Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City



Cratejoy’s Educational Gifts for Kids

Screen time is for sure a concern for NYC parents these days since our little ones are spending more time at home. So when we discovered Cratejoy’s Educational Gifts for Kids, we had to share! With these monthly subscription boxes, your kiddo can unplug and learn, while also having fun.

What we love about Cratejoy’s Education collection is the diversity in options. Cratejoy knows that kids have different interests, ranging from STEM to theater to crafting and everything in between. There’s definitely a box for every kid in this featured collection!

Each month, you’ll receive a box full of exciting educational surprises that your kiddo will look forward to. Every subscription is different, but boxes may include activity booklets, adult guides, books, and plenty of hands-on activities.

If you’re looking to supplement your little one’s education with a bit of creative, at-home and screen-free learning this school year, check out the oh-so-many educational subscription boxes at Cratejoy!

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.