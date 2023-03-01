The Best New York Charter School Guide 2023

Many forms of education are available in New York and if you are considering a Charter School for your child, you are not alone. Charter schools have impressive methods for teaching and connecting with their students, which is one of the reasons they are one of the most popular choices of education for New York families. Of course, like all schools, each school is unique, which makes for more opportunities to find the best Charter School for your child.

If you are considering moving your child (children) to a charter school or looking for a school for your future first-time student- we have a great guide of schools for you to consider.

Click on a region to jump to schools near you.

Bronx

AECI 1 – NYC Charter High School for Architecture, Engineering & Construction Industries

646 Brook Avenue, Bronx

646-400-5566

aecicharterhs.org

AECI offers an academic program that provides students with the necessary skills, knowledge and practical experience to pursue college and/or career in architecture, engineering or construction industries. The school offers a rigorous college preparatory program to prepare students for success in industry-recognized exams. All students receive double periods of math, and ELA in freshman year to prepare for success. Staff members work to develop the whole child by supporting all academic, emotional and social development.

AECI 2 – New York City Charter High School for Computer Engineering & Innovation

424 E. 138th St., Bronx

646-741-7470

aeci2charterhs.org

The mission at AECI2 is to create a rigorous college-prep program with the necessary skills, knowledge and practical experience to pursue college and/or a career in computer, engineering or innovation industries. AECI2 emphasizes science and math, effective communication and critical thinking skills through a standards-based curriculum while offering classes like Intro to Computer Science, Coding, Circuit Design and 3-D Printing. They also have sports teams, after-school activities and student clubs.

American Dream Charter School – MS

510 E. 141st Street, 4th Floor, Bronx

718-585-3071

American Dream Charter School – HS

403 Concord Avenue, Bronx

718- 924-2809

theamericandreamschool.org/apply

The American Dream Charter School develops academic excellence in both Spanish and English for grades 6-12, preparing students to excel in college and become leaders in their communities. The school cultivates a welcoming, encouraging environment for English language learners and immigrant students in the South Bronx. Through their dual-language program, they strive to maintain the scholars’ native language and develop their English language skills as it is proven to accelerate language learning. Now accepting applications for middle school and high school applicants, visit the website to learn more.

Atmosphere Academy Public Charter Schools

6th & 7th Grade Campus: 22 Marble Hill Avenue, Bronx

8th Grade Campus: 3700 Independence Avenue, Bronx

9th & 10th Grade Campus: 5959 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Bronx

718-696-0745

atmosphere.org

Atmosphere Academy is a free public charter middle and high school in the Marble Hill section of the Bronx. There is no tuition required to attend Atmosphere Academy.

Atmosphere achieves these outcomes not only through a rigorous academic program, but also through intentionally designed experiential learning and social-emotional support. If you and your child are looking for a high-quality middle or high school, please complete an application for admission.

Brilla Public Charter Schools

Brilla College Prep Elementary, 413 E 144th St., Bronx

Brilla College Prep Middle School, 500 Courtlandt Ave, Bronx

Brilla Veritas,

600 E 156th St., Bronx

Brilla Veritas Middle School,

452 College Ave, Bronx

Brilla Caritas,

2336 Andrews Ave, Bronx

Brilla Pax,

2336 Andrews Ave, Bronx

347-273-8439

brillaschools.org

Brilla Public Charter Schools, K-8 schools in the classical tradition, help students to grow intellectually, socially, and physically into young men and women of good character and spirit, and to be prepared for excellence in high school, college, and beyond. Character development is just as important as academic outcomes; for that reason, Brilla prioritizes a joyful environment and collaborates with families. Join an upcoming Open House. Now accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. Visit apply.brillaschools.org/enrollment/ or call today!

Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School

755 Co Op City Blvd, Bronx

929-436-2728

[email protected]

capitalprepbronx.org

Capital Prep Bronx is a college preparatory public charter school that centers on holistically serving historically underserved scholars in grades 6-9. By offering a comprehensive education with a social justice lens, Capital Prep is building a community of lifelong learners and leaders. In fact, 100% of Capital Prep graduates have been accepted to 4-year colleges since 2006! Your child can be next! #WeAreCapitalPrep.

