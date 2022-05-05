The New Forever Homes

The New Forever Home

You have dedicated Pinterest boards and screenshots on the phone of your dream home. But what if we told you there are residences and homes that have everything (and more) on your list that can be checked off? Whether you want to stay put in the city or move close by, we have four picks that have forever written on them.

The Cortland

Related Sales LLC & CORE

Two to Five Bedroom Residences Starting at $4,050,000

First, let’s indulge in the architecture. The list is endless on what makes The Cortland, a new residence developed by Related on the Hudson River in West Chelsea, a forever residence. The Cortland is a unique collaboration between two iconic architects, Robert A.M. Stern Architects, and Olson Kundig. Architect Robert A.M. Stern designed The Cortland to feel at home in New York, which it genuinely does, yet it also feels inspirational and modern.

Gorgeous LaSalle limestone stonework, molded brickwork are just some of the design touches that make this building unique. Large bay windows allow residents views of the city and river. Yes, please! We will happily make dinner in a kitchen while our energetic kids run around and we take in the city’s beauty.

The residences are generous in space and light- the living room is an open space with high ceilings. A spacious family room is perfect for a TV room or play space for your little ones. Or both! The beautiful bedrooms and bathrooms are designed like sanctuaries, accomplished with the gorgeous and modern design.

Why We Chose This for a Family Residence

Located in an excellent location in West Chelsea- there are both stellar public and private school options for kids. The building features a pool, wellness, and fitness spaces. A crafted play space for the kids. Another huge plus for families is being close to Chelsea Piers, Clement Moore Park, and Chelsea Waterside Park.

TheCortlandnyc.com

212-271-5483

Westfield, New Jersey

Frank D. Isoldi, Coldwell Banker

6 Bedrooms, 5.1 Baths , $2,295,000

You’re not alone if moving to the suburbs is on your bucket list. Luckily you don’t have to look far-for Westfield has everything a city family needs and more.

This six-bedroom (growing families take note) is located in one of Westfield’s premier family-friendly neighborhoods.There is a huge backyard with five and a half bathrooms- all nestled on nearly a half-acre. You will love the 3-story foyer with an open staircase on the third floor, flanked by a formal living room and dining room.

The family room features a coffered ceiling which helps absorb sound. The gas fireplace is on the same floor. This impressive nook opens to a stunning eat-in kitchen with a staircase to the 2nd floor. Making this a perfect home for a family -there is a roomy island breakfast bar that sits at the center with a sink, granite countertops, and professional-grade SS appliances. There is also a butler’s pantry with a wine refrigerator. Adding to the awareness of this home, there is a separate dining area with access to the backyard. An en-suite bedroom (perfect for out-of- town guests) features a private bath and a powder room. There is more. On the second floor, you’ll find the main bedroom with cool add-ons such as a tray ceiling, coffee/beverage bar, WIC.

And finally, if you ever lacked closet space, the two closets include a sitting room with a double-sided gas fireplace. Wow. The magazine-worthy bath features dual sinks and what every tired parent wishes for in their life, a jetted tub. The shower is spacious and the space also features a make-up vanity and a private commode. If you have young children, you’ll appreciate the twoJack-n-Jill bedrooms and another bedroom, a full hall bath, and no more dropping laundry off; this floor features a laundry room! The sixth bedroom can be found on the third floor, making for a perfect indoor playroom or office room if working remotely.

Why We Chose This for a Family Residence

There are many extras to this home, such as a durable paver patio and a paver block driveway. A two-car attached garage includes something all New Yorkers want, more storage! There is also Hardi-plank siding, a Timberline dimensional shingle roof, a BlueTooth camera system, an underground sprinkler system, and a natural gas generator. The downtown is a vibe that city people will seamlessly fit right into – the schools are top-notch. Families looking to be near the city will love that Westfield is only 22 miles outside Manhattan.

Frankisoldi@gmail.com, TheIsoldiCollection.com

Cell:908-787-5990. Direct:908-301-2038

Pelham, New York

April Monaco of Houlihan Lawrence Inc.

4 Bedroom Home, 1 Circle Hill Road, Pelham, NY 10803

$1,485,000

If a home with ample room for the family is top on your list, you’ll love this spacious four-bedroom Colonial-style home located in the Estate Section of Pelham Manor. We adore this house for its history- built-in 1926, it still maintains its original architecture, yet with recent modern updates, including central air conditioning, it is perfect for family living.

The layout of this home feels welcoming and open, yet everyone will have their own space and not feel crowded. You’ll find the light in every room and corner of this home. With four bedrooms upstairs, including a primary en-suite and a full hall bath, there is room for the entire family and then some.

In this home- the kitchen seamlessly flows into a large, naturally bright family room that connects to a side patio. A cozy living room with an adjoining sunroom and fireplace is perfect for movie nights —an ample-sized dining room with sliding glass doors leads to the outdoor patio. The eat-in kitchen means homework and afterschool snacks will go hand and hand. And let’s not forget the outside. There is plenty of room for play and not sure who will love this more, the kids or the parents, but the Saltwater Pool is an oasis featuring a hot water spa and a tranquil waterfall seat that beckons all to enjoy.

Why We Chose This for a Family Residence

Located in the Estate Section of Pelham Manor and is less than a mile to incredible Manor exclusive Shore Park. It is also adjacent to the gorgeous Long Island Sound and close to the New York Athletic Club. There are excellent schools in Pelham.

There are two beautiful playgrounds, a basketball court and a newly renovated green field. Kids will treasure The Pelham Public Library- where they will find an enchanting children’s library that offers storytime and programs for all. Pelham is close to the city and the commute via Metro-North is only 29 minutes!

April Monaco

amonaco@houlihanlawrence.com

914-548-8350

West Orange, New Jersey

32 Undercliff Ter, West Orange Twp., NJ 07052

4 Beds, 4 Baths, $700,000

This is one of those homes that looks roomy, which it is, but then you go inside and it is even more magnificent. There are many reasons to adore this renovated 4-Bedroom House in the Gregory section of West Orange.

First, the rooms are spacious and perfect for kids of all ages. Any room can easily be made into a highly functional remote office. From the kitchen, you can see the NYC skyline. There is a charming staircase that leads up to the second floor. But let’s get into the large living room- which includes a wood-burning fireplace and a sunroom. There is also a spacious deck perfect for hosting friends and family. This floor also consists of a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen- a family room (more space!), and a powder room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and two full baths. The owner’s suite is a jewel with plenty of room, a renovated en suite bath and two side-by-side closets. The house’s second-floor balcony is perfect for family hangouts, decompressing from the day, or just taking in the view. As we mention, this house keeps on giving.

The lower level offers features and fitness/ office/guest room capability. There is a laundry area, another powder room and access to the two-car garage. The driveway is heated and provides access to the jitney stop at the foot of the driveway.

Why We Chose This for a Family Residence

At only 12 miles from the city, this is one of the most accessible towns to move to when looking to be near NYC. There is ample greenery and parks such the Eagle Rock Reservation, Thomas Edison National Park, and the South Mountain Reservation.

The South Mountain Recreation Complex features the Turtle Back Zoo, Treetop Adventure and miniature golf. A rich community of restaurants, shops, bakeries, and coffee shops energizes this town. The schools are also great with twelve public schools in the district as well as private schools.

Mark Slade, The Slade Team, Keller Williams

SladeHomes@Gmail.com

917-797-5059

