid of their seasonal allergies, many don’t realize that having an air purifier in the house can be a big help! Now there are many air purifiers out there, but one that is recommended by many is the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH! Not only does it have a 4 stage filtration that captures particles and orders, but it is also small and quiet so you can put it anywhere in the house! $183.99

Have a great night sleep without having to worry about an allergy flareup by using a hypoallergenic mattress protector. The SafeRest protector will protect against fluids, dust mites, and other bacterias. It has a cotton terry surface, making it both noiseless and breathable and comes in all sizes so you get one for every bed in your house. Starting at $28.99

The Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler is a great tool to have if you suffer with congestion. This personal steam inhaler is a great way to temporarily help with sinus relief or other breathing problems that can be caused by seasonal allergies. $39.87

This Neti Pot has been around since 1972 and has helped people easily soothe their nasal congestion. What’s great about this pot is that it is eco-friendly, refillable, and is used with a nasal wash of high-grade salt and distilled water! $13.62

People don’t realize how easy it is for air particles and other bacteria to get trapped in your sheets and pillow cases, which is why it’s a great idea to invest in some pillow protectors! The Aller-Ease protectors are made with expertly-designed fabric to help prevent unhealthy from collecting in your pillows.This product also helps to keep the pillow fresh and clean with its durable and comfortable zippered protector! $11.40

Help boost your immune system during this flu and allergy season with these bath salts! These salts are infused with clove, lemon, and frankincense essential oils, making it the perfect product to add to your bath! $26

This vacuum is made with Anti-allergen complete seal technology to help do some necessary spring cleaning to help with your seasonal allergies! The Shark Navigator is lightweight, powerful, and portable, making it a popular vacuum option for many cleaners out there. $199.99

Lavender essential oils are popular during the allergy season because it can help soothe symptoms while also calming you down. There are many ways to use this oil to help with allergies such as adding a few drops to your bath, rub droplets into your hand and inhale or simply add it to your diffuser! $22.45