10 Best Baby Bottles For Breastfed and Formula-Fed Babies

10 Best Baby Bottles

When searching for the right baby bottle, it can be hard to know what is best for your baby. While every baby is different, there are some features that are important for every baby bottle to have. These include anti-colic technology, a natural and soft nipple, a bottle that does not leak, and a comfortable bottle shape. Don’t be afraid to try out different bottles to find the one that works best for you and your baby!

Philips Avent BPA Free Natural Baby Bottles

9 ounce, 4 pack

$30.69

Known as one of the best all-around baby bottles, the bottle is able to keep up with your baby’s development with different nipple flow rates and has an ergonomic shape that is easy to hold in any direction. Even more, the baby bottle comes with an ultra-soft and wide breast-shaped nipple which promotes a natural latch-on for the baby. It also comes with an anti-colic valve that vents air away from the baby’s stomach.

Medela Calma Breast Milk Bottle

5 oz, singular

$15.99

One of the most unique bottles is the Medela bottle. The bottle is designed so that milk only flows when the baby creates a vacuum, allowing your baby to control the flow of their food. It is able to replicate the process and feeling of breastfeeding, allowing a baby to pause and breathe between feeding as they naturally would. One nipple size can be used for all stages of feeding and this bottle is designed exclusively for breastfed babies.

Nanobébé Flexy Silicone Baby Bottle

5 oz or 9 oz, 3 pack

$23.99

Feeding your baby has never been easier with Nanobebe bottles. Made of a squeezably soft, silicone material, this bottle replicates the feeling of a breast to have a smooth transition to bottle-feeding. Post-feeding fussiness and discomfort are no longer a problem with the 3 anti-colic vents and non-collapsible design.

Dr. Brown’s Natural Glass Baby Bottle

8 oz, 2 pack

$9.59

Dr. Brown’s baby bottles preserve nutrients in breastmilk and formulas for the best quality milk for your baby. The bottle is dishwasher safe so you don’t have to worry about struggling to clean the bottle after every feeding. The soft silicone nipples promote natural latching and the bottle is suitable for all feeding stages. One of the best aspects is that the bottle parts are interchangeable with three different bottle types and a variety of nipples so that you can find the best combination that works for your baby!

Perry Mackin Anti-Colic Silicone Baby Bottle

6 oz or 9oz, 2 pack

$34.99

This is another great option for breastfeeding babies, they are designed to mimic breastfeeding to avoid bottle rejection. This bottle is loved by parents for its anti-colic technology and soft, skin-like texture, as well as the wide-neck design that allows for easy cleaning. The bottle grows with your baby as it is able to transform from a baby bottle to a sippy cup, and finally to a silicone straw cup. The different flow speed nipples also allow the bottle to change as your baby develops.

Comotomo Natural Feel Baby Bottle

8 oz or 5 oz, singular

$12.99

Comotomo believes in innovation and has dedicated the design of this bottle to eliminating leaks and preventing colic with its vents. For parents’ convenience, this bottle is microwave and dishwasher safe. The naturally shaped nipples are ideal for breastfed babies.

Pura Kiki Stainless Steel Infant Bottle

11 oz, singular

$19.49

If sustainability is a priority, this bottle is perfect for you and your baby. They are made to last a lifetime and are the only 100% plastic-free and MADE SAFE® certified baby bottle on the market. The versatile bottle can transform into a sippy cup, straw bottle, or water bottle by simply switching out the silicone lid. This stainless steel bottle is recommended for babies 3 months and older.

NUK Simply Natural Glass Bottles

4 oz or 8 oz, 3 pac

$17.99

Dedicated to natural feeding, this is the only bottle that has up to 9 nipple holes which mimics the natural fit and flow of breastfeeding. It also has a scooped nipple cavity that allows your baby’s tongue and mouth to move naturally like they would on a breast.

MAM Easy Start Anti-Colic Bottle

5 oz, 3 pack

$14.99

The MAM Anti-Colic bottle releases liquid slowly in order to prevent colic symptoms by eliminating air bubbles that often form when feeding. If you don’t believe the reviews, you can look at the statistics which state that a staggering 80% of parents reported less colic in their babies after using this bottle. The design is also self-sterilizing in just 3 minutes which is practical for busy parents.

Evenflo Feeding Advanced Angled Vented Bottles

9 oz, pack of 6

$18.99

This unique bottle has an angled shape which helps promote an upright feeding position. The premium venting technology has made sure that bubbles will stay in the bottle and not enter your baby’s stomach. The ergonomic shape and the soft grips ensure comfort for both you and your baby during their feedings.