The University Eye Center at SUNY College of Optometry

The University Eye Center at SUNY College of Optometry is pleased to announce its wide range of eye and vision care services for patients of all ages and conditions. From routine eye exams to advanced imaging, disease treatments, and clinical studies, the center is dedicated to providing top-notch care to the community.

With a team of highly skilled optometrists and ophthalmologists, the University Eye Center offers personalized care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. From pediatrics to senior adults, individuals of all ages are welcome. The center accepts a wide variety of insurance plans, ensuring accessibility for all.

One of the center’s standout features is its free, secure, and convenient online patient portal platform. This innovative tool allows patients to connect with their eye doctor, schedule appointments, request medication refills, and access important information anytime, anywhere. Compatible with both computers and smartphones, the patient portal is available 24/7, providing unparalleled convenience and accessibility.

Conveniently located at 33 West 42nd Street in Manhattan, the University Eye Center is easily accessible via public transportation from all five boroughs and the tri-state area. With six days of operation per week and evening hours during the week, the center strives to accommodate the busy schedules of its patients.

In addition to its comprehensive eye care services, the University Eye Center also features an on-site eyewear center. Patients can browse a wide selection of frames, glasses, and contact lenses, ensuring they find the perfect fit for their visual needs.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about the University Eye Center at SUNY College of Optometry, please visit www.universityeyecenter.org or call 877-272-4488.