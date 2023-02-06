On Tuesday, January 10, New York Family introduced us to five exceptional Sleep Away Camp Professionals to help find the right camp for the summer.

Finding the right camp for your child this summer can be daunting. The panel of camp directors introduced their camps and told us all the fun options for your child this summer.

Topics that were covered included:

-What parents should focus on when choosing a camp.

-What are some of the most essential benefits of camp

– Post-pandemic Safety protocols

-What is the right amount of time to send your child to summer camp

-learn from these camp directors to help you and your family with their summer camp search