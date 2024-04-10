Our Special Child Issue – Spring Issue is here! A Parents Resource to Special Needs Support

For parents with children who have Special Needs, Disability challenges,-the journey is vast. These challenges can range from early intervention, where a delay is addressed via classes, expert therapy, and specialty schools, and can be life-changing. For others, there may be more complexities to your child’s challenge, and resources and knowledge are always vital as they are about providing your child with a good life.

And we get it, as many of the reasons we produce these issues are to provide you with tips and our own stories we face as parents. In this issue, we shed light on:

ADHD in Children, Covering Symptoms Causes, and Non-Medical treatment options

We delve into essential tips from an expert on Dyslexia and Early Intervention

For understanding Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) , we share tips on recognizing potential signs and the importance of early diagnosis and intervention

Our resources to assist you and your family:

Our Special Need Listings include inclusive schools, experienced therapists, and classes designed to help you and your family.

Special Child Glossary : Definitions that every family should know

Click on your region to jump to options near you:

Bronx

Intellectus Preparatory Charter School

175-177 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10550

914.221.6929

intellectusprep.org

IPCS offers priority application priority for scholars with disabilities, currently serving grades 6-9 with plans to expand to grade 12 in the coming years. Achieving first-year mathematics proficiency results over 30% above state levels, IPCS is dedicated to providing an inclusive, equitable educational experience. Through integrated co-teaching, experiential learning, and a focus on personal development, it addresses educational quality, conflict resolution, and economic challenges.

SteppingStone Day School

2826 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461

718 554 2025

steppingstonedayschool.com

37 years ago SSDS opened its doors to provide services to children. The schools have remained true to the original vision which embraced the sentiment that “All children can”. SSDS continues to be at the forefront of best practices in early childhood services.

Camp Kodiak

200 Kodiak Road, McKellar, Ontario, Canada

905-569-7595

campkodiak.com

[email protected]

Camp Kodiak is Canada’s premier overnight summer camp for children and teens (6-18 years old) with and without learning disabilities, ADHD and ASD Level 1.

Some highlights include:

• Social skills program

• Academic program

• 50+ activities

• Mature, professional staff

• 2:1 camper-to-staff ratio

• leadership program for 16- to 18-year-old campers

• Comfortable log cabins with electricity, bathroom with shower

• Located 2.5hrs north of Toronto, Ontario

All campers deserve a summer of fun, friends, and success!

The Gillen Brewer School

410 East 92nd St.

New York, NY 10128

212-831-3667

gillenbrewer.com

[email protected]

The Gillen Brewer School offers students pre-K to 8th grade an academic-therapeutic approach to special education. Their mission is to educate and support students to become confident, independent, and engaged learners. Their program features a hands-on, language-based curriculum that integrates speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, counseling, and social groups into each child’s schedule. Children from across NYC are immersed in learning that is developmentally appropriate and socially engaging.

The IDEAL School of Manhattan

5 Hanover Square, New York, NY

212-769-1699

theidealschool.org

Inclusion Education in the Financial District. The IDEAL School of Manhattan, New York’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school, is now located at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District. At IDEAL, they believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. Their supportive environment is nurturing, and their robust academic program allows students to thrive with curriculum designed to meet them where they are. Learn more at an open house or email [email protected] to schedule a tour.

Rivendell School

277 3rd Ave.

718-499-5667

rivendellnyc.org

[email protected]

Located in Gowanus, Brooklyn, Rivendell Preschool is an ‘amplified’ Montessori program for children ages 2 – 5. At Rivendell teachers know that learning to get along with a wide range of friends and respecting their similarities and differences has lasting benefits for each student! Visit Rivendell for an in-person tour of the classrooms, rooftop play yard and backyard Growing Connections greenhouse where children and teachers work and play together.

The Shefa School

40 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016

212- 873-1300

[email protected]

shefaschool.org

The Shefa School is a Jewish community day school in Manhattan serving students in grades 1–8 who benefit from a specialized educational environment in order to develop their strengths while addressing their learning challenges. They serve students with language-based learning disabilities who have not yet reached their potential levels of success in traditional classroom settings. Shefa is a pluralistic community school serving families across the range of Jewish involvement and observance.

