The Value of a Bilingual Education
If you have ever considered or have questions about the benefits of a Bilingual Education we have NYC experts from some of the best schools sharing the amazing reasons why learning a second (or third!) language is a huge advantage for our children.
Panelists:
Nelyda Miguel, Head of School
Hudson Way Immersion School
Julia Stratmann, Director
German School Manhattan
Theodore G. Tasoulas, Principal
A. Fantis School
Cristina Ciarcelluti, Program Director
Collina Italiana
Pierre-Ludovic Perrot, Head of School
Lyceum Kennedy French American School