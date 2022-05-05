New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Getty Images

The Value of a Bilingual Education

If you have ever considered or have questions about the benefits of a Bilingual Education we have NYC experts from some of the best schools sharing the amazing reasons why learning a second (or third!) language is a huge advantage for our children.

Panelists:
Nelyda Miguel, Head of School
Hudson Way Immersion School

Julia Stratmann, Director
German School Manhattan

Theodore G. Tasoulas, Principal
A. Fantis School

Cristina Ciarcelluti, Program Director
Collina Italiana

Pierre-Ludovic Perrot, Head of School
Lyceum Kennedy French American School

Watch Now!

