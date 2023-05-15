New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Annual Guide
Grab Your Sunnies & Let’s Meet Downtown – 5 Things to Do at the Seaport This Summer

  1. Free Outdoor Workouts

New classes. All summer long. Seaport Fit is back with free outdoor classes every week. From yoga on the Heineken Riverdeck to boxing on Seaport Square, you can find it all here. RSVPs full? Don’t worry, walk-ups are welcome.

Seaport Fit is presented by NewYork-Presbyterian.

  1. DJ Sets + Sunsets on Heineken Riverdeck

East River breezes. Brooklyn Bridge views. Beers on the deck, cocktails with the crew — and music. Always great music. Nothing says summer like Seaport Sounds. Catch live DJs every Thursday night from May 11.

Seaport Sounds is presented by Heineken.

  1. Hester Street Fair Outdoor Market

Curated style, al fresco. Browse a creative collection of vintage clothes, jewelry and art and enjoy live music and bites. Hester Street Fair kicks off a new season at the Seaport.

  1. You Are Not Alone Murals Project

In recognition of the importance of mental health and well-being, the Seaport has again commissioned You Are Not Alone to create 10 new murals along the East River esplanade, just north of the Tin Building. You Are Not Alone is a global project that includes more than 60 murals by artists around the world. Come snap a selfie and join the movement.

  1. Rooftop Concerts

There are rooftops—and then there’s The Rooftop at Pier 17—hosting one-of-a-kind concerts featuring some of your favorite artists and skyline views that can’t be beat! See the 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup now for tickets.

