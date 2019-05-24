The Very Best Easy-to-Use Umbrella Strollers for 2019
Umbrella strollers are super lightweight, easily foldable, and makes the best travel companion for NYC parents. Take a look at our favorites for 2019!
Strollers should provide convenience and make traveling around the city effortlessly as you ride the packed subways or shop around at the busy grocery stores. For all those city parents out there, umbrella strollers may be the answer you are looking for when it comes to navigating New York City. They are traditionally around 15 lbs or less and can fold up easily so that you can travel seamlessly. Take a look at our favorite umbrella strollers of 2019!
Larktale Chit Chat
This everyday umbrella stroller is for children from 6 months old up to 55 lbs. Travel around the busy New York City streets with ease. These strollers are incredibly durable with patented technology, made from recyclable fiber, and lightweight for convenience. Some of their many features include a UPF 50+ sun canopy, one-step recline, quick trigger fold release, front wheel suspension, one-hand steering, and multiple storage options. After a day’s use, fold this stroller up effortlessly and store it away until next time.
Price: $199.99
14.5 lbs
Roll & Go
This new stroller is ultra-compact, lightweight, convenient, and amazingly sturdy—just what we need in New York City. This innovative stroller is perfect for the family on-the-go with kids from infancy to age four. The stroller can fold in seconds, and is so compact it can be used for travel, as it easily fits in the overhead compartment on airplanes or on any form of transportation. The pull handle allows for easy transport through airports, hubs and city streets. The extra wide 15-inch padded seat with full recline will keep your baby or toddler comfortable, while the full-sized basket holds all your necessities. Plus, a backpack-style travel bag comes with the stroller.
Price: $195.95
15 lbs
Inglesina Zippy Light
This lightweight, compact stroller really opens, closes, and strolls with just one hand—a super convenient New York City stroller. Suitable for newborns to 55 lbs., the redesigned Zippy Light boasts a beautiful European design sensibility and stands upright on its own when folded. The Zippy Light offers an even bigger hood for increased protection against the sun, additional padding on the backrest and safety harness, and even more premium features. Plus, it weighs in at just 15 lbs., so it’s incredibly lightweight.
Price: $349
15 lbs
Maclaren Mark II
Using the original design brief of their very first buggy as inspiration, Maclaren has applied modern materials and engineering to create a super-light, full-featured reclining buggy. Designed to withstand the conditions of urban life, the Mark II’s hexagonal chassis delivers strength and durability, while weighing in at just 7.3 lbs. The stroller also offers an extra-large waterproof hood with extendable sun visor, two-position recline seat, antimicrobial handles and self-service replaceable parts—a New York City stroller with all the bells and whistles. The Mark II is ready to roll right out of the box with coordinating accessories, including a seat liner, premium wind-resistant raincover, buggy ID tag, and tether strap.
Price: $149
7.3 lbs
Pockit+ Stroller
The Pockit+ compact stroller is an upgraded version of the celebrated gb Pockit, the world’s smallest stroller—compact enough for New York City. The Pockit+ offers the same great features of the Pockit, but now with a 2-in-1 travel system. Additional upgrades include a larger canopy with UPF50+ sun protection and a reclining seatback. The Pockit+ can be folded into a hand-bag shaped package in two easy steps, easily fitting into a tote or overhead airline compartment. The Pockit+ is recommended for use from birth (using the included car seat adapters with an infant car seat) up to 55 lbs.
Price: $199.99
5.6 lbs
Summer Infant 3Dtote Convenience Stroller
The new 3Dtote CS+ is a convenient New York City umbrella stroller that will hold all of your on-the-go essentials, thanks to its expandable storage basket, rear storage extension, and side storage pocket. It’s also designed to hang up to 5 lbs of diaper and shopping bags. In addition to offering a deluxe amount of storage, this stroller also includes a removable bumper bar with easy to clean snack pouch, a one-hand fold with auto lock and carry strap, a child cup holder and toy hooks in seat, and more.
Price: $129.99
17.5 lbs
Chicco Liteway Stroller
This travel-friendly stroller makes any outing simple for parents. Be able to make your stroller into a compact fold, store items underneath, and set your coffee into the cupholder when running errands. This lightweight stroller is made from an aluminum frame, has a four-position backrest, adjustable canopy, rear-wheel suspension and front locking swivels, toe-tap rear brakes, and padded handlebars. This umbrella stroller is perfect for every city parent!
Price: $99.99
17.3 lbs
Joovy New Groove Ultralight Umbrella Stroller
The Joovy New Groove Ultralight Umbrella Stroller is simple yet totally practical. This newborn ready stroller provides comfort for your child and is super lightweight for parents when they are on the go. Have your little one doze off and take a nap with a deep seat recline while you push them around the city. Store your items in a zippered compartment and double cupholder. For longer days out, there is also a large UV canopy to shield them from the sun. When you are all done pushing for the day, fold it right up and throw on the shoulder strap to carry around easily.
Price: $144.99
14 lbs
Kolcraft Cloud Lightweight Umbrella Stroller
This affordable umbrella stroller is travel-friendly and lightweight for parents to push around anywhere. Stroll around in one of their fun colors with ease. Their one-step fold and convenient storage basket makes it effortless to get errands done and visit the parks with the kids. You can also be reassured that your child will be safe in this three-point harness and shaded off from the sun’s harmful rays with an extended canopy.
