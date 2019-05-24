The Very Best Easy-to-Use Umbrella Strollers for 2019

Joovy New Groove Ultralight Umbrella Stroller

The Joovy New Groove Ultralight Umbrella Stroller is simple yet totally practical. This newborn ready stroller provides comfort for your child and is super lightweight for parents when they are on the go. Have your little one doze off and take a nap with a deep seat recline while you push them around the city. Store your items in a zippered compartment and double cupholder. For longer days out, there is also a large UV canopy to shield them from the sun. When you are all done pushing for the day, fold it right up and throw on the shoulder strap to carry around easily.

Price: $144.99

14 lbs