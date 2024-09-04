Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Digital Safety

The Age of Sponsored Content and How Parents Can Stop Paying the Price

By Posted on
Sponsored Content and Digital literacy
Getty Images

The Age of Sponsored Content and How Parents Can Stop Paying the Price

It’s difficult to know what children are exposed to on social media daily; we can all agree that ads have taken over our feeds on every platform. As adults, we usually recognize when we see an ad amidst all the authentic content. However, children are growing up in a new digital age where it’s often hard to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s sponsored. Creators and big companies are marketing products and authenticity through seemingly normal videos. So, what happens when kids are constantly bombarded with ads? Parents end up paying the price, quite literally.

While every parent wants to give their kids everything they want, the things kids ask for nowadays often come with a hefty price tag. Maybe the best way to combat excessive spending and wanting to get the latest trending item is by equipping children with digital literacy skills to help them stop the doom scrolling and spot an ad when they see one. An article posted by UNC Pembroke entitled “The Importance of Digital Literacy in Elementary Education” points to the importance of teaching children basic digital literacy skills at a young age, given our highly technological world.

What is Digital Literacy?

“In many ways, digital literacy is simply an extension of what we have traditionally imagined as literacy, or the ability to read and write, ” the article states. It further emphasizes that digital literacy empowers children with critical thinking and creative processes. These skills enable them to discern reliable sources online, combine images with words to communicate effectively, and, most importantly, make informed decisions in the digital world.

Digital Literacy and Education

In Pembroke’s article on digital literacy, there are four basic skills that they believe elementary-aged children should learn: the importance of basic computer skills for young students, the need to critically evaluate media sources in the age of abundant online content, the significance of understanding authorship and avoiding plagiarism, and the importance of displaying good digital citizenship by treating others with respect and kindness in online interactions.

All of these skills are very important for children to learn when navigating the world of social media, but when it comes to sponsored posts and ads, getting children to critically evaluate the media they consume and question everything will not only become an important skill when it comes to spotting ads but also being aware of the threads of misinformation that exist more and more as the years go by. With more threads of misinformation comes a greater need for children of all ages to build digital literacy skills.

In a recent study, “Digital literacies, social media, and undergraduate learning: what do students think they need to know?” published in the International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education, authors Erika E. Smith and Hannah Storrs found that students felt there was a critical need for learning digital literacy skills. The authors wrote, “While students highly agreed that they need digital literacies, they reported being taught little about these digital literacies (including DL needed to effectively use social media).”

The study explored how students were using media as a learning tool and found that “When using social media in their own learning, the types of activities students placed the highest value on were information searching, collaboration, information sharing, help-seeking, discussion, and logistical functions (e.g., organizing materials, schedule management).”

The study found that students believe they need digital literacy for effective social media use but reported learning very little about it in their undergraduate education. They rated their efficacy with sociocultural skills on social media lower than cognitive or technical skills.

The study shows that while children are growing up with rapidly evolving technological advances, they’re not necessarily fully equipped with the skills they need to effectively use the technology we’ve all grown so accustomed to. So, when it comes to marketing campaigns and targeted ads, the responsibility of teaching kids how to spot these things falls to parents.

Spotting Sponsorships and Ads on Social Media and Beyond

So, how can parents begin to equip their children with the skills to evaluate media and spot ads? First, let your kids know that most sponsored ads and posts aim to sell things, and the target audience is often kids. Then, clarify that ads are everywhere; parents can even make it a game.

You can begin to point out the branding on your clothes, toys, and even your phones or tablets. Kids will begin to see that marketing, ads, and sales are all around us. If you’ve got a teen at home, they’re more than likely watching shopping hauls at some point during the week or day, so bring up the idea that videos like these were probably paid for and often have products gifted to the person in the video.

Let your kids know that online ads can include giveaways, unboxing videos, social media takeovers, brand ambassadorships, and even live streams of creators sharing their latest favorite thing. You can also point out hashtags and any mentions of major corporations. Parents can also point out that if a video seems different from what their kids are used to seeing from their favorite creator, this often signals that they’re watching an ad.

