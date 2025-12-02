When Hip Meets Home

If the feeding, clothing and general maintenance of seven kids

doesn’t sound like enough to keep two parents busy, try adding the

management of a successful design company, packing up and moving to a

new house, and publishing a home design book, all while being trailed by

a video crew. But this frenetic lifestyle is one which Robert and

Cortney Novogratz, stars of Bravo’s new reality show, “9 By Design,”

inhabit with grace. The show, set to air in April, follows Robert,

Cortney and their entourage—Wolfgang, 12; twins Bellamy and Tallulah,

11; Breaker, 9; twins Five and Holleder, 4; and Major, 1—as they revamp

an office, gym, and boutique hotel, among other projects. Contrary to

the drama in which so many TV families seem to swirl, Robert and Cortney

exude an easygoing sense of calm, something that might stem in part

from their Southern upbringing— Robert hails from Virginia, while

Cortney is from Georgia. But these passionate New Yorkers have made the

city their home since 1995, when they founded Sixx Design and

transformed their first decrepit piece of real estate into a spacious,

chic, and family-friendly home in the then-undesirable neighborhood of

Chelsea. Since then, they have gutted more than 15 New York City homes,

each of which the family lived in before moving on to the next project. I

met with them in their current pad, a former BMW motorcycle shop that’s

been transformed into a light-filled, art-filled, six-story townhouse

overlooking the West Side Highway. Their home, while elegant,

is completely accessible, as are Robert and Cortney, whose approach to

design is much the same as their approach to raising children—hard work,

passion, going with your gut, and above all, fearlessness.

It seems like your family’s

docu-drama is poised to become America’s new reality TV obsession. What

made you decide to put your life on the air?

Cortney: We didn’t

go into it lightly. We said no at first, and then we thought, maybe it’s

an opportunity and a platform? Reality TV really is here to stay, and

so many people do watch it, [and we have the chance] to do something

slightly different and hopefully draw a more sophisticated audience.

Even though there’ll be a small amount of bad that happens with it, it’s

been a really positive experience.

Robert: Our ongoing joke is, people said, “Did

you have editing power?” and we said, “No, we edited what came out of

our mouth.”

How

would you describe the show and its appeal?



Cortney: I think

it’s hip. I think it’s fresh. One thing we loved is collaborating on how

we really wanted the show to feel and move.

Robert: The

production value is very high. It looks like a movie, not a television

show. They hired a robotic crane that shot inside the house so you could

look and see how we lived from the outside looking in. We got the first

theme song ever for a reality television show [sung by] this cool indie

band. And we showed off New York City. We shot a scene at the New

Museum. We shot a scene on the Highline. We shot a scene in our favorite

restaurant, Felix, in SoHo. In one scene I’m riding my bike with one of

the kids on my handlebars through Greenwich Village. We show a lot of

people outside of New York that New York’s as much a village as it is a

city.

Let’s talk

about how you got into design.



Cortney: We’re

self-taught. When we first met, we were the only young couple going to

flea markets, going to antique fairs, buying stuff, tying it on top of

the car. And before we even got married we bought our first home in New

York City. Because we had no budget, we did everything ourselves, and we

realized that we were talented and we loved it and we wanted to do it

again. And we could also earn money from it.

How would you describe

your design philosophy?



Cortney: There

are no rules. One freedom that we have is that we didn’t really go to

school for design. So we go with our gut. And our style—we mix high and

low. Vintage and modern. We love very expensive Italian furniture mixed

with a flea market table. From high end art to our kids’ art.

Robert: This is

a pretty high-end house, but we do a ton of low-end design, things that

anybody can afford. Especially in this economy, people are very

budget-conscious. And

taste and money don’t have to mix. In fact, most of the people we know

who have good taste have very little money. So we try to show that

off in a lot of ways.

Cortney: Robert’s good because we love to throw parties,

and you know, he never waits until everything’s perfect. He’s like,

“Come on, we just moved in, let’s have a dinner party.” So, we do clean

up and make a fuss and light candles and get flowers, but there may be a

pile of toys in the corner. Nothing’s too precious. We use china for

every day, we don’t wait for Thanksgiving.

Can you tell me a

little bit about how you choose your sites?

Robert: It’s always downtown. We always

try to buy on the fringe. The west of the West Side. East of SoHo. One

of our sayings is the worse shape the better when we buy something.

Because we’re gonna gut it anyway.

Cortney: We look at anything—if it’s a parking

lot, a condemned building—could it be a home? We bought a gun shop,

turned that into a house. We bought a nightclub, turned that into a

house.

Robert: We

are looking…at an ex-funeral home. The nice thing is that the

foundation is already poured. ‘Cause I don’t want to dig too low.

What’s it like working

together?



Cortney:

I like it because when the kids are home from school, we don’t have

much time for each other. Our date time is really when the house is

quiet. We may be working, but we have our moments. Also, we invest the

same. If we fail, we fail together. If we succeed, we succeed together.

Do you think being

parents has changed your approach to design?

