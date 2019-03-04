Weekend Planner: Best Weekend Events For Families (March 8-10)

The Ugly Duckling

See this classic tale of the Ugly Duckling that sees itself as ugly. Throughout its journey, this duckling will meet many new friends and will learn in the end that they are not ugly, just different. See this duckling transform from not feeling good about itself to becoming a beautiful swan. $15/$20, 2-3pm, March 9. Galli Theater NYC 74 Warren St, New York, NY 10007, gallitheaternyc.com