Price: $25.99
9.48 lbs
BABYZEN YOYO+
From birth, the YOYO+ can be used with the 0+ newborn nest, which works as a lie-flat, rear-facing stroller. The addition of car seat adapters means that baby can be switched from the car to the YOYO+ with one click. From 6 months, on the same frame, parents can change to 6+ fabrics and their stroller is ready for early childhood. Folding, unfolding, and pushing, all with just one hand. The YOYO+ remains almost featherweight at just 13-13.5 lbs. Finally, this perfect New York City stroller has a new storage pouch that has been added to the back of the 6+ canopy with a 60% larger basket underneath the pushchair.
Price: $449.99
13 lbs
Biba M Single
The Biba M Single is super lightweight at 12 lbs., plus, it offers a design that’s functional, elegant, and very handy for a New York City. The Biba M Single makes folding and opening oh-so-easy, and it’s small enough to be suitable for any car trunk. It also features sturdy foam rubber wheels, secure wheel locking, and an extra-large lower basket to store all your baby’s knick-knacks, accessories, and snacks!
$149
12 lbs
Combi Fold N GoThe Combi Fold N Go is super convenient for parents with its compact, lightweight, and portable design. Its one-hand, self-standing fold makes it easy to pack up and go anywhere. Kids will be comfortable with its padded multi-position reclining seat while being secure in a five-point harness system with pads. This umbrella stroller also has a cup holder and a removable child tray with their personal cupholder, perfect for both parents and children on the go.Price: $129.9916.3 lbs
Traverse Plus
The Diono Traverse is a new luggage-style, super-compact stroller, created to make traveling easier for families on the move, especially in New York City. Fitting in most overhead cabins, it also features an easy to use one-hand instant fold and is complete with a water-resistant Travel Carry Bag and tailored rain cover. The lightweight stroller also features a one-touch brake with smooth rolling, never flat wheels, city-resistant shock absorbers and all-wheel suspension, ensuring that it turns on a dime through turnstiles and store doors.
Price: $159.99
12.3 lbs
Mima Zigi Travel Stroller
The Zigi is an ideal travel stroller for New York City and is as innovative as it is beautiful! The Mima Zigi buggy offers a concrete solution for all refined globetrotters. Zigi boasts three recline positions: sitting, resting and sleeping position. This stroller also folds simply with a flick of the wrist and lifting of a lever and a carrying handle makes it easy and comfortable to transport. It weighs in at just 18.5 lbs and offers a super-compact fold that is accepted as cabin luggage with most airlines.
Price: $599.99 – $894.99
18.5 lbs
OXO Air
The recently released, the Air stroller is a lightweight, compact folding stroller that is easy to transport around New York City and store while providing the utmost security for little ones. It weighs in at an astounding 11 lbs and comes complete with great features like a panoramic peek-a-boo window, a large UPF 50 canopy with sunshade extension, ventilated mesh sides, a convenient zippered pocket, and more.
Price: $179.99
11 lbs
Mountain Buggy Nano Travel Stroller
The Mountain Buggy Nano Travel Stroller has mastered the art of stroller travel. This first class, lightweight stroller can be made into a compact fold and can easily fit into many carry-on luggage compartments for planes, trains, and automobiles. The Nano also has a newborn comfort feature where it transforms into a soft-shelled, newborn carryout for them to lie flat. Travel smoothly with a built-in rear suspension, a color defined brake for extra safety, and swivel and lock capabilities for the front wheel. If you are traveling by wheels, the Nano is now available with an onboard car seat adapter, great for all travel.
$199.99
13 lbs
Baby Jogger City Tour
This City Tour stroller is the ultimate travel buddy, at only 14 lbs. it folds down to meet carry-on requirements. Make your travel dreams come true (at least when traveling with a child) with an onboard storage compartment within the under seat basket and a backpack-style carry bag that comes with the stroller. Along with the ease and convenience, it includes a near flat recline, UV 50+ extended canopy, and a padded seat. Other accessories are available to customize to your liking.
Price: $139.99
14 lbs
Maclaren Triumph
You can depend on this umbrella stroller for quick errands or long distance trips. Your kids are protected with a 5-point harness, shock-absorbing 4-wheel suspension, cable line brakes, and an expandable visor for protection from the sun’s harmful effects. For your convenience, access the storage pocket easily and be able to throw the removable seats into the washer for a quick clean.
Price: $240.00
11 lbs
Maxi-Cosi Lara Ultra Compact Stroller
Enjoy your day out and about with the Maxi-Cosi Lara Ultra Compact umbrella stroller. This lightweight, compact stroller maneuvers easily, folds compactly, and can be easily carried for families on-the-go. Some of their many features include storage baskets, reclining seats to take a nap, comfortable seating pads, and an extendable sunshade with UPF 50.
Price: $219.99
14 lbs
UPPAbaby G-LITE Stroller
Maneuver around the city with G-LITE Stoller, complete with hand level triggers that make it easy to fold with no foot action required. This umbrella stroller has a mesh sling seat for breathability and comfort, an accessible basket, and easy-to-remove fabrics. For long days out, there is also an extendable sunshade with UPF 50+ protection to shield your child from harmful rays.
Price: $199.99
11 lbs