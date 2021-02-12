2021 GMC Yukon Denali: Your Winter Family Getaway Not Far from NYC

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With the amount of snow that we have been getting in NYC this winter, it’s no surprise that you may be wanting to take a snowy adventure trip with the family to really get your dose of it. With COVID still a risk though, making sure that you are traveling safely and finding social distancing activities is key. That is why I am sharing all the deets on a perfect winter getaway trip to Mount Peter with the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali.

2021 GMC Yukon Denali

If you are planning to head out of the city and to the snow, you’ll want to have a reliable and sturdy vehicle for the family. I headed out in the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali that was perfect for the trip. It was a safe vehicle that also came with all the bells and whistles to entertain the kiddos in the back.

In NYC, we are all masters when it comes to navigating small and busy streets, but it might be a little out of our comfort zone when switching over to a large SUV. Well, I am here to say that it was surprisingly easy, especially with the help of the 9 High-Definition Cameras guiding me along the way. Talk about total surround vision when parking; I had a birds-eye view, along with a front and rear view as well. Honestly, it was a breeze to park. Another helpful safety feature was the vibrations of the driver’s seat when any car came too close to the vehicle while driving, this was super helpful to keep me aware of others on the road, or when someone would walk behind the car when I was pulling out of a parking space.

Whenever taking a trip in the car with the kids, you know that space is always an important factor. In the back seat, the second row was very spacious and the 3rd row was easily accessible and had 10.1 extra inches of legroom. Not only was there ample space, but the back seat had tons of awesome features to keep the kids entertained such as Rear Seat Media with touch screens that can support Apple TV, Playstation, and more! And if that wasn’t cool enough, the rear seats get some love with seat warmers!

With the back seat being well taken care of with media and 4G LTE WiFi that can pair up to seven devices, in the front row, I was able to easily use the Apple CarPlay to access my music or make a call with a simple voice command. And I absolutely loved all the additional compartments in the front seat to place all of my belongings. There even was a Power Sliding Console that slid back up to 10 inches so that I could easily place and access my huge purse of hand wipes, sanitizer, and all your normal day-to-day essentials for living in the middle of a pandemic. There was even a hidden and secure storage drawer for anything that you wanted to keep stowed away safely. I don’t know about you but I misplace everything whenever I am in a car so having extra space to put all my belongings was amazing.

Stay at Abbey Inn & Spa

Finding a place to stay that makes you feel safe when you are on the road is tough, but the Abbey Inn & Spa checked off all my boxes and made me feel comfortable when staying there. The location was great as it overlooks the water and it had a real cozy feel to it — perfect for the winter. I was very happy to see that everyone was wearing a mask, there were hand sanitizing stations throughout the location, and social distancing was encouraged.

At first arrival, my temperature was taken and check-in was very easy. The hotel staff had gone through extensive training procedures for sanitation and the hotel rooms were rigorously cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectant.

For dining, it’s encouraged that you do take-out but you are also allowed to eat in their dining rooms where tables are spaced six feet apart. I ended up dining in the comfort of my own room. They offer a variety of great dishes for lunch and dinner, from pasta to seafood and burgers — something for everyone. The best part is that there is complimentary coffee served during certain hours of the day, which was a huge plus for me!

Mount Peter

With only a 45 min drive from the Abbey Inn & Spa, I drove to Mount Peter for a day of skiing. Upon arrival in your vehicle, you are briefed with their COVID-19 policy and directed to where you need to go for your specific activity. It was great to see that everyone was wearing a face mask and people were using their cars as their base lodge to gear up for the day.

If you are new to winter sports, Mount Peter makes it easy to get started. They have beginner lessons for snowboarding and skiing, as well as a slope for the little ones to go snow tubing. This makes it a great location for beginners and for those that are ready to hit the ski lift.

It’s really easy to spend a whole day here, so there are plenty of bites to eat when hunger hits. You can find quesadillas, mac n’ cheese, crepes, and more. And of course, there is hot chocolate with marshmallows, whipped cream, and sprinkles for when you need something to warm you up or to end the ski trip on a high note.

Our vehicle and experience were complimentary but all thoughts and opinions are our own.