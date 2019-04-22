Sponsored Scoop: The Wonderers – A Kindergarten Readiness Program Where the Love for Learning Begins.

Although children go through many transitions in their lives, the transition to Kindergarten is pivotal, as it shapes their feelings about school and education as a whole. The one consistency through the transition is family, and by exposing children to important foundational Kindergarten skills, families can provide their children with stability and comfort, and feed a child’s sense of wonder about what to expect.

In Kindergarten, children are expected to be independent in taking care of their belongings, problem solving, following directions, and asking questions. At The Wonderers, children will gain exposure to these skills. Throughout the day, children will be working collaboratively, following routines, learning how to independently problem solve, and of course, play!

The Wonderers is set up with routines and Kindergarten work all while having some fun! The routine is a minimized day in Kindergarten with unpacking, morning meeting, work time, and then a “special” that children would typically go to such as bowling, mini golf, or tennis! All of the work done in the program is pre-readiness in reading, writing and math. The puzzles will all be letters, numbers, and cognitive development work, there will be art with writing involved, and of course, some organized games to help with turn-taking and socialization.

The program will be capped weekly at 20 children between 3.5 and 5.5 years old, the same size if not smaller than any other K classroom. It is led by the founder, Chelsea, and her mother, a licensed paraprofessional, from Monday through Thursday 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. On Tuesdays and Thursdays there is the option to extend the day from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm for lunch and tennis with one of the pros at East Hampton Indoor Tennis.

For more information please visit their website or email [email protected].

174 Daniels Hole Road

East Hampton, NY

718-614-0283

[email protected]

www.thewondererseast.com