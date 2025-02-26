Fun and Learning at the Bronx Family Fun Day & Charter School Fair!

Looking for a great school for your child? Want to explore summer camps, afterschool programs, and fun activities for the whole family? Then don’t miss the Bronx Family Fun Day & Charter School Fair, hosted by Bronx Family & amNY!

Sunday, March 23

12:30 – 3:30 PM

Gauchos Gym, 478 Gerard Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10451

This free event is the perfect opportunity for families to learn about local charter schools, summer programs, enrichment activities and community services—all in one place. Whether you’re searching for the right school or looking for ways to keep your child engaged outside the classroom, this event has something for everyone while bringing together families and schools in the Bronx, Harlem and Upper Manhattan communities.

Why You Should Attend:

Meet & Greet Charter School Representatives – Get all your questions answered, explore different schools, and even complete same-day applications.

Discover Summer Camps & Afterschool Programs – Find exciting opportunities to keep your child learning and having fun all year long.

Enjoy Free Family Fun – Bring the kids for a day packed with interactive activities, arts & crafts, music, games, and more.

Meet Costumed Characters – Snap photos with beloved characters who will bring smiles and excitement to little ones

Experience Hands-On Learning – Engage in fun, educational activities that spark curiosity and creativity.

This event is designed to connect families with amazing educational opportunities in a relaxed and entertaining environment. Parents can explore school options, while kids enjoy a fantastic day filled with activities. Don’t miss this chance to make important decisions about your child’s future while having a great time with the whole family.

Admission is free, but RSVP is required. Reserve your spot today.

We can’t wait to welcome you to the Bronx Family Fun Day & Charter School Fair—see you there!

