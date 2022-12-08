Holiday Splurge Gifts 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of year…the holidays! We’ve scoped out some of the season’s ultimate holiday toys for those extra special presents. The holiday season would not be complete without kindness, love, and giving back so consider donating a toy or ten to those in need as well.

Psst… Looking for more gifts this holiday season? Check out the Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Everyone in the Family 2022!

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway lets all the queens of winter holiday style show off fierce looks as they hit the runway.

Kids will love that there are 1,500 mix and match looks, plus 12 new characters to unbox, dress up, and walk the runway, making it the perfect holiday gift this season. Parents will love that the package even transforms into a runway to strut the dolls’ sharp styles and fosters endless creative play. $90.99

CONNECT4 HOOPS combines all that kids love about the classic game of CONNECT4 with all the skill of shooting arcade hoops. It’s a win this holiday!

Kids will love to be the first to CONNECT4 Shots as electronic LED scoring tracks hoops and drops a yellow or red piece on the board. Parents will love that is stands over five feet tall but then folds away for compact storage, and includes 5 LED lit basketball hoops and four rubber basketballs in two team colors. $149.99

Rainbow High’s First Holiday Edition Collector Doll is sure to dazzle and delight Rainbow High fans this holiday season. Kids will love Roxie Grand, this special holiday edition doll, who decks the halls with fab fashion like this crystal-encrusted gown she designed herself that is embellished with 683 rhinestones.

Kids will also love her diamond jewels and accessories, and her sparkly hair. Parents will love that Rainbow High dolls are great for creative and stylish, holiday imaginary play. $59.99

Star Wars L0-La59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition lets kids bring home a beloved droid companion inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series.

Kids will love to touch the censor on L0-LA59’s head to activate more than 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 modes of play. Then unlock Companion Mode by attaching L0-LA59’s legs and Hover Mode by attaching her stand, or On the Go Mode by removing her from either base.

Parents will love that she even responds to background noises with a series of lights, sounds, and movements and includes the figure and two stands to reenact kids’ favorite scenes and make their own Star Wars holiday adventures. $56.99

LEGO Andrea’s Theater School is a majestic theater that is perfect for an extra special holiday gift. It is hinged and opens out to reveal a stage with 2 backdrops, orchestra and balcony seating, dressing room, props room, lights rigging, and 4 mini-dolls.

Kids will love to build this realistic theater and pretend play to create a holiday production of their own. Kids will also love that this acting school set comes with instructions for the digital age and the interactive guide lets kids zoom, rotate and view their model in 3D as they build.

Parents will love that creative play takes center stage as kids recreate various theater jobs and show time fun. $99.99

The Lovevery Play Kits remain Lovevery’s most popular offering and with good reason. Parents will love these kits filled with stage-based play essentials for your child’s developing brain.

With The Play Kits, subscribers for ages 0-12 months receive complimentary access to the Lovevery App. Play Kits subscribers also have the option to add-on book bundles, available with each Play Kit ($18 per Bundle). Starting at $80 per kit

FAO Schwarz FAO-abulous Style Runway features everything kids need to put on their own holiday fashion show.

Kids will love the multiple play areas like runway stage; dressing room and designer closet; hair and make-up area; pretend store; light-up runway; and dual-sided fabric curtain to produce, stage and star in their very own fashion show.

Parents will love that it is fun to play alone or with siblings and friends and it’s easy to assemble and use. $83.99

Superspace is the magnetic modular play space that lets kids play with larger than life magnetic tiles made of felt. Whether indoors or outdoors, kids will love the easy to use auto connect magnets to connect panels any which way, building almost anything with it and then using it for lots of play time.

Parents will love that this STEM type toy expands children’s imagination and creativity, increasing right brain function. It’s also made from eco / recycled materials; is durable and washable; and easy and small to pack away and store. $299

American Girl Claudie Doll and Angelo’s Bakery is a super sweet, splurge gift and a perfect recipe for holiday joy. The beautifully crafted, three-panel authentic bakery has 360° play options to accompany AG’s newest historical character, Claudie, growing up during the 1920s Harlem Renaissance.

Kids will love that this bakery features a realistic built-in oven, tiered bakery case, checkout counter, prep table, and three-level bakery cart to really run the bakery business.

Parents will love that is has all the ingredients for delicious pretend play, including loads of kitchen gear, baking items, and pretend treats for major play value. $295

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model is sure to be a holiday favorite with its large, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast.

Kids will love that the OLED model lets players experience enhancements in all three play modes: TV mode; Tabletop mode; and Handheld mode and that the system’s 7-inch OLED screen provides vivid color and crisp contrast.

Parents will love that it is compatible with the full library of Nintendo Switch games. They will also love that Nintendo Switch family of systems features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. $349