New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
Sponsored

Navigating Westchester County Real Estate-Watch This Free Webinar!

Posted on New York FamilyBy

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by The Westchester Living Team. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers…learn more.

Have you been dreaming about living in the burbs- particularly Westchester? We know! So many families are looking to move to Westchester; it is close to the city, easy commute, and perfect for families.

Recently we connected with The Westchester Living Team, Compass Westchester’s #2 team in the county, and chatted about the current local market data and what makes each Westchester neighborhood special. Four experts on all things Westchester Jennifer Ross (Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker), Sari Shaw (Licensed Real Estate Salesperson), Lynn Ryan (Licensed Real Estate Salesperson), and Melissa MarcoglieseLicensed Real Estate Salesperson.

Check out the webinar and learn about the booming Westchester real estate and why it’s a seller’s market with low inventory and high demand.
We were also given valuable tips on the nuances of home buying in Westchester (it’s not the same as other parts of the Metro area) and why it is crucial to work with a knowledgeable broker who knows the neighborhood you want to look at in Westchester.

You will also learn in this webinar insider tips, including home pricing by neighborhood, uniqueness of neighborhoods, and how to make the right decision for yourself!

About the Author

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center

Our incredible Shelter Island setting invites connection, reflection, and spiritual growth through summer camp & year-round retreats. All are welcome!

New-York Historical Society

New-York Historical Society

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family May 2021