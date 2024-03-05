Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide

There are many famous views across the country, from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Sedona, Arizona., Las Vegas, Nevada, and more. And we may (ok, we are) be biased when we declare the most famous and favorite view is New York City. While the city never sleeps, it also has no shortage of unique spots to enjoy scenic views. The path to enjoy this view became a game changer when Edge, located at 30 Hudson Yards, opened an extraordinary outdoor experience where locals and tourists can view the heart of Gotham’s skyline.

Edge

The triangular-shaped sky deck is a heightened 1,131 feet above the ground. The sky deck is on the 100th floor, offering a 360-degree cityscape scenery. There is also an exhilarating glass floor where you can peak a view below.

Family Fun

Kids are welcome and will be awed by seeing New York from this perspective. Make an educational game with the kids and have them spot the Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, and more. Keep them close as you would when strolling through a cultural spot like a museum; this space is pretty open (obviously, it is an open-air deck!) and is designed to enjoy the views, stroll about, or sit while taking it all in.

Insider Tips

The views are spectacular even on rainy days, and visitors will always be enthralled. But if you want to go at the least crowded time, first thing in the morning may be your best bet. Yes, this spot is very Instagramable, but you may be tucking your phone away and soaking in the gorgeous views as this view is stunning.

Edge, the experience continues with City Climb

Lean Out

For those adventure seekers above Edge, the experience continues with City Climb – a rousing experience that takes you to new heights. It’s the world’s highest external building climb on the sky deck. You can scale the exterior of a towering supertall building over 1,200 feet tall. Once you reach the top, you can lean out from the outdoor platform for an unforgettable experience. (Note there is an age and height requirement for kids over age 13, check website for information.)

Become a Regular

The beauty of Edge is that it isn’t a one-off spot; it is a place you can enjoy as much as you wish, as they now offer an annual pass that offers year-round access.

This pass is perfect for locals and visitors who want to experience this iconic skyline as part of their daily routine. The annual pass includes a digital membership card, flexible entry times, a 10% discount at Edge’s retail stores, and even 2-for-1 City Climb tickets – so you can bring a friend along for free. You’ll also get access to special events throughout the year.

 

Eat In

Keeping to the theme of space with a view, visit the delicious Peak restaurant, where you can feast on local and the highest-grade seafood and meats. Located on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards.

Edge is located at 30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

edgenyc.com   

About the Author

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is a California native, long-time Brooklyn resident, and the Executive Director of Content Strategy for New York Family Media. She lives with her family in Brooklyn and Upstate New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two boys.

