Roller Skating for NYC Kids: Parks and Roller Rinks
Roller skating is a hobby for the whole family! Check out our guide of the best roller rinks and parks for you and the kids to visit in New York City!
Summer is here and the good times came with, so roll with it and take the kids roller skating through the city! It’s a hobby for the whole family. Walking on wheels is an art form, where you can freestyle and dance. Roller Skating is also a recreational sport where you can speed skate, skate in groups or pairs, and even do trick-based inline skating. There is so much to do and a lot of ground to cover, so lace up and roll out for the summer.
The city is full of activities to do and places to see, and what better way to explore the city than on roller skates? Glide with each step, roll to the beats in disco-themed roller rinks, and ride through the summer days at your own pace and in your own style. We’ve created a guide of the best roller rinks and parks for you and the kids to go to in New York City! If your kids need some more exciting activities for this summer, check out our 50 Things to Do With the Kids This Summer!
Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Roller Rink
Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-300-2401
Brooklyn Bridge Park’s roller rink is affordable and has got something for everyone. Enter this roller rink with just a $6 admission and $6 for rental gear. You can also come during their free skating hours that last about three hours. So rent your gear and check out the wonderful panorama of the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River while you skate – you’ll really get a great view during your experience.
Riverbank State Park Roller Rink
679 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10031
212-694-3600
The only Roller Rink in Manhattan. With summer skating programs and options for school and community group sessions. The rink has a new concrete floor, acrylic glass sides, and a few other fancy upgrades. Make a visit during the winter months when they cover the rink and convert it into an ice rink. As roller skating is only open for warmer months, from May through October. Bring your skates because there are no rentals.
Housed in five major buildings is an Olympic-size pool, a covered skating rink for roller skating in the summer and ice-skating in the winter, an 800-seat cultural theater, a 2,500-seat athletic complex with fitness room, and a 150-seat restaurant.
Tribeca Skatepark - Pier 25 Street Plaza
West St. and North Moore St. (on pier 25)
212-242-6427
Roller rinks aren’t the only place you can skate! Tribeca Skatepark is FREE and open to all rollerbladers and skateboarders! Inline skates and roller skates are allowed. The park is open all year round. A concrete street-style skatepark that requires a helmet and recommends padding. Click the link above and take note of the rules and regulations.
LeFrak Center at Lakeside Prospect Park
LeFrak Center at Lakeside171 East Dr. Brooklyn, NY 11225
718-462-0010
There are two rinks, one of which is turned into a 16,000-square-foot roller rink during warmer months, while the other becomes a splash pad. Other activities include boating and bike rentals. The rink is open for regular public skating, lessons and roller hockey. Other offers include packages for groups, birthday celebrations, and fun for the grownups on Friday nights where the rink transforms into Lola Star’s Dreamland Roller Disco. Lakeside is dedicated to providing fun for kids, teens, and adults alike. So take the family and skate to the music!
RollerJam USA
236 Richmond Valley Road, Staten Island, NY 10309
718-605-6600
Want the experience of roller disco? Then RollerJam USA is for you. With the thematic music, the bright and colorful lights, a smoke machine, and a disco ball to top it off. Offering more than just skating, the venue comes with an arcade downstairs, teen concert nights, free pizza nights, and bounce parties for kids’ parties.
Chelsea Piers Skatepark (Pier 62)
23rd St. at the Hudson River New York, NY 10011
212-242-6427
Hudson River Park’s Pier 62 Skatepark is FREE and open to all inline skaters. This is a space for your kids to skate to their heart’s content! For safety reasons, a helmet is required and additional padding is recommended. Skateboarders are permitted as well.
LES Coleman Skatepark
62 Monroe St &, Pike St, New York, NY 10002
212-219-0258
Open all year round from dawn till dusk. Owned and operated by NYC Parks. It is a large concrete park with a load of street obstacles including ledges, rails, banks, fun boxes and more to skate on. Inline skates and skateboarding are allowed!
5050 Skatepark
354 Front St, Staten Island, NY 10304
347-857-6007
NYC’s only chill and indoor skateboarding area that also welcomes inline skaters and bikers with an array of ramps. The custom-built 8,000 square foot recreation center is open year-round to all alternative sports.
Maloof Skate Park
Astral Fountain Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, NY 11368
718-760-6565
This skate plaza was built for the Maloof Money Cup contest in 2010 and has remained a free city skatepark since. Constructed with variation in mind this park is a 16,000 square foot concrete public complex with multiple stairs, rails of varying lengths & banks.