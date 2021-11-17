Webinar to Watch! Explore Schools Network of Brooklyn – Learn about their schools and how to enroll your child

LaKiesha George: Principal, Lower School @Exceed Charter School

LaKiesha George, the Principal of Exceed Charter School’s Kindergarten through Grade 5 cohort, is a founding charter school principal and an influential educational leader who urgently pushes for transformation. Leading the way through a community deemed as an educational desert, she built her school from the ground up to become the 2nd top-performing school within the network in just 3 years in Pittsburg, PA. Lakiesha joined Explore Schools in 2018 as the K-2 Academic Director and took the helm as the principal in 2019. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Lehman College and earned a Master of Science in Education, with Distinctions from Mercy College in the Bronx. She holds a National Institute of School Leadership (NISL) Administrative Certification in School Leadership.