Scroll together and see who can spot a sponsored post first. Talk about what this could mean for the products they’re seeing and whether or not it’s actually worth it. This will begin the road to building the skill of critically evaluating everything they see and questioning the validity of products, creators, and certain types of content.

Tackling what kids need to know about social media is continuously evolving. We can all agree that the lines of communication must stay open and that, as parents, it’s important to remain vigilant about what kids are consuming online. A big part of that has now become ads. Seeing these ads and wanting these products is so much more than just buying the latest trend; kids are looking to fit in, and that’s something that any generation can understand. Approaching that conversation in this new era is definitely different, but fortunately, not impossible.

Psst… check out Teaching Kids How to Identify and Avoid Scams.

About the Author

Thalia Fernandez

Thalía Fernández is the Senior Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a Westchester County native who enjoys supporting her community. Currently living in Yonkers, she loves exploring nature, photography, and all things social media/content creation.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

The Wild Center

&lt;p&gt;The Wild Center, nestled within the breathtaking landscape of New York&#039;s Adirondack Park, offers an unforgettable journey into the heart of nature. As visitors approach the Center, they are greeted by the Adirondack Mountains towering in the distance, setting the stage for an immersive adventure.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Upon entering the 34,000-square-foot exhibit hall, guests are enveloped in a world of wonder and discovery. Interactive exhibits like Planet Adirondack and Climate Solutions invite exploration, allowing visitors to delve into the rich biodiversity of the Adirondack region. The indoor experience also includes an opportunity to soar on Birdly--a one-of-a-kind VR experience. Also, get up close with an animal ambassador during one of many live animal encounters throughout the day.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;In addition to its indoor exhibits and programs, the Wild Center also boasts 115-acres of extensive outdoor amenities. One of the highlights in the award-winning Wild Walk. Visitors walk up a trail of bridges to the treetops of the Adirondack forest, 40 feet off the ground. Along the way, interactive exhibits provide insights into the flora and fauna that call the Adirondacks home, from songbirds to black bears.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The rest of the campus features more ways to explore. Check out Patrick Dougherty&amp;rsquo;s Stickwork sculpture, an all natural installation of woven sticks that will spark your imagination and nostalgia. Immerse yourself in Forest Music, take a naturalist-lead canoe trip, or get your roll on with Raquette River Roll, a brand-new, oversized, all-natural ball run experience opening in June 2024.&lt;/p&gt;

New York Society of Play Summer Camp and Classes

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Summer Game Camp&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;There are many who do not feel safe sending their children back out into the world with summer camp, this year. To serve those parents and keep the children connected and stimulated during this challenging time, we are offering NYSP Digital Summer Camp. The name of the game with NYSP Summer Camp is community. We have made a large effort to make our camp feel like a living space, with features including &amp;ndash;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- Role-Playing games familiar and new, led by our master storytellers!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- Enriching electives such as Chess, World Building, Character Acting, Crafts, Drawing, and more!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- Discussion and media screening rooms during lunch!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- A digital campus!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- Moderated chat hours!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Join us for a summer of games, friends, and more!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Mon - Fri 10am - 2:30pm&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Roleplay Expeditions: Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;No experience is required to join one of our Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons games. Our game masters have pre-made character sheets, so you&#039;ll be able to start playing the game right away! We adapt the rules of traditional Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons to make them more approachable to children of various ages. Battle in dungeons, search for relics, and make new friends in our one-of-a-kind Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons workshop!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Public games meet once per week, with different groups every time. Private games meet 1 to 2 times per week with the same group of kids. Since the players and the storyteller in the group are consistent, this enables us to tell epic tales of adventure together!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons Junior&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;No experience is required to join one of our drop-in Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons games. Our Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons Jr. game provides a D&amp;amp;D storytelling experience without character sheets. Battle in dungeons, search for relics, and make new friends in our one-of-a-kind Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons workshop! A great way to introduce young children to D&amp;amp;D so they can eventually move onto the main game.&lt;/p&gt;

