Roller Skating for NYC Kids: Parks and Roller Rinks

Roller skating is a hobby for the whole family! Check out our guide of the best roller rinks and parks for you and the kids to visit in New York City!

Summer is here and the good times came with, so roll with it and take the kids roller skating through the city! It’s a hobby for the whole family. Walking on wheels is an art form, where you can freestyle and dance. Roller Skating is also a recreational sport where you can speed skate, skate in groups or pairs, and even do trick-based inline skating. There is so much to do and a lot of ground to cover, so lace up and roll out for the summer.

The city is full of activities to do and places to see, and what better way to explore the city than on roller skates? Glide with each step, roll to the beats in disco-themed roller rinks, and ride through the summer days at your own pace and in your own style. We’ve created a guide of the best roller rinks and parks for you and the kids to go to in New York City! If your kids need some more exciting activities for this summer, check out our 50 Things to Do With the Kids This Summer!