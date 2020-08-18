Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With a new (and evolving!) educational landscape facing students and their families this fall, many New Yorkers are exploring educational options that better fit their children’s needs. As NYC parents, we were happy to learn that there is still time to learn more about and apply to free, public charter schools in all five boroughs.

While the traditional enrollment season has ended, many charter schools citywide are still accepting applications for the fall 2020 school year. Charter schools offer a variety of innovative programming for students, including science, arts, music, etc. This fall, many will also provide various learning options – including remote, in-person and hybrid instruction – enabling families to decide what is safest and/or works best for their children. Charter schools are also committed to providing services for students with disabilities and English language learners.

Just like other public schools, charter schools are tuition-free and open to all students. Families can even apply to multiple charter schools with just one easy-to-use application. There are never any admissions tests, interviews or essays required to apply to charter schools.

Parents can get to know charter schools in their neighborhoods from the comfort of their homes by taking virtual school tours and visits. We also found this Charter School Finder to be a useful tool for looking up specific charter schools by neighborhood, school district, borough or grade level. With these tools at your disposal, you can feel confident that you’re making an informed decision regarding your child’s future.

Because charter schools have the ability to operate with more flexibility than traditional district schools, each offers their own set of values, goals, class sizes, curriculum, code of conduct, and more. Just as no family is the same, all charter schools are unique – we see real value in charter schools’ ability to cater to their community’s needs, while providing students with the tools to excel.

If you are interested in learning more about what NYC charter schools have to offer your child, you can read more at charternyc.org

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.