Private Schools In NYC

Choosing a school for your little one is no easy task. Between open houses, online research and more, it can be stressful (and tiring!) to find the right fit. That’s why, we’re here to help with an overview of what you can expect from private schools and their admission process in NYC. If you’re considering a private school for your child, then this is the guide for you! Read on to learn about the benefits of NYC private schools, as well as how and when to apply.

If you are considering other options for your child’s education, check out Public Schools in NYC: What to Know.

Individualized Attention

Because private schools aren’t government-funded, they don’t have to follow the guidelines that public schools do. This means that private schools can get creative with how they teach, slowing down and speeding up for individual students. They can take their time and really focus on each student’s individual needs. Private schools also typically offer smaller class sizes. With less students per classroom, teachers can recognize the pace of each student and make sure that everyone has what they need to succeed.

Focus on Leadership

Private schools will give your kids responsibility. Whether it’s little tasks here and there, group leader assignments, club presidents, or project presentations, students have the opportunity to develop their leadership skills every day. Private schools want students to be accountable for their own actions, which is something we all want for our little ones!

Amazing Resources

Because of the strong alumni networks that many NYC private schools maintain, your kids will have access to top opportunities and resources. Whether it’s funded travel and trips, extended language programs, tutoring, college counseling, advising programs, or summer internships, your kids will have the support they need.

Admissions Process Q&A

What should I consider when applying?

Take a look at the above pros about private school education and see if they feel right for your family! When looking at schools, think about the school culture and environment, the academic programs, extracurriculars, and school missions. The mission can really say a lot about what the school values, and it makes it easy to see if those values align with your own. The prestige of some of these schools can be alluring (we’re surrounded by some of the best education!), but try to think beyond that and see what’s going to be the right fit for your child.

When should I apply?

Typically the official application process kicks off in September, although it doesn’t hurt to start looking around during the summer.

How long are the applications?

This is a good question! Time is always on our minds as NYC parents. We’re not going to sugarcoat it– you’ll want to set a chunk of time aside. Not only will you fill out an online application, but you’ll likely do some form of a parent interview and tour or open house.

Is there financial aid?

This depends on the school, but many if not most NYC private schools offer a financial aid program. If this is something top of mind for you, be sure to check this out on the school’s website before applying. Some schools may even offer scholarships or other funding resources to help your family pay for school.

What are private schools looking for?

There’s no one thing that schools look for in your family, so just be yourself! Show the schools exactly who you are and what your family is about. Remember, this is about YOU trying to find the right fit for your child, not the private schools picking you. Ask the questions you need to know and be real about what you’re looking for.

We hope that this guide helps! Finding the right school is never easy, but it’ll definitely be worth it in the end.