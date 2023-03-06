Tennis for the Whole Family at Hampton Racquet

Hampton Racquet is a family-owned boutique country club situated in the picturesque setting of East Hampton, NY. It’s a country club atmosphere without the membership commitment.

With a main focus on tennis, Hampton Racquet endeavors to create a unique atmosphere for all lovers of the sport regardless of age or level of play. They share their contagious love of tennis through on-site pros, instructors, and camp counselors so that valued clients, campers and visitors experience a truly inspired environment to play and grow.

But, Hampton Racquet is more than just tennis – they have something for everyone! Fitness enthusiasts can stop by the Fitness Center for yoga and bootcamp classes. Tennis lovers can hit one of the 13 adult courts for tennis or pickleball, while young aspiring tennis stars can participate in summer camp.

Looking to do some shopping? Check out the Pro Shop for exclusive merchandise in collaboration with Kith and Wilson. There are even offerings for the littlest of ones in partnership with Chess at Three and Union Square Play. At the end of the day, the whole family can come together for dinner at the restaurant or a family movie night.

This summer, Hampton Racquet is partnering with Premier Tennis to bring elevated youth tennis camps to the Hamptons this summer. Designed for ages 4+, with three programs available, these camps embody the Premier Tennis philosophy of “train like a pro to play like a pro.”

At Premier Tennis, our camps provide a foundation of the game for the youngest of players, while offering top tier training for those looking to reach their full potential.

Game On (Ages 4-6): This program is designed to address the needs of our youngest players. Campers will be immersed in a setting that nurtures their development under the guidance of our professional staff with years of experience in the early childhood development and education arena. The focus on and off the court is to develop their confidence as they learn the needed skills necessary for all sports, using tennis the game we love the most as the focal point. Mornings are dedicated to sports, while the afternoons are designed for exploration and learning with such activities as chess, dance, nature walks, singing, game days, arts and crafts, and special events. Half and full day programs are available.

Game Changer (Ages 7-13): A full-day program for young tennis players between the ages of 7 and 13 looking to improve their tennis / athletic skills. The methodology applied in the training sessions has been developed by Premier Tennis. It will be led by world-class tennis coaches to perfect the camper’s technique and tactics. In addition, the program will provide experienced athletic trainers and imagery specialists that will both enhance the player’s physical abilities as well as mental strength all in a fun, competitive, and supportive atmosphere.

Keep an eye on their website for more details on upcoming Open Houses to check out all of this summer’s offerings.