Winter Extracurriculars, Sports and Activities Listings

As a kid, I loved after-school extracurricular classes. Whether summer camp, gymnastics, or high school clubs – regardless of the time of year- I embraced the energy that came with all activities. As a young adult, I led youth groups, ran after-school classes at the local community center, and taught many kids to swim. I felt lucky to have teachers and counselors who chose to share their time, energy, expertise, and talents.

As the season shifts towards winter, it’s time to ensure those young minds have extracurricular classes, activities, or sports to engage, foster, and energize their spirits. Parents should know something exists for all kids – it might take time, effort, trial and error, thinking outside the box, recruiting experts, and listening to your child’s voice. It might mean investments in energy, money, community, and heart. However long it takes to find the thing that lights them up – it’s worth it.

Here are 4 tips to help find an engaging winter extracurricular, class or activity for your child.

Listen actively to the kind of activity , class your child needs

Kids have a way of sharing their thoughts. Young children might not have the words yet, but they know how they feel. Those with the words might not have the meaning flushed out, and some kids may be shy and might need coaxing to try something new. Listen to what seems to interest them and provide options, give them the tools to research, keep an open line of communication, remind them they’ve got a support system, encourage giving it a try, and help them see that the nervous excitement of expanding that comfort zone is worth both the risk and joy.

Know what sorts of classes, sports your child gravitates towards

There is something for everyone in New York – offering many enriching activities encompassing diverse arts, including painting, sculpting, dancing, drawing, poetry, writing, music, theater, and more. Engaging in the arts fosters talent and expands your child’s understanding of the world, nurturing a heightened sense of self-awareness. For those passionate about sports, tailor-made winter classes are available after school or on weekends, providing the ideal outlet for children to expend their boundless energy.

Don’t overextend your child’s extracurricular schedule

Parent tip! If you’re overextended, your child is overscheduled, or there is sensory overload coming for your child (or you!), then less is more. One meaningful activity is more than enough.

If one day a week or a few hours each is sufficient, it will work for your child and, most importantly, the family.

There is an activity, class, or sport out there for every child

In families with more than one kid, you may run around and do different activities for your children, as only all of your kids will want to do the same sport or class.

So, lead them to what they will thrive in or take a mild interest and turn it into a full-on hobby. For example, If your child has an ear for languages, steer them towards an international culture or language club. If they’re pulled towards teams, leadership, and exercise, see what types of sports or club teams are out there for them. If they crave connection and want to learn creative pursuits, consider opening their world towards what’s possible in arts, community service, or learning something new. They want to practice swimming midwinter, there’s a club for that. They want to learn chess and build their interpersonal skills simultaneously; there’s a class for that. They want to learn marketing, debate, and business skills – there’s an organization for that. They want to learn survival skills and embrace the goals of scouts and leadership; there’s a space for that.

Give them a safe, non-judgemental space to share their interests and thrive.

Bronx

New Settlement Community Center

1501 Jerome Avenue, Bronx NY

718-759-5901

Newsettlement.org/community-center

Explore a world of excitement and growth with our diverse recreational programs, catering to all ages from 6 months to Senior Citizens. From invigorating fitness classes to stimulating creative workshops, New Settlement Community Center offers something for everyone. Become a member today and dive into a journey of wellness, skill-building, and memorable moments with your family. Winter registration opens on January 2nd and closes on January 21st.

Brooklyn

Brighton Ballet Theatre

2002 Oriental Blvd., Brooklyn NY

718-769-9161

bbtballet.org

Offering classes in Ballet and Progressing Ballet Technique, Rhythmic Dance and Mummy and Me, Street Jazz Dance, Hip-Hop Dance, Contemporary Dance, Body Ballet & Fitness, Latin & Ballroom Dance, Folk & Character Dance, and Boys Dance & Fitness for ages 2 and up, with performance opportunities starting at age 4. See their next performance of Winter Fairytale ‘Nutcracker’ ballet on the Mark Morris stage. Sunday, February 11th. To secure your tickets, visit bbtballet.org/bbt-nutcracker.

Brooklyn Music School

126 St Felix St, Brooklyn, NY

718- 691-5986

brooklynmusicschool.org

The Music & Dance Experience: Brooklyn Music School partners with The Mark Morris Dance Group to offer interdisciplinary camps for children ages 5 to 12. Spend your mid-winter school break making music, dancing, performing and much more. The camp sessions will focus on Mark Morris’s critically acclaimed production “The Look of Love,” approached from multiple lenses. Register now for winter (February 19-23) and save the date for spring (April 22-26).

NY Kids Club – Brooklyn

nykidsclub.com/afternoon-club

Whether you are looking for a safe and enriching after school program, a preschool alternative, or a social and academic supplement for your child, NY Kids Club -Afternoon Club is the right choice!. Their well-rounded instruction stimulates curiosity, develops an appreciation for learning and elevates each child’s early learning experience. Afternoon Club student programs include dance, gymnastics, sports, STEAM and more. Locations in Park Slope, Dumbo, Cobble Hill and Brooklyn Heights.

