Scoop: Your Child Needs an Oasis Summer

Oasis Summer Camps are dedicated to the community and your child’s development. Kids are ready for summer camp, and Oasis is more excited than ever to have your campers this summer. Oasis city locations are conveniently located in Central Park, Downtown, and Queens. A big plus? Oasis is ready for their campers with a firm safety plan that exceeds the CDC’s current recommendation, the American Camp Association, and New York State. Kids deserve to have a summer of fun, and Oasis city locations are ready for your camper!

Oasis Summer Day Camps in Manhattan

Oasis in Central Park

795 Columbus Ave.

646-698-1800

Avital Lazar Director

centralpark@oasischildren.com

Oasis Day Camp prides itself on age-appropriate programming for ages 3-15. Early Start (ages 3-5) is a nurturing camp environment. Lower (first-second grade) offers sports, arts, swim, enrichment, and nature. Upper (third-sixth grades) is bigger and better for older campers. Teen Travel (seventh-ninth grades) offers unique trips, overnights, and friendships.

Oasis in Downtown-PS 110

285 Delancey St.

649-519-5058

Stacey Soto, Director

oasischildren.com

Oasis Day Camp Queens

Oasis in Bayside – Fort Totten

Charles Giegerich Director

Totten Ave and 15TH Rd., Bayside

516-738-5010

oasischildren.com

bayside@oasischildren.com

