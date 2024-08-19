Photo: Pexels

What Parents Need to Know About Sex Offenders in NYC

As a parent in the city, your first priority will always be to keep your children safe. A common concern is the presence of sex offenders, who exist in virtually every community. This guide gives parents the information they need to understand the dangers, navigate available resources, and take proactive measures to ensure their children’s wellbeing.

Risk and Safety

One of the biggest misconceptions is that all registered sex offenders pose an equal risk. Sex offenders vary widely in terms of their offenses and likelihood of reoffending. The registry categorizes offenders into different risk levels. Understanding these levels can help parents assess potential threats more accurately.

Level 1 : low risk of re-offense

Level 2 : medium risk of re-offense

Level 3: high risk of re-offense

Level 3 offenders in New York have a lifetime requirement to be registered and prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of a school or on school grounds. But it is important to keep in mind that these rating systems are designed for the criminal justice system to assess risk, not strict criteria for citizens to judge someone’s threat level.

Dr Elizabeth Jeglic, a Professor of Psychology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, spoke to us about some of the common misconceptions about sex offenders in New York.

“What the research suggests is that generally the risk of recidivism [the act of reoffending] for sex offenders is not as high as we think it is,” she says. “It’s around 13 and a half percent, which is much lower than most public assumptions.”

Prevention and Education

It is vital that parents take proactive measures and establish open lines of communication with their children, discussing the concept of “stranger danger” as well as the importance of personal boundaries. Age-appropriate conversations about body safety and privacy can empower children to protect themselves. Emphasizing the idea that they can always come to their parents or a trusted adult with concerns is crucial.

Ensure your children understand their boundaries, and what a boundary means. “Make sure they know you’ll always believe them and that you will be there to keep them safe,” Dr. Jeglic says.

“It’s a good idea, at age-appropriate levels, to start using anatomically correct language so that they know how to refer to their body parts,” she says. So, while it can be good to begin by telling younger kids that no one should be touching them underneath their clothes or where their bathing suits cover, don’t shy away from teaching them the proper words for their body. Language can be a powerful tool to help more firmly establish boundaries.

Most cases of abuse happen over time, where predators will slowly push boundaries further and further. Empowering children to speak up at the first instance of discomfort prevents the incidents from escalating.

“We know that most children are abused by somebody who is known to them in their community,” she adds. “Only about 7 percent are victimized by strangers.”

With teens and adolescents, it’s encouraged that parents speak directly to them about sex offenders, the existence of the registry, and possible scenarios. Going over what to do if they are in a situation that feels off, if someone is invading their personal space or pressuring them to do things that they don’t want to do. Having a plan in place can be one of the most helpful preventative measures.

Resources in Your Community

New York City offers several resources for parents to stay informed and vigilant. Local police precincts often provide information sessions and community alerts regarding sex offenders.

New York state’s sex offender registry provides detailed information about offenders, including their offenses, photographs, and addresses. This database is updated regularly, but parents should understand that it is not infallible, nor is word-of-mouth. Always verify information through multiple sources and stay informed about updates or changes in your area. Parents can also participate in neighborhood watch programs and community meetings to foster a collaborative approach to safety.