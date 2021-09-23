10 Best Childcare Facilities in NYC

After a long year and a half, our lives are starting to get back to normal. Kids are headed back to school in person, and parents are beginning to head back to work or are working remotely full time. Now that many people are getting back into their 9-5 days, many parents are on the lookout for full or part-time childcare. Lucky for us, many childcare facilities are back open and are offering programs for little ones this fall!

All My Children– Multiple Locations

All My Children caregivers teach kids the skills they will need when they enter elementary school and essential tools they need for life in general. All My Children wants to make sure that your kids are in the best environment possible, which is why they offer an eco-conscious daycare to reduce environmental hazards for your kids.

Bronx Day Care– Crotona

559 E Tremont Ave., Bronx, NY 10457

A great choice if your child loves activities 24/7. Caregivers constantly update parents on their child’s weekly schedule to be 100 percent transparent on what their child is doing every day at Bronx Day Care.

Gardens Daycare– Hudson Heights

427 Fort Washington Ave., New York, NY 10033

Picking the right childcare facility is essential for your kids. Gardens Daycare is a family-oriented daycare, making it an easy transition for both children and their parents. Not only will Gardens take care of your kids, but the childcare facility is also a learning environment where kids will learn how to follow rules and listen.

Imagine Early Learning Center– Multiple Locations

If you are looking for a care option that will be fun for your kids and educational, then Imagine is the right choice for your family. Imagine offers programs for ages 2 months to 5 years old that focus on meeting the needs of each child while also making sure they are reaching essential milestones for their age group.

Jelly Bean Group Family Day Care– Upper East Side

516 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028

Since 1989, Jelly Bean Group Family Day Care has believed that child-centered play is the best way for kids to learn and develop. Kids can play freely throughout the day while also participating in adult-led activities throughout the day.

KinderCare– Multiple Locations

Kindercare offers both infant and toddler daycare options for parents. At KinderCare, teachers encourage children to be themselves and explore their interests and imaginations while making memories with new friends in the same age group.

Sunshine Learning Center– Multiple Locations

Keeping parents in the loop is vital at Sunshine Learning Center, which uses Tadpole software so parents can keep track of their kids. Through the software, teachers can record naps, activities, and meals and share lesson plans that parents can view. Sunshine offers programs for infants, toddlers, and early preschoolers and uses a creative curriculum that provides specific goals for a child’s development.

Tender Tots– Multiple Locations

Tender Tots infant and toddler daycare programs focus on developing your kids’ motor and speech skills while having a ball of fun every day! Overall, Tender Tots wants to provide the highest level of care for kids while ensuring they are in a safe and healthy environment.

The Bellevue Day Care Center– Kips Bay

462 1st Ave. d100, New York, NY 10016

Bellevue Day Care Center has been around since the 1970s and has continued to offer early education and child care services. This center provides services for kids ages 6-14 months and guarantees a nurturing environment for your kids.

Vivvi– Multiple Locations

We all know that parents are often pulled every which way and have crazy schedules. That’s why Vivvi provides care that fits into families’ schedules, such as offering extended hours and flexible enrollment options. Each location space is beautifully designed and has designated spaces, such as learning centers and wiggle rooms, to help with their hands-on curriculum.