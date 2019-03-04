Weekend Planner: Best Weekend Events For Families (March 8-10)
The best events in New York City for families for the weekend of March 8-10, 2019.
10 Great Events for the weekend of March 8-10:
-
Zoo Play: Stroller Safari Series(0-3 with caregiver)
Come for an early morning at the zoo with your child. You and your child will be granted early access to see majestic animals and enjoy the park’s theme of the day. Your little one will also get to participate in one of the many preschool adventures. $125/ $100 members, 8am-6pm, March 7. Bronx Zoo 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com
-
Wintertime Wonders
Take a closer look at plants and animals that are thriving and active during the winter. Indoors at the Discovery Center, explore nature by making animal tracks, look at distinct snowflake shapes, make bud necklaces, and roam the winter garden with a field notebook to document the wonders of life that are here in the Northeast. Prices Vary, 1:30-4:30pm, January 23- March 18. New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458, nybg.org
-
Defying Gravity: Women In SpaceIn that spirit and in conjunction with Museum Day, the Intrepid debuted an exciting new mixed-reality experience Defying Gravity: Women in Space powered by Microsoft. Located beneath the space shuttle Enterprise, the mixed reality experience, designed for Microsoft HoloLens and narrated by a holographic capture of engineer, physician, and former NASA astronaut, Dr. Mae Jemison, takes guests through women’s pivotal yet often unsung contributions to space exploration. Defying Gravity, created in collaboration with Microsoft and the Smithsonian, uses the space shuttle Enterpriseas an entry point to explore the U.S. space program and its journey to inclusion. October 23- September 29, 2019. The Intrepid Sea, Air And Space Museum Pier 86, W 46th St & 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA, intrepidmuseum.org
-
Baby, Dream Your Dream: The Great Women Songwriters
The Schimmel Center at Pace University will be concluding their cabaret 2018-2019 series with musical composition by women titled Baby, Dream Your Dream: The Great Women Songwriters. Enjoy and evening of songs by Dorothy Fields, Billie Holiday, Carole King, and more that will be sung by Jenn Gambatese, Kenita Miller, Linda Purl and Mango Seibert. Starting at $29, 7:30pm, March 9. Schimmel Center at Pace University 3 Spruce St, New York, NY 10038, USA, schimmelcenter.org
-
The Ugly Duckling
See this classic tale of the Ugly Duckling that sees itself as ugly. Throughout its journey, this duckling will meet many new friends and will learn in the end that they are not ugly, just different. See this duckling transform from not feeling good about itself to becoming a beautiful swan. $15/$20, 2-3pm, March 9. Galli Theater NYC 74 Warren St, New York, NY 10007, gallitheaternyc.com
-
Family Screen Printing Workshop
No need to go shopping for new shirts when you can make your own. This printing workshop is a great way to get the whole family involved by making your own printed t-shirts. Have fun and get creative with your printing style–very fashionable! $60, 10am-1pm, March 10. Gowanus Print Lab 304 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA, gowanusprintlab.com
-
Sunday Morning Songs, Stories, Play And Snacks With PJ Library
This community event is a great way to meet others in the neighborhood and bond with your young ones. It will be a morning of song, stories, and open play. There will also be interactive music by Tkiya, The Jewish Community Music Initiative—a fun time guaranteed! $10 per family, 10:30am-12:30pm, March 10. Busy Bodies 1004 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, busybodiesbrooklyn.com
-
Annual St. Patrick’s Open House
Do you like face paint? Have you even wondered how the Irish make their famed Soda Bread? Would you like to try your hand at a traditional Irish instrument? If yes, then the Irish Arts Center (IAC) is for you! Celebrate Irish culture this St. Patrick’s Day by learning about this nation’s rich customs, traditions, and language as a family this holiday. Free, 12pm, March 10. Irish Arts Center 553 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019, irishartscenter.org
-
Putting Down Roots: Celebrating 30 Years Of Bronx Green Up
Bronx Green-Up supports over 200 local green groups, schools, and community organizations that work to improve the neighborhood through green projects. In honor of celebrating their 30 year anniversary, four teen photographers from the Bronx Documentary Center’s Bronx/Junior Photo Lead will be documenting the activity of these organizations planting and gardening to celebrate the community-building taking place. Prices Vary, February 28- April 28. New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458, USA, nybg.org
-
Shorts For Tots
The Museum of Moving Images invites young movie lovers and their caregivers to this fun-loving movie premiere! Showing shorts like “Zog,” “Flipped,” and “Pig on the Hill” you and your child are sure to have a blast! Watch films about free-thinking dragons, pigs, and enjoy their feel-good lessons with your little movie critic. $14, 11am-12pm, March 9. Museum of Moving Image 36-01 35th Ave, Astoria, NY 11106, movingimage.us