Cardinal McCloskey Community Charter School

685 E 182nd St, Bronx, NY

(347) 708-0480

cmccs.org

Cardinal McCloskey Community Charter School is a free K-5 public charter school located in Belmont. At CMCCS, data-driven instruction meets the needs of individual students while extra-curricular activities reinforce broader learning. Students are supported by multiple instructors in every class while staff such as our social worker and school psychologist ensure all students are supported socially and emotionally. Through the use of the Sanctuary Model, CMCCS utilizes a trauma-informed approach to create a safe and supportive environment where students can thrive and excel.

The Charter School For Law and Social Justice

High School: 1960 University Ave, The Bronx, NY

NEW Middle School: TBA in District 9 or 10 for 2023-24, Permanent location for 2024-2025 school year: 200 W Tremont Bronx, NY 10453

347-696-0042

chslsj.org

The Charter School For Law and Social Justice (LSJ) offers a rigorous curriculum focusing on Law and Social Justice to its Middle and High School Scholars. A direct pathway to high school for their middle school scholars and a college course sequence for their high school scholars to earn college credits while attending high school. LSJ prepares its scholars for a successful high school and college experience. Visit the website to schedule an in-person school tour and to learn more about the school.

Family Life Academy Charter Schools

5 locations throughout the Bronx

917-471-1980

flacsnyc.com

With multiple locations in the Mott Haven, Highbridge, and Morrisania sections of the Bronx, near the #2, 4, 5, 6, and B/D trains. Their schools are committed to empowering a diverse community of future global leaders through education. At FLACS, all K-12 students are empowered to excel academically, take responsibility for their own learning, and affirm human values, today, in college, and beyond. The application for the 2023-2024 school year is NOW OPEN! Visit their website to find out about upcoming open house dates or reach out to them at [email protected].

KIPP NYC

kippnyc.org/enroll

Founded in 1995, KIPP NYC operates 18 public charter schools throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Manhattan, and supports its alumni through its signature KIPP Forward program as part of the national network of KIPP Public Schools. Home to over 7,300 K-12 students, KIPP NYC offers engaging and challenging academics, world-class co-curriculars and arts, competitive sports, and social emotional support at every level, so your child can not only meet, but exceed expectations. Four of KIPP’s Bronx schools are moving to brand new, state of the art facilities for the 23-24 school year! To learn more about everything KIPP NYC has to offer, please visit www.kippnyc.org/enroll to submit an application today!

Mott Hall Charter School (Middle School)

1260 Franklin Ave., Bronx

718-991-9139

motthallcs.org

Mott Hall’s mission is to prepare scholars in mind, body, and character to succeed in top high schools, colleges, and careers. Mott Hall offers access to community-based organizations focused on mentoring and college, adult civics and ESL classes, after-school and Saturday tutoring, engaging online platforms, music classes, and sports. Contact Erica Flores for more information.

Mott Haven Academy Charter School

170 Brown Avenue, Bronx

718-2927015

havenacademy.org

Haven Academy is redefining school by intentionally designing spaces and programs to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of all children, with a focus on those impacted by the child welfare system. United with the scholars and their families, they aim to dismantle systemic barriers to success through comprehensive support services, responsive curriculum, predictability, and an emphasis on voice and choice. They lead with empathy and forge deep relationships to build a better future.

Rosalyn Yalow Charter School

650 Grand Concourse, Bronx

347-735-5480

yalowcharter.org/apply

Rosalyn Yalow Charter School is a K–5 public charter school located in the South Bronx. They provide a private school education with low student/teacher ratios. Their strong curriculum will benefit your child throughout life, as will their extracurriculars- fencing taught by Olympians, chess by grandmasters, music by Juilliard graduates (violin and singing). These can set your child on a strong path to college. They also have a partnership with Montefiore School Health Program to meet all of your student’s health needs.

Urban Dove Team Charter Schools

UD Team Bronx

671 Prospect Ave., Bronx

718-682-3975

urbandove.org

Urban Dove Team Charter Schools are completely unique and innovative alternative sports-based high schools for over-aged, under-credited youth that combine a rigorous academic curriculum and an award-winning program that strives to give each graduate a high school diploma, a foundation for higher education, and the job skills needed to enter the workforce. Eligible applicants are: Graduating 8th graders who repeated a grade in middle school, 9th graders who have less than 8 credits, or 10th graders and up who have less than 18 credits. All students must be 16 years old or younger at the time of acceptance. Visit urbandove.org to apply!

