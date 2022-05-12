The Doula Expo by Mama Glow Returns!

These last few pandemic years- one thing many mothers -to- be and new mothers have been missing is support. The kind of support that is BIG. Arms wrapped around you, big love, information, stories that assure that you are not alone. Because you are not-there is a community out there that has you mama, and this is why we are excited that our favorite event, The DOULA EXPO by Mama Glow is taking place again in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, May 21st, 2022, at 25 KENT, in a 16,000 square foot space located in the heart of Williamsburg Brooklyn. The Doula Expo is a festival celebrating birth work and platforming businesses, content, and partners in the reproductive health and wellness spaces.

The Doula Expo is a gathering of 500+ doulas, birthing individuals, caregivers and families. Supplemented by brief keynote presentations, TED style talks, and breakout activities, the festival is driven by immersive, experiential booths and build-outs, and lounge spaces where our brand partners can connect with their extensive doula and parental community.

This year you can expect over 50 brands and organizations to represent at the 2022 Doula Expo by Mama Glow. In addition to doulas, caregivers, and families, this year’s festival will include a mix of influencers, celebrity stakeholders in maternal health, elected officials and more!

Highlights:

Just a few of the special guests joining on the MainStage!

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Maternal Health Task Force

Charlamagne tha God, New York Times Bestselling Author and Co-host of Power 105.1, The Breakfast Club

Charles Johnson, founder of 4Kira4Moms, a maternal health advocacy organization,

Karyn Parsons (Emcee), author and actress, best known for her role on the iconic hit show, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air

"Lion Babe" Jillian Hervey, multi-disciplinary artist, lead singer of Lion Babe

Lisa Price, founder of Carol's Daughter, and partner with "Love Delivered"

Latham Thomas, (Emcee), founder of Mama Glow and co-founder of the Mama Glow Foundation

Here is a list of some of the 2022 brands coming into the Doula Expo:

March of Dimes

Hum Nutrition

Irth App

Kate Spade New York

Bobbie

Yumi

Ovia Health

Nutrafol

Carol’s Daughter

Frida

LALO

Agni, and more!

The Lounges:

A children’s play space, curated by LALO is an immersive play environment where kids can express themselves while attending the Doula Expo. There are activities for the children to engage in throughout the day alongside their parents.

The Bobbie Infant Feeding Lounge – a relaxing space where parents can breastfeed, bottle feed, formula feed, and get advice in a nonjudgemental space

The March of Dimes Listening Lounge – join Stacey Brayboy, Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs at the March of Dimes in a safe space to share your birth stories.

Kate Spade Wellness Lounge – join us for self-care, mindfulness, licensed mental health support and more in a cozy space.

The Mama Glow Lounge – a space anchoring the essence of the birth village, join our Mama Glow Doulas and learn more about Mama Glow Doula training

Giveaways:

The DOULA EXPO by Mama Glow are gifting a 5 Night Stay to Boram Postnatal Retreat!

Boram is a postnatal stay for new mothers to rest and recover with baby on the way home from the hospital.We believe the fourth trimester—the period right after child birth, is a critical time for mothers to rest and recover. The Boram experience includes 24/7 support, spa therapy, essential nutrition and rest during the postnatal period when a mother’s health and well-being is of the utmost importance.

One lucky Doula Expo attendee will be gifted this incredible experience of over $7,500 value!

Ticket proceeds from the event will support the educational mission of the Mama Glow Foundation, our 501c3 non-profit committed to advancing reproductive justice and birth equity through education, advocacy and the arts.

Saturday, May 21st, 10-6PM ET

25 KENT, Williamsburg, Brooklyn

