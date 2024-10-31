8 Best Party Places for Long Island Kids (that they will love!)

Planning a birthday party for your child on Long Island can be both exciting and a bit overwhelming. With a wide range of venues to choose from, finding the right location is key to creating a celebration your child will always remember. From engaging indoor play centers to stunning outdoor spaces by the beach, the right venue provides the perfect setting for fun activities and lasting memories with family and friends. We’ve gathered some of the top kids’ birthday party venues on Long Island and in NYC, highlighting their unique features, capacity, and themes that appeal to various ages and interests. Below, you’ll find options that offer everything from hands-on fun to all-inclusive packages, helping you discover the ideal spot that fits your budget and party size while giving your child an unforgettable birthday experience.

Bounce! Family Entertainment Center

330 Michael Drive, Syosset

516-762-1300

bouncepartiesli@gmail.com

Bounce! in Syosset is an indoor family entertainment center offering fantastic birthday party packages and open play sessions on Long Island. Kids can celebrate their birthday with friends jumping on trampolines, in the adventure zone, soft play arena, toddler town, ninja/net course, playing laser tag, bumper cars, arcade games and more.

Clowns.com

200 Meacham Ave., Elmont

516-577-0000

inquiries@clowns.com

Clowns.com has been the premier choice for kids entertainment in the Greater New York area for over 15 years. Their fantastic children’s entertainers sing and dance, spin kosher cotton candy, play bubble games, make balloon animals, provide face painting, and end with a fun magic show! Add concessions like snow cones or kosher popcorn to make your guests’ taste buds dance; it’s a blast for everyone! Hundreds of bounce house options bring every party to the next level, and you can complete your party’s theme with a special appearance from your child’s favorite tv show or movie character. No matter what the theme of your kid’s birthday party is, Clowns.com will make it a memorable one.

Dave and Busters

Multiple Locations

888-300-1515

jessica.foley@daveandbusters.com

With kid-friendly menus, stellar Power Card deals to play tons of arcade games, and a one-of-a-kind experience, what’s not to love? Dave & Buster’s has everything you need for an unforgettable party. Birthday packages are available for groups of all sizes. Book online at your convenience, or work with one of D&B’s professional party planners to tailor your experience. Mention “Best Birthdays” to get an extra $20 in game play for the guest of honor when booking a kid’s birthday package at any one of their 10 area locations.

Gaming Kingdom

2709 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown

516-557-3226

info@gamingkingdomny.com

Gaming Kingdom is the ultimate destination for unforgettable birthday parties, offering a state-of-the-art video game lounge in a fun and exciting atmosphere for kids of all ages. With a wide selection of popular games like Minecraft, Fortnite, Mario Kart, Roblox, and more, Gaming Kingdom caters to every gamer’s passion. Each party package includes exclusive access to gaming stations, dedicated party hosts, and pizza/drinks. Parents can relax knowing their kids are playing in a safe, clean, and social environment. Whether it’s a casual gathering or a full-scale gaming extravaganza, Gaming Kingdom ensures an action-packed, stress-free celebration that kids will rave about long after the party ends.

L.I. Adventureland

2245 Broadhollow Rd.

631-694-6868

BirthdayParties@adventureland.us

Prepare for an unforgettable celebration at Adventureland Long Island, where party experts are on hand to help you plan the best party ever, from birthday parties, graduations and communions to year-end celebrations! Adventureland features heart-pounding rides, endless games, delicious food, and fun. Guests can choose from Adventureland’s fantastic party packages, carefully tailored to their needs. Little adventurers will be all smiles as they zip around on roller coasters, splash on the water rides, and test their skills at thrilling games. When it’s time to refuel, Adventureland’s mouthwatering food options will keep everyone satisfied.

Little Doll Studio

137 North Park Avenue, Rockville Centre

516-238-6159

Fran@littledollstudio.com

Birthdays are Little Doll’s Studio’s absolute favorite thing to do and the party staff goes all out to make the experience extra special and memorable for all. A two-hour party at this unique boutique wonderland in Rockville Centre delivers non-stop creative and imaginative play including doll dress design, a doll fashion show, a dance party, and dress-up. From invitations, decorations, food, entertainment, set-up, clean-up, favors, and playlists, they take care of everything so you can enjoy your child and your guests in the moment. Surprise and delight your child with unique custom add-ons and create an experience they’ll be talking about until their next birthday.

Monster Mini Golf

645 Stewart Ave, Garden City

516-279-4433

gardencity@monsterminigolf.com

As you step into the world of monsters, prepare to be greeted by friendly human staff, who will help you customize every aspect of the party according to your child’s preferences. Monster birthday parties are designed to create an unforgettable experience for your little one and their friends. They are filled with laughter, excitement, and plenty of monstrous fun, with private party rooms complete with spooky decorations. There are 2 great locations in Garden City and Deer Park, NY.

Urban Air Lake Grove

3147 Middle Country Rd, Lake Grove

Make your kid’s birthday party epic at Urban Air Lake Grove, where they take care of everything so you can enjoy the party. All party packages come with a dedicated host, arcade cards, a t-shirt for the birthday kid, party favor scratch-offs, Urban Air socks, tableware, balloons and water for each jumper. All packages include two hours table or room rental (plus setup and cleanup), after which you can stay another hour in the park to continue the fun! Experience all your favorite attractions, including Long Island’s tallest Sky Rider, bumper cars, virtual reality, climbing walls, ropes course, warrior course and dozens of trampolines. Try their two brand new attractions: Flash Pads and Mini Go-karts. Their birthday party packages start at $369.