Zeta Charter Schools

Zeta Inwood Elementary School – 400 West 219th Street, New York

Zeta South Bronx Elementary School – 425 Westchester Avenue, Bronx

Zeta Bronx Mount Eden Early Childhood School – 1325 Jerome Avenue, Bronx

Zeta Bronx Mount Eden Elementary School – 1475 Macombs Road, Bronx

Zeta Bronx Tremont Park – 1910 Arthur Avenue, Bronx

Zeta Manhattan Middle School – 400 West 219th Street, New York

Zeta Bronx Middle School – 425 Westchester Avenue, Bronx

Zetaschools.org

Zeta Schools are free, high-performing schools with an innovative, whole-child approach that prepares children for the modern world economy. Starting with a foundation of world-class academics, their complimentary social-emotional program emboldens students with the skills to thrive. It is extraordinarily important that children have the time and space to explore potential interests and passions. At Zeta, students engage in specialty classes such as art, dance, chess, music, sports, and Taekwondo. Zeta will grow to serve children from Pre-K to 12th grade. Now until April 1, Zeta is accepting applications for Pre-K through 6th grade for the 2023-24 school year.

Brooklyn

Ascend Public Charter Schools

16 Brooklyn-based K-12 schools in Brownsville, Bushwick, Canarsie, Central Brooklyn, Cypress Hills, East Flatbush, East New York, and Flatbush

347-227-6070

ascendlearning.org/enroll

Students at Ascend are set up to embody their inherent excellence through rich, joyful learning experiences that unlock a life of boundless choice through academic programs that honor, nurture, and challenge the whole child. Ascend focuses on cognitively-guided instruction, inquiry-based learning approach, a responsive classroom model, and anti-racist education. Ascend’s free public schools welcome and educate students of all abilities, backgrounds, and learning needs.

Bed Stuy New Beginnings Charter School

82 Lewis Avenue, Brooklyn

718-453-1001

bsnbcs.org

BSNBCS is a K-8 Free Public Charter School in the heart of Bedford Stuyvesant serving grades K-8. One building for all BSNBCS scholars. The school takes a PBIS Approach to emotional and academic development. This means that they leverage what scholars are doing well, to help them do better. They have small group interventions for all grade levels, Saturday School and Free Academic Tutoring during holiday breaks. They offer free after school programming ONSITE until 6pm. Learn more about the school and the program, which ensures high academic outcomes with social and emotional support for all its scholars, by visiting their website.

Brooklyn Dreams Charter School

259 Parkville Ave, Brooklyn

718-859-8400

Brooklyn Excelsior Charter School

856 Quincy St, Brooklyn

718-246-5681

Brooklyn Scholars Charter School

2635 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn

718-348-9360

National Heritage Academies (NHA) operates three tuition-free public charter schools in Brooklyn: Brooklyn Dreams Charter School, Brooklyn Excelsior Charter School, and Brooklyn Scholars Charter School. Each school, based in its own building, shapes instruction to build on the strengths and abilities of each child. As a network, all NHA schools share a common vision, while each school enjoys the flexibility of tailoring its program to meet the needs of its community. To find a school in Brooklyn, visit nhaschools.com.

Community Roots Charter School

Middle: 50 Navy St, Brooklyn

Elementary: 51 Saint Edwards Street, Floor 3, Brooklyn

Elementary: (718) 858-1629

Middle: (718) 522-2166

communityroots.org

Community Roots Charter School is a rigorous public learning community serving grades Kindergarten through 8 where education is embedded in meaningful real-world contexts and children are deliberately taught to see the connections between school and the world. Community Roots students will meet or exceed the Common Core Standards and be prepared to excel in the 21st century by becoming independent thinkers and working productively within a diverse group of learners. Here, students learn to combine curiosity with appropriate application, which leads to deep understanding and the confidence to become who they want to be. Located in District 13, Community Roots is co-located in two DOE buildings at 50 Navy Street (grades 6-8), and 51 Saint Edwards Street (grades K-5). Contact [email protected] or apply today www.communityroots.org!

Explore Schools

Prospect Heights, Crown Heights, Flatbush, and Canarsie

718- 989-6730

exploreschools.org

Explore Schools of Brooklyn has committed to the charge of providing students with the academic skills and critical thinking abilities they need to succeed in a college preparatory high school. They serve students in grades Kindergarten through 8 across central Brooklyn, NY. Their curriculum is aligned to the common core, and they are committed to creating a culturally responsive program, and provide special education services. Their academic program is strong, as more of their students perform proficiently or higher on NYS Exams than other city and district public schools. Nearly 90% of their students have graduated to a college preparatory high school across New York City! Now enrolling for the current and upcoming school year welcome you to join their growing community. Visit exploreschools.org/enroll for more information or apply now.