That's Mandarin

&lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;That&#039;s Mandarin is one of the oldest Chinese language schools in China. With a unique approach to language learning and our own in-house teaching methodologies; we aim to be not only the most experienced, but also one of the best Mandarin schools in China! We focus on providing the smoothest service and the best teaching experience to all our students; no matter whether they are studying Chinese online with our innovative online language learning system or at one of our Chinese language schools in China. Founded in 2005, That&amp;rsquo;s Mandarin has been delivering excellence in Chinese teaching for over 15 years to more than 30,000 students of different nationalities. We now have schools in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen with plans to open more locations in more cities soon.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p3&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;COURSE INFO&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Learn Chinese online and enjoy private online classes with our &lt;strong&gt;professional native Chinese teachers &lt;/strong&gt;anytime, anywhere. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Our Online Chinese Course is perfect for students abroad who want to learn Chinese &lt;strong&gt;remotely&lt;/strong&gt;. Besides, online Chinese classes are also a great opportunity for those who &lt;strong&gt;don&amp;rsquo;t have enough time &lt;/strong&gt;to come to our Mandarin school. By using That&amp;rsquo;s Mandarin &lt;strong&gt;special learning platform&lt;/strong&gt;, you can have online Mandarin classes with our teachers &lt;strong&gt;anytime &lt;/strong&gt;and &lt;strong&gt;anywhere&lt;/strong&gt;.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;We Offer：&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Standard Chinese Course&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; HSK Preparation Course&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Chinese Course for Kids&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Chinese Course for Corporate Clients&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p4&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;All lessons are private Chinese classes with certified native Chinese teachers with 24/7 access to our online system.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;For every new student we offer a &lt;strong&gt;free trial lesson &lt;/strong&gt;with us.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Online Classes Content:&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;REAL-LIFE PRACTICE&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Communication skills&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Speaking practice&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Real-life situations&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Modern Chinese expressions&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p4&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;LANGUAGE LEARNING&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; HSK Vocabulary&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Daily Vocabulary&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Useful Grammar&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Set Phrases&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Slang &amp;amp; Idioms&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p4&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;CULTURAL ELEMENTS&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Chinese culture&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Natural wonders&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Famous sights&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Festivals &amp;amp; traditions&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Classic literature, opera &amp;amp; art&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p4&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;HEATED DISCUSSIONS&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Discovering interesting topics&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Discussing global topics&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Social phenomena&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Cultural differences&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;How&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;strong&gt;much?&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot; style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;The price starts at $24.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;When?&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;The schedule depends on your availability as the course is fully customized.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Where?&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;We use our in-house &lt;strong&gt;digital platform NihaoCafe &lt;/strong&gt;to help you connect with your teacher, review class notes, and schedule classes.&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Online Chinese Class content and teacher&amp;rsquo;s notes automatically get recorded into the system, so it&amp;rsquo;s easy to &lt;strong&gt;review your classes&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; There&amp;rsquo;s a huge teaching &lt;strong&gt;resource database&lt;/strong&gt;, so you can prepare for your future online Chinese classes in advance&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; There is an online course &lt;strong&gt;arrangement system &lt;/strong&gt;that manages your booked Chinese classes &amp;ndash; to guarantee that wherever you are, you and your teachers can stay informed about the online Mandarin class schedule and changes&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Teachers can also add their &lt;strong&gt;own courseware &lt;/strong&gt;including webpages, PowerPoint presentations, videos, etc. into the system anytime&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p2&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Our professional &lt;strong&gt;IT team &lt;/strong&gt;is online 24 hours a day, ready to solve any unexpected issues&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;CONTACT&lt;/strong&gt;:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Website: https://www.thatsmandarin.com&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Email: [email protected]&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;p1&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: &#039;trebuchet ms&#039;, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;&quot;&gt;Phone: +86 10 8448 9799&lt;span class=&quot;Apple-converted-space&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles