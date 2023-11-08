Study Abroad Opportunities for High School Students with ASSE

Studying abroad is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity for students. It’s a unique chance to learn about and experience new cultures firsthand.

The non-profit, public benefit organization ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE) is offering qualified high school students the opportunity to spend an academic year, semester or summer abroad.

ASSE is dedicated to fostering greater cultural awareness and promoting international friendships through youth exchange programs in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and South Africa.

Students choose their host country. If your student doesn’t know the native language of a country they want to visit, that’s not a problem.

Prior knowledge of the country’s language isn’t required, and students will acquire language skills through experiencing local culture and attending classes during their term abroad.

ASSE students can choose from over 30 countries, including:

Australia

China

Japan

New Zealand

South Korea

Thailand

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Norway

Great Britain

Canda

Mexico

South Africa

Argentina

Brazil

High school students aged 15 to 18 qualify for selection based on academic performance, character references and a genuine desire to experience life abroad with their host family. Scholarships for the program are available based on academic performance, leadership skills and financial need.

In addition to providing study abroad opportunities for American students, ASSE also offers the chance for American families to host an international student from Spain, Italy, Germany, Ukraine, Thailand, Japan and many other countries.

Learn more about becoming an ASSE exchange student or host family on ASSE’s website.

