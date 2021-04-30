Staycation: Live+Work (Out) Suite With The Williamsburg Hotel & Liteboxer

Spring is in the air, and I am finally starting to get out more. I admit that I have been reluctant to go into busy spaces, but now, I am ready as a newly vaccinated human. One of the biggest things I have missed in the last year-ish has been traveling. Fortunately, I live in New York City, home to some of the best hotels in the world. And when Liteboxer and The Williamsburg Hotel invited me for not only a staycation but an in-room workout, I was in.

Liteboxer is a full-body, interactive at-home workout. And until May 15th, you can find Liteboxer as part of The Williamsburg Hotel Work + Work (Out) Suite offered at their hotel. And the truth of it is that in the new normal we have been in the last year, any staycation I take needs to have some serious amenities. And while a staycation is lovely, this is real life and remote life, which means I always have at least one of the kids with me, so I need my own space for both work and a workout.

And while super excited that New York is opening up more every day, one of the takeaways from this pandemic is that I plan to keep working out in my home.

Liteboxer offers 100 plus classes that combine music with expert training. It also helps the user work on their technique or aids a beginner when just learning how to box. I loved how easy it was to get set up, and while I hadn’t boxed in about five years, it was not hard to get back into the swing of things. The lightning pattern that plays on the shield helps you get your aim straight or learn where to hit your workout and the music.

While my oldest enjoyed gorgeous views at our shared staycation and deemed the food from The Williamsburg Restaurant was the best, the staff was also super sweet, and I enjoyed a restful day while working and working out, Brooklyn style.