Breast Cancer on the Rise in Younger Women: What You Need to Know

Many women, especially those in younger age groups, may think they don’t need to worry about breast cancer yet. They may think that breast cancer is a health concern for older women only and some may have grown up believing this notion. However, recent data suggests otherwise.

A recent report from the American Cancer Society (ACS) highlights some important trends in breast cancer, particularly concerning younger women. While the good news is that the overall death rates from breast cancer have dropped significantly since 1989, the news isn’t all positive, especially for women under 50.

First off, the good news from the study is that the mortality rates from breast cancer have decreased by 44 percent since 1989. However, the findings do show that there has been an upward increase in breast cancer across the board and it has continued to rise by one percent annually between 2012 and 2021.

Yet even more surprisingly, while we’ve often heard that breast cancer primarily affects women who are past child-bearing age, the study shows that more younger women are being diagnosed each year. Alarmingly, breast cancer diagnoses in women under 50 are rising by 1.4 percent each year.

More Younger Women Are Being Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Dr. Natalie Berger, Associate Director of Breast Medical Oncology at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital says she has noticed an increase in younger patients getting breast cancer. “While breast cancer is primarily associated with older women, there is a disturbing trend of younger patients being diagnosed, “ says Dr. Berger. “The number of cases in women aged 20-40 has been noticeably higher, aligning with recent reports from the American Cancer Society.”

Dr. Berger stresses that paying attention to your body and keeping regular check-ups is essential. “I am seeing more patients who have a breast cancer detected on self-examination or during a breast exam with their doctor,” she explains. “Fortunately, this year the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) lowered the recommended age of initiating annual mammography from 45 to 40 years old.”

No matter how old you are, “It’s essential to remember, no age is too young to develop breast cancer,” Dr. Berger stresses.

Be Proactive

Women can do a lot to catch things early, even before they need a mammogram. Knowing your family history and discussing it with your healthcare provider is really important. Early detection is crucial, and regular screenings can save lives.

“There are some women who may be recommended to start breast cancer screenings before age 40 based on family history or genetics,” Dr. Berger says. “Regular check-ups with both a primary care doctor and gynecologist, along with monthly self-exams, can help identify potential issues early on.”

Pregnancy and breast cancer

As young moms, it’s essential to recognize that breast cancer can also affect women who are pregnant or have recently given birth. “It’s important to note that breast cancer can also develop during pregnancy or while breastfeeding,” Dr. Berger points out. “Many changes in the breast during this time are normal, but women should consult their doctors if they notice anything unusual, such as new lumps that do not go away, persistent skin changes, or persistent clogged ducts.”

Dr. Berger advises women to be their own best advocates. “It’s vital for you to advocate for yourself. If you notice any changes in your breasts, don’t hesitate to seek medical attention,” she says. “ Early detection can greatly improve treatment outcomes and increase your chances of a successful recovery.”