Hellenic Classical Charter Schools

Park Slope: 646 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11215

718- 499-0957

[email protected]

hccs-nys.org

Staten Island: 1641 Richmond Avenue Staten Island, New York 10314

718 -499-0957

[email protected]

hccs-nys.org

The Hellenic Classical Charter Schools provide their diverse student populations with rigorous education enriched with the Greek and Latin languages, Paideia Socratic Seminars, and career and college ready curriculum. HCCS ranks among the top charter schools in New York City, and was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2019. HCCS is designated a Repeat Reward School and High Performing School by the New York State Education Department.

LEEP Dual Language Academy Charter School

5323 Fifth Avenue, 2nd Floor, Brooklyn

(917) 819-LEEP (5337)

Leepacademies.org

LEEP Dual Language Academy Charter School is a tuition-free Spanish-language immersion elementary school in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Research-based instruction practices are implemented to foster academic excellence and language development in Spanish and English. Led by our Core Virtues of Cariño/Love, Respeto/Respect, Valentía/Courage, Gratitud/Gratitude, Alegría/Joy, scholars are provided with tools to develop cultural understanding and virtuous habits necessary to thrive as learners, workers, family members, and participants of civil society. We foster partnerships with our families through open communication and active participation. Afterschool, school bus, special education, counseling and support services are available. Learn more or apply now at: https://www.leepacademies.org/apply/

Prospect Schools

Locations throughout Brooklyn

718-643-1086

prospectschools.org

Prospect Schools is a K-12 college preparatory community where excellent teachers prepare a diverse student body to have a positive impact on society and a lifelong passion for learning. Founded by teachers in 2009, Prospect Schools is an IB world school community that has achieved outstanding results for an incredibly diverse student body. The guiding principle behind Prospect is a re-imagination of elementary,middle, and high school education with the purpose of giving students a lifelong passion for learning and setting them up to thrive in a global community. The network’s three key commitments are Diversity—racial, socioeconomic, ethnic and linguistic, World Class Academics, and Excellent Teaching.

The New American Charter School

9301 Avenue B

Brooklyn, New York 11236

718-385-1709

TNAACS.org

The New American Academy Charter School puts building strong relationships with students and families at the forefront of everything they do. From their myriad of extracurricular activities, extensive social emotional programs and innovative curriculum, TNAACS is committed to creating a community of lifelong learners, empowering and inspiring our students to achieve their goals and beyond. If you are interested in learning more information, check out their website at TNAACS.ORG and APPLY NOW! Enrollment is open for grades K-5.

Urban Dove Team Charter Schools

UD Team Brooklyn

1256 E. 21st St., Brooklyn

718 -783-823-8232

urbandove.org

Urban Dove Team Charter Schools are completely unique and innovative alternative sports-based high schools for over-aged, under-credited youth that combine a rigorous academic curriculum and an award-winning program that strives to give each graduate a high school diploma, a foundation for higher education, and the job skills needed to enter the workforce. Eligible applicants are: Graduating 8th graders who repeated a grade in middle school; 9th graders who have less than 8 credits, or 10th graders and up who have less than 18 credits. All students must be 16 years old or younger at the time of acceptance.Visit urbandove.org to apply!

Williamsburg Charter High School

198 Varet St., Brooklyn, NY

347-217-6995

thewcs.org

[email protected]

The Williamsburg Charter High School unites youth, families, staff, teachers, and the community at large in providing young people with the tools necessary to make sense of the world, preparing them in their journey to become citizens of the local and global community. Young people accomplish this through participation in a liberal arts education that includes language, literature, writing, science, history, mathematics, the visual and performing arts, technology, and explorations in disciplines designed to teach justice, independent thinking, respect, and compassion for themselves and others as well as the skills of critical thinking, communication and research.

Manhattan

Broome Street Academy Charter High School (BSA)

555 Broome Street

New York, NY 10013

929-2853176

broomestreetacademy.org

[email protected]

Broome Street Academy (BSA), a tuition-free public charter high school in SoHo, provides a dynamic environment, responsive to every student’s unique needs. Housed under the same roof as The Door, a youth development organization, BSA offers unique holistic resources—from arts, college, and career programs to no-cost health services. BSA’s social workers and 9:1 student-teacher ratio ensures individualized support. BSA also offers athletics; afterschool clubs; AP courses; and a National Honor Society. Now accepting applications for the 9th grade lottery through April 1st and transfers on a rolling basis.

Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School

2041 Madison Avenue, New York

212-328-9370

[email protected]

capitalprepharlem.org

Capital Prep Harlem is a college preparatory public charter school that centers on holistically serving historically underserved scholars in grades 6-12. By offering a comprehensive education with a social justice lens, Capital Prep is building a community of lifelong learners and leaders. In fact, 100% of Capital Prep graduates have been accepted to 4-year colleges since 2006! Your child can be next! #WeAreCapitalPrep.

Harlem Village Academies

HVA East Elementary (Grades PreK–5)

1st Avenue &120th Street, New York, NY

HVA West Elementary (Grades PreK–5)

124th Street & Lenox Avenue, New York, NY

Enrollment Team: (646) 484-1720 / [email protected]

harlemvillage.org

Harlem Village Academies (HVA) is a warm and caring community of PreK–12 schools focused on sophisticated, deeper learning. They offer students an exceptionally high-quality education in a respectful, nurturing and joyful environment. The school teaches critical thinking, student independence and ethical purpose, beginning in our Montessori PreK. Their dedicated team of teachers, principals and social workers will support your child in becoming an independent thinker and compassionate individual who graduates from college and makes a meaningful contribution to society. Become part of the HVA community and apply today for PreK-4th grade! Deadline to apply is April 1st.

New Heights Academy Charter School

1818 Amsterdam Ave, New York

212- 283-5400

newheightsacademy.org

New Heights Academy Charter School serves students in grades 5-12, so once accepted your child will automatically have a seat in their competitive high school! NHACS has a proven track record of consistently growing student learning by more than 1.4 grade levels each year! And can boast that for eight years in a row, 100% of their graduates have been accepted into college. Now enrolling for grades 5-12.

WHIN Music Community Charter School

517 West 164th Street, New York, NY

[email protected]

844-489-0817

whinmusic.org

WHIN Music Community Charter School is built on the principles of El Sistema where staff, families, and students work together to ensure every child reaches their full potential. The school makes academics a priority while also ensuring students’ character and social-emotional growth. With music at the school’s ore, students work together to create something bigger than their individual skills, and this approach extends to their classrooms where project-based, hands-on learning cultivates curious, creative, and hardworking children. Visit the website for more information and to Apply for 2023-24 at whinmusic.org.

Queens

New Vision Advanced Math & Science H.S. IV

156-10 Baisley Boulevard, South Jamaica, NY 11434

newvisions.org/ams4

For Inquiries: [email protected]

AMS IV’s is a STEAM school where the culture is centered on PRIDE – Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Discipline and Excellence. Our scholars experience a family like atmosphere that prioritizes project-based learning and supporting their Social and Emotional needs. Through an advisory structure we ensure a strong connection between the school community and families. We offer scholar supports that foster life skills beyond graduation; by way of courses focused in College & Career Readiness, entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness. As a community, we push our scholars and staff to develop transferable skills that lend to their overall growth and development as well as their ability to maneuver through day-to-day interactions.

The Renaissance Charter School 2

45-20 83rd Street, Elmhurst, NY (CSD 24)

917- 242-3505

rencharters.org

The Renaissance Charter School 2 offers students a dedicated learning experience. Their innovative programs will help students become life-long learners and global citizens. They are

currently accepting applications for the school year 2022-2033 for grades Kindergarten through third grade. TRCS 2 is located near the Elmhurst stop of the M/R train station and Q53 bus. Call 917-242-3505 to join their community or visit rencharters.org/trcs-elmhurst for more information.

Valence College Prep

97-29 64th Road, Rego Park

646-854-8414

[email protected]

valencecollegeprep.org

Valence College Preparatory Charter School is a tuition-free 5th through 8th grade public charter middle school for the students of Queens. Valence equips all scholars with the academic skills, professional habits, and strength of character to graduate from college and lead lives of opportunity. The school’s RIGHT values create the school’s common language for teaching character and holding the scholars and team accountable. These values are Respect, Integrity, Gratitude, Hard Work and Teamwork. Visit the website for more information or fill out this form: https://www.valencecollegeprep.org/enroll, and a Valence staff member will call you to answer any and all of your questions!