Long Island

Autism Behavioral Consulting Services

Karen Bottalico, SAS, SDA

516-851-8330

[email protected]

An Educational Consultant serving Queens and Long Island and the NY Metro area. Working directly with families, services include: Evaluating placement and service options; Accompanying parents throughout the entire CPSE or CSE process which includes meetings, screenings, observations and extensive education history reviews. Other services include Staff Training, School-Based Consultation, FBA Assessment and BIP Implementation, Verbal Behavior Training Techniques, Behavior Management Strategies, Home/School Intensive Behavior Intervention Services, Crisis Intervention and Prevention, Home-Based Services and Parent Education Training.

Comprehend the Mind P.C.

114-20 Queens Blvd., Suite CS 2, Forest Hills

718-441-0166

comprehendthemind.com

Comprehend the Mind is a group of school and neuropsychologists that diagnose and assess a variety of conditions. Neuropsychological, educational, speech and language, and psychiatric evaluations are performed to help you understand your child’s strengths and weaknesses, and plan for their educational success and emotional well-being.

Dragonfly Applied Behavior Analysis PC

550 North Country Road

Saint James, NY

516-531-3673

Dragonflyaba.com

[email protected]

Dragonfly ABA aims to offer exceptional ABA services throughout Long Island. They provide school, home, BIS, and center-based opportunities for early learners and young adults with disabilities all year round. Each individual’s plan is customized to their specific needs, and Dragonfly ABA encourages parent involvement and education. Their team undergoes ongoing professional development training and consistent supervision to ensure clinical excellence with each of our clients.

The Hagedorn Little Village School

Jack Joel Center for Special Children

750 Hicksville Road, Seaford

516-520-6000

littlevillage.org

[email protected]

The Hagedorn Little Village School is a not-for-profit school highly regarded for providing outstanding educational and therapeutic services for children with a wide range of developmental disabilities. HLVS provides year-round programs and services that include diagnostic evaluations and treatment, early intervention, a preschool, an elementary school, SEIT and related services.

Long Island Speech

Nine locations

lispeech.com

Long Island Speech is the leading speech therapy provider on Long Island with 9 locations in Nassau and Suffolk County. They specialize in Myofunctional Therapy, PROMPT, Voice Disorders, Fluency, Augmentative Communications, Articulation, Feeding Therapy, Auditory Processing, Expressive/Receptive Language Disorders and so much more. Long Island Speech participates with most major health insurance companies and offers evening and weekend hours. Call 844-5-SPEECH to schedule your first appointment, or visit LISpeech.com.

Saf-T-Swim

Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk, Little Neck

1-866-723-3794

saf-t-swim.com

[email protected]

At Saf-T-Swim they prioritize swimming as a vital life skill, ensuring all children, regardless of challenges, learn water safety basics. Their Adaptive Aquatics program provides a safe environment, tailored to each child’s abilities. Instructors specialize in teaching diverse abilities like ADHD, autism, and cerebral palsy. Programs like Therapeutic Aquatic Program (T.A.P.) and Adapted Swim Levels offer customized lessons for individual goals and interests, ensuring every child can enjoy the water safely and confidently.

School of Rock

Forest Hills – Coming Soon

Huntington – 145 East Main Street

Queens – 34-43 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 2

Rockville Centre – 197 N Long Beach Road

Roslyn, 915 William Avenue

Syosset/Oyster Bay – 180 Michael Drive

516-243-ROCK(7625)

schoolofrock.com/stonewhite

School of Rock’s program caters to all students. Fostering inclusion and creativity, our program provides tailored music education, embracing each individual’s unique abilities. Through personalized instruction and supportive environments, students explore the joy of music while enhancing social skills and self-confidence. School of Rock’s program embodies our commitment to empowering every aspiring musician, ensuring that music truly becomes a universal language of unity and expression.

Tiegerman School

100 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Cove, NY 11542

516-609-2000

Tiegerman.org

Rosemarie King, Admissions Coordinator

[email protected]

Tiegerman is a NYS approved non-public school program (K-12) for students with special needs. Our campuses in Nassau and Queens Counties serve students throughout Long Island and the five boroughs. Tiegerman’s innovative program specializes on the relationship between language development and academic success, providing intensive language immersion and academic instruction while meeting the individual needs of each student. To find out more, visit our website at tiegerman.org and register for a tour.