Long Island

Bach to Rock – Port Washington

1015 Port Washington Blvd

Port Washington, NY 11050

631-201-1686

bachtorock.com/portwashington

[email protected]

Early Childhood Music Classes at Bach to Rock At Bach to Rock our music classes build learning skills!

Music lessons introduce students to basic math concepts, like number patterns, sequences, and fractions. They also build auditory skills used for language and reading. Studies have found that children with strong early music skills have stronger reading development! Our preschool music lessons also help kids prepare for elementary school! Music classes are a perfect way to introduce younger children to counting and basic math concepts.

British Swim School

3 Locations:

111 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park NY 11042

2350 Jericho Turnpike, Garden City Park, NY 11040

750 Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream NY, 11581

718-576-1870

[email protected]

britishswimschool.com/brooklyn-queens

The premier learn-to-swim provider for people of all ages, offering programs for children ages 3-months through adults. British Swim School uses gentle teaching methods and a survival-first approach to help people of all experience levels become safer, stronger swimmers. British Swim School’s safe, fun, and effective instructional program has made it the preferred choice for parents and students for over 40 years. Come see the British Swim School difference!

Sylvan Learning of Mineola

393 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola

516-368-0823

[email protected]

locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/mineola-ny

At Sylvan Learning of Mineola, children experience significant skill growth in school. Sylvan has perfected a highly personal approach that delivers results, tailoring lessons to each child’s specific needs. Whether a child needs to master foundational skills or learn advanced concepts, Sylvan provides supplemental support that leads to greater learning – which can have an impact not only on school life, but in all areas of life. Their caring teachers are experts at encouraging and motivating kids to learn, grow and flourish leading to soaring confidence in reading, math, and writing.

YMCA of Long Island

Bay Shore, East Hampton, Glen Cove, Holtsville, Huntington, and Patchogue

855-2YMCALI (962254)

ymcali.org

[email protected]

Let’s GO! Whether it’s swim lessons, sports, dance, STEM or Art classes, the YMCA offers programs for kids of all ages to learn critical skills to help them learn, grow and thrive. Winter Program Registration Happening Now! Program Session runs February 4 – April 13. The Y also offers a number of Health & Wellness Programs for adults, including Aquatics Programs, Group Fitness & Water Fitness Classes, Small Group & Personal Training, and more!

Manhattan

Collina Italiana Italian Language and Cultural Center

1556 Third Avenue @ 87th Street, New York

212-427-7770

[email protected]

CollinaItaliana.com

From the artwork to culture, the Italian language connects children to a world of beauty. Collina’s immersive after-school and morning drop-off programs are the perfect way for a child to start their journey with the Italian language. Private lessons are flexible and customized. Programs for kids and teens 1-16 years old. In group children’s classes, their instructors create a curriculum for children to learn Italian through a range of fun activities. Studies show that children are more receptive to learning through singing, playing games, storytelling, and dancing.

Greenwich House Music School

46 Barrow St, New York, NY 10014

212-242-4140

Greenwichhouse.org

Explore arts, music, theater, and more during the Winter and Spring ‘24 season at Greenwich House YCC and Greenwich House Music School! Choose from after-school STEAM classes, early childhood classes, private music lessons with experienced faculty, and theater and ballet classes led by professional artists. Registration is open now for a season of learning, creativity, and fun! Visit greenwichhouse.org/for-children for more info.

NY Kids Club – Manhattan

11 locations throughout NYC

nykidsclub.com/afternoon-club

Whether you are looking for a safe and enriching after-school program, a preschool alternative, or a social and academic supplement for your child, NY Kids Club-Afternoon Club is the place to be! Their well-rounded instruction stimulates curiosity, develops an appreciation for learning, and offers valuable supplemental lessons complementing and elevating children’s early learning experiences. Afternoon Club student programs include dance, gymnastics, sports, STEAM, and more.

Play On! Studios

263 West 86th Street, New York, NY

347-709-4149

playonstudios.com

[email protected]

Play On! Studios on the UWS offer theater classes that are guaranteed to give kids a great experience full of acting, music, and fun they won’t soon forget! Whether your child is just starting out or ready for Broadway, Play On! Studios have the class for your kids. Creative Drama, Theater Lab, Musical Theater Revue, and Musical Theater Performance classes offer different commitment levels for busy kids. Classes are available for PreK-8 after school or on Saturdays!

Willan Academy of Music

244 Madison Avenue #171, New York, NY 10016

646-838-3990

Willanacademy.com

In-home lessons are available in Piano, Violin, Cello, Guitar, Voice, and more! Unlock your child’s true potential with Willan Academy of Music. The program is designed to foster a genuine love for music and help students explore and fully develop their artistic abilities. With their expert instructors and supportive environment, your child will be unstoppable in their pursuit of musical excellence. Visit the website to register your child today.