VOICE Charter School

36-24 12th St., LIC Upper Campus (3-8)

37-15 13th St., LIC Lower Campus (K-2)

718-361-1694

[email protected]

Voicecharterschool.org

VOICE Charter School is an elementary and middle school located in Long Island City. They combine rigorous academics with daily instruction in choral singing, encouraging creative and critical thinking while im- proving academic performance. The mission of VOICE Charter School is to develop every child into a caring human being, full of wonder, who can work hard to reach a place where he or she can choose from many great paths that will lead to a life of purpose, happiness and fulfillment. Visit www.voicechartersschool.org to learn more.

Staten Island

John W. Lavelle Preparatory Charter School

1 Teleport Dr. 3rd. Fl., 10311

929-419-9011

lavelleprep.org

John W. Lavelle Preparatory Charter School provides a rigorous college-preparatory education that equips and empowers students to achieve success. They provide a fully inclusive K-12 educational experience, ensuring students with disabilities and emotional challenges learn alongside their peers. Lavelle Prep provides a multi-sensory approach to education within small class sizes supported by a social-emotional learning program. Once enrolled, your child is guaranteed a seat at Lavelle Prep through the 12th grade.

New Ventures Charter School

1 Corporate Commons at 1 Teleport Dr. 3rd. Fl., 10311

929-419-9004

newventurescharter.org

New Ventures Charter School places high school students on a personalized track toward obtaining their high school diploma by offering real-world experiences and college and career exposure. Their personalized curriculum is offered in a warm and nurturing environment to under-credited, disconnected youth, pairing academics with internships and fieldwork outside the school building. New Ventures provides a fresh start for transfer students. By offering year-round enrollment, small class sizes, internship and fieldwork opportunities, and a unique social-emotional learning program, New Ventures is a safe and supportive space for students.

New World Preparatory Charter School

285 Clove Road, 10310

Stephen Gonzalez, Coordinator

of Recruitment & Social Media

718-705-8990 Ext. 211

[email protected]

newworldprep.org

New World Preparatory Charter School (NWP) is a public college preparatory charter school serving kindergarten through 8th Grade. NWP’s Guiding Values are Pride, Respect, Excellence, and Purpose. NWP supports the academic, social and emotional needs of its students. They primarily serve the North Shore Community of Staten Island. Lottery preference is given to scholars who come from a home where English is not the primary language spoken in the home. NWP’s new building will be open in 2024.

The Lois & Richard Nicotra Early College Charter School

1441 South Ave., 5th Fl., 10311

929-419-9003

nicotracharter.org

There is no time like the present to prepare for the future. At Nicotra Early College Charter School, students earn college credits and learn practical career skills through internships at local businesses. Every child is placed on a personalized plan that speaks to their unique academic, professional, and personal goals. Nicotra offers up to 21 college credits, small class sizes, unique internship opportunities, and a social-emotional learning program. Once enrolled, your child is guaranteed a seat at Nicotra through the 12th grade.

Richmond Preparatory Charter School

1 Corporate Commons at 1 Teleport Dr. 3rd. Fl., 10311

929-419-9002

richmondprepcharter.org

Through computer science pathways, Richmond Preparatory Charter School’s unique education model is designed to set students up for success in technology-oriented careers before graduating high school. Richmond Prep is inclusive of all students, particularly those living on the autism spectrum. Small class sizes and a social-emotional learning program create a safe and supportive space for students. Once enrolled, your child is guaranteed a seat at Richmond Prep through the 12th grade.

Staten Island Hebrew Public Charter School

829 Father Capodanno Blvd., 10305

347-694.-5090

hebrewpublic.org

[email protected]

Staten Island Hebrew Public is a growing tuition-free, public charter school open to students of all backgrounds. They offer a robust curriculum in math, literacy, science and arts, teaching Modern Hebrew and preparing students to become global citizens. The school features a state-of-the-art facility, after-school programming, differentiated instruction, free transportation, and a warm and nurturing school environment. Accepting applications for grades K-2 for the 2023-24 school year.

Westchester

The Charter School of Educational Excellence

260 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10701

914- 476-5070

charterschoolofeducationalexcellence.org

The Charter School of Educational Excellence (CSEE) is a regional charter school open to students in grades k-12, that reside in Westchester, Rockland and Bronx counties. In partnership with parents, teachers and community, CSEE instills in students a passion for learning, to be critical thinkers, leaders and lifelong learners. Their curriculum fosters a healthy body and mind course of study that has been recognized by the NYS Department of Education as an “Exceptional School”, for its academic program. CSEE is currently accepting new student applications.