Two Towns near NYC that are perfect for families: Tips on Buying or Renting a Home

Finding a new home for your family isn’t easy. There’s a lot to consider— school districts, work commutes, neighborhood vibe and more. We’re here to help! We rounded up some of our top picks for New York families to settle down in.

Plus, we asked local real estate agents to share their pro tips for families shopping for their first home whether it is to buy or rent. Should you have a home inspection done before purchasing? How do you know if a neighborhood is right for your family? Read on so you can settle down in your dream home now!

Westfield, NJ

With award-winning school districts and a quick commute to the city, Westfield, NJ, is a highly sought-after town for families. Westfield’s schools were recently named one of the best school districts in NJ by Niche.com! After you send your kiddos off to school for the day, you can head to Manhattan for work, just 22 miles away. Plus, this vibrant town has plenty of kid-friendly activities, including parks, playgrounds and downtown shopping.

When looking for your first home in Westfield or elsewhere, agent Frank D. Isoldi says: “The key is to be as well prepared for the process as possible. The first step is finding a top agent that is the local expert in the area that you are looking.” As a busy NYC parent, you probably have a million things to do each day, but try to set aside time to prepare for your home search. “Having all your finances in place before you begin looking is crucial,” {Isoldi.

As for selecting a home, the neighborhood is a key part of finding the right fit for your family. “Every family has different priorities but for most with young children, the proximity to schools, parks and playgrounds usually rank pretty high on the list,” Isoldi explains. “Other things to consider are daycare options, sports offered, as well as other after-school programs.”

The interior of the home matters, and Westfield boasts some beautiful properties. For example, 638 Kimball Avenue is a recently renovated 4+ bedroom, 2.1 bath home close to schools and the downtown area. An open front porch, custom woodworking, and a gourmet kitchen add the finishing touches to this beauty.

But no matter how stunning the home is, ensure you get a home inspection. I always suggest that my buyers do a home inspection,” says Isoldi. “Even if you are in a multiple bid situation and limit your request options, I always suggest a general inspection, chimney inspection, oil tank sweep and sewer scope.”

Pelham, NY

Hoping to stay in state? Pelham, NY, may have just what you’re looking for. Located in Westchester, just 10 miles north of

Manhattan, Pelham is a commuter’s dream. Not only are there kid-friendly things to do in this tight-knit community, but you’re a hop; skip away from the many things to do in NYC.

If you’re looking for your first family home in Pelham or anywhere else, agent April H. Monaco recommends taking a few early steps. “A buyer’s first step should always be to get a pre-approval letter. This will help you to understand what you can comfortably afford,” she explains.

Monaco also emphasizes the importance of a great realtor for first-time home buyers: “Look for someone who has good knowledge of the market and who actively listens and understands your wants and needs.” After all, your agent will negotiate the terms for you, so you want to make sure you’re in good hands!

If buying or renting you want to get the best deal on the stunning homes in Pelham with your agent’s help. While there’s a nice variety of homes here, 10 Ridge Place in Pelham Manor stands out with 4 beds, 3 full baths and 2 have baths. Families love the space— there’s a sunroom, billiards room, and sunken living room in this elegant house from the 1920s.

But as Isoldi says, Monaco agrees that a home inspection is always important. “As a seasoned realtor with over 20 years of experience, I’ve seen, and been a part of, many negotiations — even some that forgo certain contingencies, including home inspections,” Monaco says. “I always recommend home inspections, if for no other reason than to understand the home and know how it works.”

And don’t forget to inspect the neighborhood as well! Monaco encourages buyers to try to imagine their family there, day-to-day. What would you do on the weekends? Where would you get your groceries? Where would your kids play outside? Walk around the town to answer these questions before you set your sights on buying a home.

Buying or renting a home for the first time is scary, but it’s also exciting! Take the time to find the perfect home for your family.