Staten Island

British Swim School

britishswimschool.com/statenisland

718-576-1870

British Swim School is the premier learn-to-swim provider for people of all ages, offering programs for children ages 3-months through adults. They use gentle teaching methods and a survival-first approach to help people of all experience levels become safer, stronger swimmers. British Swim School’s safe, fun, and effective instructional program has made it the preferred choice for parents and students for over 40 years.

Center Stage Dance Co, Ltd.

10 Akron Street

718-982-9226

centerstagedancecoltd.org

Center Stage Dance Company creates a fun, hard-working, all-inclusive space where young dancers can strengthen their technique and grow as artists. A wide variety of classes are offered in different genres for different age groups, so visit them today to find your child’s perfect fit.

Westchester

Amadeus Conservatory of Music and Theater

201 King Street Chappaqua, NY

St. Matthew’s Church 382 Cantitoe Street Bedford, NY

[email protected]

914-238-0388

amadeusconservatory.com

Amadeus offers private lessons in all instruments and voice for children and adults for all levels. Instruments include piano, voice, guitar, drums, strings, Suzuki violin, woodwinds, brass and early childhood instrumental classes for babies to age 5. Excellent teachers hold the highest credentials from the most prestigious schools. Teachers are experienced, nurturing, and give students a love of music. Classes include music theory, chamber music, and composition. Two student recitals a year and NYSSMA preparation. Summer musical theater camp featuring MATILDA.

Belle School of Music

1088 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale

283 Tarrytown Road, White Plains

1537 Central Park Ave., Yonkers

914-961-5511

belleschool.com

At the Belle School of Music, piano lessons are FUN! They have created a piano lesson kids actually look forward to! The dynamic Belle School of Music system has shaped together a carefully balanced program that will stimulate every aspect of your child’s musical development to achieve his or her personal best. FREE Consultations.

GymCats Gymnastics At Equalize Fitness

1 Odell Plaza, Yonkers

914-965-7676

gymcats.net

Offering classes for boys and girls ages 20 months and up from beginner to advanced gymnastics, every day of the week! Their goal is to build a physical and mental foundation for all sports and to promote athleticism and good health through participation in gymnastics. They offer individualized instruction and no experience is necessary!

Hommocks Park Ice Rink

140 Hommocks Road

Larchmont, NY 10538

914-834-1069

townofmamaroneckny.org

Mamaroneck’s popular enclosed public skating facility offers fun for the entire family. Take the opportunity to skate during public sessions, enroll in their learn to skate and hockey programs or have your birthday party in the coolest spot in town. Special promotions and events are offered throughout the season. The Hommocks Park Ice Rink plays host to a wide variety of year-round recreational community events.

Katonah Art Center

40-2 Radio Circle Drive

Mount Kisco, NY 10549

914-232-4843

katonahartcenter.com

KAC Art Center in Mt. Kisco is offering a wide array of after-school and Saturday art classes. Our working artist instructors offer a diverse range of talents, including Painting, Drawing, Sculpture, Encaustics, Fused Glass, Pottery Wheel & Animation with classes for children, teens and adults. Register early to secure your spot as classes fill up fast. Don’t miss the chance to have fun and learn something new at KAC.

Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course

At Equalize Fitness, One Odell Plaza, #190, Yonkers

914-751-8668

ninjacatswarriors.com

NINJA WARRIOR Obstacle Course training is a great way to get your child moving and build their confidence. In addition to the many fitness-related benefits, your child will be part of a caring and supportive community. Their dedicated team of coaches will provide your child with group and individualized instruction as they begin to learn and practice on the course.

Play Group Theatre

One N. Broadway, White Plains, NY

914-946-4433

playgroup.org

[email protected]

The Play Group Theatre is preparing kids for every stage of life while giving them the tools they need to succeed on stage today! Welcome to a fun-filled, non-competitive performing arts program that provides actor training at the highest level while fostering friendships and building skills that last a lifetime.

Rising Sport Stars

280 Old Mamaroneck Rd, White Plains, NY 10605

RisingSportStars.com

Rising Sport Stars is a Jr. Knicks Affiliate program offering classes, clinics, leagues, and private sessions for kids ages 3 and up. Its approach includes small-group activities and drills in which players compete as individuals and work together. This untraditional format encourages players to think and utilize fundamental skills like shooting, ball handling, passing, and defense. This program’s primary focus is to tailor all activities and drills to fit the needs of each player. Their highly qualified coaches focus on player development through observation and performance feedback.

World Cup

170 Joan Corwin Way, Chappaqua, NY 10514

914-238-4967

worldcupgymnastics.com

World Cup Gymnastics focuses on giving each student an opportunity to discover their inner champion through the sport of gymnastics. They offer mommy and me classes, preschool gymnastics, recreational gymnastics, competitive gymnastics and cheer tumbling classes. Through positive encouragement and support, students enjoy a fun way to gain positive self-esteem which leads to skill growth, social growth and independence. Gymnastics is a fun way for kids to gain strength and confidence.