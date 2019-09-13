Scoop: Don’t Miss the 2019 Catholic High School Expo Brooklyn & Queens!

Great schools produce great people. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn how a Catholic high school experience launches potential with comprehensive learning that includes:

STEM

STEAM

Advanced Placement

Foreign Languages

International Baccalaureate Programs

Selective College Placement

Character Building

Supportive Communities

Join the Catholic High School Expo team from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday, September 17 in Queens at St. John’s University or Wednesday, September 18 in Brooklyn at St. Francis College to learn how Catholic school curriculums and their diverse communities set students apart.

Get the chance to talk with teachers and students representing many high schools and learn about excellent academics and confidence-building, putting students on a path to rewarding futures. Check out the college acceptance list highlighting the prestigious Ivy League and four-year colleges universities students attend.

By attending, you can enter to win a $500 a scholarship for the 2020-2021 year.

They look forward to seeing you!

RSVP Today!

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.