Cortney: Yes. You know why? Because our

kids, especially the older they get, they’ll say what they want. Even

Breaker was really interested in this staircase [pictured on the

magazine cover]. And the more we travel, they mention things. They’ll

say, “Oh, I like that.” And you go, “Oh, I never thought of that

architecture or this style or that.” And we’ve always loved chipped and

broken things—now we really love them. Because then the kids can go at

it. For example, our kitchen table—you can color on it.

You live for a while in

each of the houses you renovate. Is it hard for the kids to move so

often?

Robert: People

make a bigger deal of it than it is. We’ve moved three times in the

last four years, but it’s kind of what we do. It’d be like if I was in

the military, I’d move a lot. Or if I was an actor, I’d move from one

job to another. People are like, “Those poor kids move a lot.” And I’m

like, “Are you forgetting the fact that they live in a home with a

basketball court?” These are not the kids to be worrying about.

Cortney: Or they can

do the opposite and say, “Oh, you have so much.” Well, the kids realize

what they have. We work hard for it. It’s a juggling act in real

estate. We hope when it’s all said and done, our kids [see] there are

sacrifices [to make] to keep your career going.

You guys seem to have a

very sensible approach to raising kids.

Robert: I guess we have a lot of

sayings, but another one is, we try to keep our kids humble and hungry.

Make your kid have jobs or chores. Push them [to make] sure they do

their homework. That’s just our philosophy. People look at this house

and say, “Oh, your kids have to share a bedroom,” and I’m like, really?

The sacrifices that they made and we made—they have some pretty good

rewards. They go to private school. They travel the world. And they get

it. They’re good kids. They’re not perfect, but they’re nice. We

wouldn’t have put them on television if they would have embarrassed us.

Cortney: Well, I

don’t know—our 4-year-olds…

Seven is a lot more kids than most families in New

York, and even America, have. Did you always know you wanted a big

family?

Cortney:

We did.



Robert: We thought there’d be four kids, right?



Cortney: We didn’t

have a number. We knew we wanted a lot of kids!

You mentioned schools—do

all your kids go to the same school?

Cortney: The kids go to the same Catholic

school in downtown Manhattan. But we’ve been to public and private. And

regular preschool. There’s never a perfect school. You have to be creative, no

matter what size your family is. You want to get a good education, you

have to hustle.

How

do you handle each of your kids’ different needs and learning styles?

Robert: Our

kids are polar opposites. One day we got called to the principal’s

office because one of our kids was bullying a kid. The same day our kid

came home crying because he was being bullied by another kid. So we see

everything with seven kids, and that’s fun. I think parents in our

generation are a little different than my parents’ generation. Thirty

years ago, parents raised three kids all kind of the same. Now parents

know, Billy’s different than Joey. One kid you can push a little, one

kid you’ve got to coddle.

How would you describe each of your kids?



Robert: Wolfgang is

the oldest. When you say the name Wolfgang, you would say

“athlete,” wouldn’t you say?

Cortney: Typical

first kid.



Robert: Bellamy

is…what do you think?



Cortney: Well,

she’s my helper.



Robert: Queen

bee. Bellamy—queen bee.



Cortney: Tallulah

is very compassionate.



Robert: Yeah,

compassionate is the word. Breaker—creative. Five—cool. Holleder—wild.

Major—an angel. And that’s it.

Neither of you is

originally from New York. What are your thoughts on raising a family in

the city?

Robert:

We literally have two parks across the street. And Pier 40—all the

sports

fields are there. Five blocks that way, on a bike path, is Chelsea

Piers. It’s become very kid-friendly. And that wasn’t true 10 years ago.

Cortney: There’s

been some really crucial moments of us wondering, “Are we going to

leave Manhattan or not?” 9/11 for example, we had four small children.

The economy this year has not been so good. Each time we do whatever it

takes to try to stay here because we do love the city that much. We

definitely feel blessed to live here and do something we love. Anyone,

whether they’re in the middle of Manhattan or sitting in the middle of

America, watching our show, will feel the energy that New York offers.



Robert and Cortney’s Design Tips

Cool design and kids

can co-exist. Learn to relax about the decor, and enjoy it rather than

worrying about keeping it pristine. Everything, even beautifully

designed items, are meant to be used. You don’t want your house to feel

like a museum.

Get

rid of clutter. Your house will look bigger, there will be more room for

everyone, including the kids, to move around, and by putting everything

in its place, you’ll know where to find it next time you need it.

Good taste has nothing

to do with money. Find a style that fits your life and what you like,

and make it happen. If you don’t have a big budget, there are plenty of

ways to change your environment in an affordable way. Try a new color of

paint on the walls, frame the family photos and arrange them as an

installation on a wall, repurpose a piece you already have but don’t

like anymore, like an old piece of furniture that will look fabulous

with a new coat of paint in a bright, shiny color!

Flea markets are the best

(and cheapest!) way to find a unique, distinctive object that can be the

focal point for a well-designed and interesting room. Go with an open

mind, and when you find the piece you love, go for it before somebody

else does.

The most

important aspect of any home is that it is comfortable. It can look

fantastic, but if it is not a relaxing environment, then it is useless.

Try to find a balance so that it can be both stylish and have a chill

vibe. You, your family and friends will appreciate that the most.

For more ideas, check out

the Novogratzes’ book, “Downtown Chic: Designing Your Dream Home: From

Wreck to Ravishing.”