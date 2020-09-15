Quantcast
Scoop | Cratejoy’s Educational Gifts for Kids: Screen-Free, Creative Learning!

Cratejoy’s Educational Gifts for Kids

Screen time is for sure a concern for NYC parents these days since our little ones are spending more time at home. So when we discovered Cratejoy’s Educational Gifts for Kids, we had to share! With these monthly subscription boxes, your kiddo can unplug and learn, while also having fun. 

What we love about Cratejoy’s Education collection is the diversity in options. Cratejoy knows that kids have different interests, ranging from STEM to theater to crafting and everything in between. There’s definitely a box for every kid in this featured collection! 

Each month, you’ll receive a box full of exciting educational surprises that your kiddo will look forward to. Every subscription is different, but boxes may include activity booklets, adult guides, books, and plenty of hands-on activities.  

If you’re looking to supplement your little one’s education with a bit of creative, at-home and screen-free learning this school year, check out the oh-so-many educational subscription boxes at Cratejoy

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

New York Family September 2020