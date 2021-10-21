11 Best Blue Light Glasses for Remote Parents

Best Blue Light Glasses for Remote Parents

As we are coming up on 2 years of living through screens during this Pandemic, it’s time to make sure everyone is protecting their eyes while maintaining relevance online! Blue light glasses are created to block blue-ray that are highly displayed through digital screens.

It is recommended if you spend more than 5 hours on a computer or watching TV, which in the days of a pandemic are not hard to achieve, you should seek out a pair of blue light glasses to wear. If you are in the need for the perfect pair to get you through the remote work day, here are some of the best blue light glasses for adults.

Halloween is right around the corner! For the scoop on the perfect treats to look out for, Check out the Best Halloween Candy for 2021: Spooky and Sweet Treats!

Felix Gray has a wide variety of blue light glasses that many parents love, but one of them in particular that catches many peoples eye are the Nash glasses. These glasses are made from proprietary blue light filtering solution to insure that your eyes are staying protected while looking at a screen all day. Nash glasses also offer 100 percent UVA and UVB protection and are made with no color distortion. Starting at $95.

The Elias glasses are simple square frames, that come in Midnight Crystal Fade and Cacao Crystal, a perfect set of basic unisex glasses to help protect your eyes! The Elias’ come in a medium width frame, but Warby Parker also allows you to select different widths to try out at home to make sure you are getting the right size. $95.

Capra by Pixel Eye Wear has designed glasses that have a round classic frame with a keyhole bridge accomplishing that ‘well put together’ look, Capra coming in Whiskey Tortoise and black. $75.

Coastal Lenses has provided us with another classic style with some extra pizzaz around the brows. These lenses coming in Brown Crystal and having a curved browline that helps to uplift the eyes. $73.

Sequence seems to give a very sophisticated feel with a classic style and a modern touch to them. These pair of glasses come in Translucent, Charred Quartz, Ocean Tide, and Amber Tortoise. $70.

Another star by EyeBuyDirect, this one is designed with square lenses and with a modern flat metal for the frame. The frames come in the colors Matte Silver Tortoise, Matte Gold Tortoise, Matte Black, Matte Black/Golden, Navy Blue & Tortoise, and Coral & Tortoise. $49.

This pair brought to us by GlassesUSA has circular lenses with fine wiring all around. It is said to suit those who love the oversized look. These frames coming in Black, Gold, Black & Silver, Black & Gunmetal, Gray & Gold, Pink & Gold, and Black & Gold. $88.

This option is a pack of 2, coming in Black and Translucent. They have a classic square lens and a simple frame. You can have two on handy just in case one goes missing! $15.98.

This pair from ZeroUV is offering a vintage feel with circular lenses, and some bright-colored plastic frame options. This option coming in Red/Clear, Yellow/Clear, Black/Clear, Matte Black/Clear, and Clear/Clear. All sets have a translucent undertone with coloring on top. $12.99.

For a younger and more hipster look, try this oversized pair! With large square lenses and a thin overall frame, one is sure to look and feel cool wearing these! This pair comes in Black/Clear, Tortoise/Clear, Clear-Tan/Clear, and Clear/Clear. $14.99.

This funky pair of glasses by Teddith has an aviator glasses look while keeping it modern and new! This pair is also for those who loved the oversized look and want to stand out while keeping your eyes safe! Coming in Black & Gold with a thin frame and a thick black square lens. $34.99.