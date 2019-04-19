10 Things To Do in the City for Spring Break 2019!

New York Transit Museum Gallery Annex at Grand Central Terminal

This small gallery in Grand Central Terminal has rotating railroad exhibits and a shop that offers train-themed gifts.

Contact: grandcentralterminal.com. 212-878-0106.

Location: Just off the Main Concourse in the Shuttle Passage, accessible by stroller from Lexington and 42nd Street. Not accessible from Vanderbilt Avenue.

Cost: FREE

Times: Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Avoid commuter hours at Grand Central as the Terminal get very crowded especially if you have a stroller.

Why we love it: Trains! Small exhibit. The beauty of Grand Central Terminal. Fresh food in Grand Central Market also Food Court choices. It’s free!