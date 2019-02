Sponsored Scoop: Tennis Innovators to Open two new locations for Spring 2019!

We are excited to announce our expansion to Riverside Park (UWS – W 119th Street) and Astoria Park in Queens

Tennis innovators will be offering Academies, Lessons & Summer Camps starting April 1st

Registration is now open for all outdoor locations & summer camp 2019

Riverside Park – W 119th St. : adults, juniors & summer camp

Astoria Park – Queens : adults, juniors & summer camp

John Jay College – W 59th St : adults, juniors & summer camp

Hunter College – E. 68th : juniors & high performance

River School – E. 35th St. : juniors & 7u/10u high performance

Sacred Heart – E. 91St. St. : juniors & 7u/10u high performance

Chinatown Y – Bowery : juniors only

PS. 40 – E. 20th St. : Summer Camp : July 8 – August 23

Spring schedule – April 1 – June 24

Summer camp – June 10 – August 30

Full & half day options : weekly enrollment

