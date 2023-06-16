This Season’s Summer Vacation Essentials

Summer is almost here and the countdown to fun in the sun is underway. Families are always ready for summer action and adventure so to help you prepare for endless summer fun we are sharing some of our favorite summer travel and adventure essentials –and don’t forget to pack your sunscreen!

The OMG Accessories ‘Travel’ Large Heart-Printed Duffle Bag keeps kids glam on the go and even makes it fun to pack. Decorated with sweet sparkles and colored with pretty pastels, this dazzling duffle can easily fit outfits, beauty products, camera, and other trip essentials.

Kids will love the glittery letter appliqués and the sweet rainbow-heart print, and parents will love the adjustable straps, zipper closure, and that kids can carry it themselves.

The large Nike Jordan Backpack is perfect for all the boys and for all of their things. The Jordan Backpack is made of heavy-duty, water-resistant fabric to stay strong in every situation wherever your travels take you.

Parents will love that it is durable and has a front zippered pocket and two side pockets for extra storage that’s easy to access, and kids will love that it comes in five colors all with the signature logo.

PQ Swim Swimsuits

PQ Swim Kids Sunshine Pom Pom Bikini and Kids Seashore Pom Pom One Piece are adorable suits in pretty colors like the sun and the sea, and are adorned with a colorful array of poms poms.

Kids will love the soft fit and chic style to jump in the waves all day long and parents will love the style and quality.

Chaser’s Boys’ Checkered Shark Collared Button Down Shirt is great to dress up with pants or dress down with shorts for when a simple t-shirt won’t say enough.

Kids will love the novelty shark check print and parents will love the dapper look and that it is made with signature-soft Heirloom Woven fabric so it feels like a cozy t-shirt.

Clothes from KatieJ

KatieJ has little fashionistas covered with jet set chic styles and colorful and comfy fashion finds.

Kids will love the Talia Lurex Shirt and Skirt for an everyday look, the Emerson Dress for a daytime soiree, and the Calista Gauze Dress for an easy breezy beautiful look in a vacation ready lightweight gauze fabric.

Parents will love that kids may opt for a dress or to mix and match pieces to rock at the pool or at the beach or anywhere they may be this summer season.

Sea Star Beachwear

Sea Star Beachwear Beachcomber Espadrille is everyone’s favorite espadrille perfect for fun in and out of the water.

Kids will love the fun color choices, versatility and that the Beachcomber Espadrille easily transitions from the ocean to city streets and beyond—without compromising style.

Parents will love this classic espadrille design reimagined as a 100% water-friendly shoe with a quick-drying neoprene upper and durable rubber sole.

The Crocs Kids’ Classic Clog is perfect for outdoor adventures both in and out of the water.

Kids will love that that they can customize their Crocs clog however they like and they come in tons of colors and designs from Pokémon to Minecraft, and parents will love the amazing comfort and support, and that they are easy to clean.

Bling2o Pink Cabana Beach Towel

This Bling2o Pink Cabana Beach Towel is a beautiful rainbow towel featuring matching tassels and comes with a drawstring backpack for when adventure time comes to an end. Drawstring backpack also featured a zip compartment for extra storage.

Bling20 Swim Goggles

Console Cobalt Gamer Swim Goggles are video game themed swim goggles that will be the highlight of your pool trip.

Kids will love the gaming-themed details and decals such as traditional “ABXY” buttons and parents will love that they offer prime comfort with a back clip maximizing adjustability. Level up!

Bling2o has the most stylish swim goggles and masks for kids of all ages, making underwater adventures even more fun.

Kids love that these goggles and masks are custom designed with decorations like the Berry Blast Taffy Girl goggles are the perfect balance of sleek and sparkle being all colored like wild berry salt water taffy from the silicone to the lens.

Parents will love that they are 100% silicon and lenses offer UV protection and anti-fog features. Plus, they come with a hard case.

Pool Candy Inflatable Kids Water Craft

Take cool in the pool to the next level with the Jet Runner Motorized Inflatable Kids Water Craft by Pool Candy! This kid-friendly pool float features a battery-powered motor that’s easy to control, so they can cruise around the pool with ease.

Kids will love that with its push-button thrust the 66-watt motor can carry up to 100 pounds of fun, so they can enjoy the thrill of the ride with their friends. Parents will love that kids can explore the pool in a whole new way and make memories that will last a lifetime.

The clear ‘Stuff’ Glam Bag is a pretty-in-pastel pink carryall made to tote the essential stuff in style! Kids will love the glittery bubble-letter appliqués in colors reminiscent of rock candy, and parents will love that this glam bag keeps everything organized.

Moms will love the Colbie Straw Tote and her mini will love the Mini Colbie –a timeless tote that is sure to be a favorite at the pool, lake or beach or anywhere with sun and water.

Parents will love that the bags are carefully handcrafted by women cooperatives in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, using indigenous techniques that have been passed down through the generations and that they preserve and promote their unique cultural heritage as well as provide them with a living wage.