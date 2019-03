Weekend Planner: Best Weekend Events For Families (March 8-10)

In that spirit and in conjunction with Museum Day, the Intrepid debuted an exciting new mixed-reality experiencepowered by Microsoft. Located beneath the space shuttle, the mixed reality experience, designed for Microsoft HoloLens and narrated by a holographic capture of engineer, physician, and former NASA astronaut, Dr. Mae Jemison, takes guests through women’s pivotal yet often unsung contributions to space exploration., created in collaboration with Microsoft and the Smithsonian, uses the space shuttleas an entry point to explore the U.S. space program and its journey to inclusion. October 23- September 29, 2019. The Intrepid Sea, Air And Space Museum Pier 86, W 46th St & 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA, intrepidmuseum.org