Are you on the middle school hunt right now? If so, we have just what you’re after: the Academy of Thought and Industry (ATI), a new middle school network in Manhattan where teens (and tweens!) excel on their own terms.

ATI has two locations in Manhattan: one on the Upper East Side on Museum Mile and the second in the East Village. Serving grades six through eight, ATI welcomes students and families seeking a personalized curriculum, academic excellence, and a wonderful, supportive, values-driven community.

Founded by Michael Strong, one of the most experienced designers of innovative school programs in the U.S, Academy of Thought and Industry has campuses in Austin, San Francisco, New York, and St. Louis. Collectively, these schools collaborate and champion one another with the commitment to modernize and mainstream the Montessori movement.

Strong’s past projects include Montessori secondary school program design at The Judson Montessori School (San Antonio), The Emerson School (Palo Alto), and Hacienda School (Pleasanton). Michael has also authored two books including The Habit of Thought: From Socratic Seminars to Socratic Practice. Confident that ATI is backed up with lots of experience and background? We are!

Inspired by the Montessori pedagogy, ATI’s vision is rooted in the belief that students are capable of extraordinary learning and extraordinary work. Academy of Thought and Industry believes in their students from day one, which is just what us NYC parents are looking for in our school search! Students are encouraged to take responsibility for their own learning, and small class sizes allow focus on individualization with mindful, collaborative work.

There are five core values that shape the ATI experience. The first, the pursuit of wisdom, prompts students to explore and debate big ideas that have shaped our world, and then connect those ideas to their own lives and context. The development of virtue puts forth the belief that the cultivation of our ethics and habits shapes the quality of our lives. The dignity of our work lets students direct their energies purposefully, enabling them to structure their time and action to reshape their world.

The power of individual agency emphasizes the courage of our convictions and the capacity to act with purpose, to overcome barriers and to pursue aspirations. In joyfulness of community, ATI teaches students to assume responsibility for the health and vitality of communities and have pride for what they create together.

Interested in learning more about ATI? Check out their Facebook page, or visit ATI’s East Village campus at one of their upcoming events:

Information Session: February 12th, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

● Coffee Chat with ATI Admissions Team: February 26th, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

● Open House: March 11th, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

● Coffee Chat with ATI Admissions Team: April 1st, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The Upper East Side location is opening soon, and we're super excited! If you'd like to learn more, please visit their website to book a tour at thoughtandindustry.com/manhattan