Vella Consulting Inc

Port Washington, NY

917-578-2724

alternativesuccess.com

[email protected]

Identifying the appropriate setting or level of care can be overwhelming and Vella Consulting has extensive experience with traditional and non traditional settings to support various diagnosis and concerns. Placement options can include day schools, traditional boarding schools, short term and/or long term residential settings, young adult programs, college and more. Services are provided for children, young adults and adults. Therapeutic and Education Alternatives includeTraditional Boarding Schools, Therapeutic Boarding Schools,Wilderness Programs for Adolescents and Young Adults and more.

Winston Prep Long Island

30 Deforest Road, Dix Hills

631-779-2400

winstonprep.edu

[email protected]

Winston Preparatory School Long Island is a leading school for students with learning differences, including dyslexia, ADHD, and nonverbal learning disorders. Learn more about their nationally recognized program at winstonprep.edu.

Manhattan

Camp Lee Mar

450 Route 590

Lackawaxen, PA

Winter: 215-658-1708

Summer: 570-685-7188

leemar.com

A private, seven-week residential summer program offering a unique curriculum incorporating a strong Academic and Speech program with traditional camp activities. Campers flourish at Lee Mar due to the structured environment provided allowing campers to feel comfortable and secure. Careful study is made of parent input, school (IEPs), camper interview, etc., so that the interests and needs of each child can be determined for suitable grouping prior arrival. Camp Lee Mar focuses on improving the daily living, social, and life skills of their campers, while giving them the happiest summer of their lives!

Chatty Child Speech, Occupational & Physical Therapy, PLLC

325 Broadway Suite 403

New York, NY 10007

347 491 4451

[email protected]

chattychild.com

Chatty Child is a personalized therapeutic center for children and their families located in downtown Manhattan. We offer caring, compassionate and creative personalized treatments for children in need of speech, occupational & physical therapy support within our beautiful and welcoming clinic & interactive sensory gym. Chatty Child also offers a variety of therapeutic groups, tutoring, creative arts classes, and social clubs — all within an inclusive & diverse community.

Robert Louis Stevenson School

24 West 74th St.

stevenson-school.org

[email protected]

Stevenson is Manhattan’s therapeutic college preparatory independent school. Their proven track record of academic and therapeutic progress begins with their unique program. Stevenson students receive small classroom instruction, intensive advisor support, and on-demand access to a fully staffed Counseling Center throughout each day. Furthermore, their Transition Coaching Program helps to promote post-secondary success. Anxiety and depression aren’t locked into a calendar. Neither is Stevenson’s Admissions. Apply today.

45 Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY

33 Seymour St., Yonkers NY

520 Route 22, North Salem NY

914-376-4300

westchesterschool.org

The Westchester School is a New York State approved, non-public school that provides educational and therapeutic services to students from Long Island, New York City, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut. With campuses in Yonkers and North Salem, NY the program provides services to over 300 students with the classifications of Autism, Intellectual Disability, Multiple Disabilities, Orthopedic Impairment, Other Health Impairment, Emotional Disability, and Preschool Student with a Disability.

Winston Preparatory School New York

126 West 17 Street New York, NY 10011

212-496-8400

winstonprep.edu/our-campuses/new-york

[email protected]

Winston Prep New York offers a highly individualized learning environment for students grades 4-12 with learning differences, including dyslexia, ADHD, and nonverbal learning disabilities (NVLD). Winston Prep fosters a learning environment where each student feels understood. Winston Prep’s research-driven model for students with learning differences results in extraordinary transformations in their lives and learning. Register for an Open House at winstonprep.edu/new-york or contact our admissions team at [email protected].

Queens

Comprehend the Mind P.C.

114-20 Queens Blvd., Suite CS 2, Forest Hills

718-441-0166

comprehendthemind.com

Comprehend the Mind is a group of school and neuropsychologists that diagnose and assess a variety of conditions. Neuropsychological, educational, speech and language, and psychiatric evaluations are performed to help you understand your child’s strengths and weaknesses, and plan for their educational success and emotional well-being.

Family Speech Center

25-32 168th Street, Flushing

718-939-0306

familyspeechcenter.com

[email protected]

Certified Speech-Language Pathologists evaluate and diagnose children to identify specific speech, language or swallowing difficulties. Services include speech-language evaluations and treatment for individuals with articulation and stuttering problems. Assessment procedures depend on the age of the client; very small children are assessed in an informal play-based environment. Medical plans and Dept. of Ed IEP’s are accepted for both preschool and school age children.

SteppingStone Day School

77-40 Vleigh Place

Kew Gardens Hills

718 591-9093

steppingstonedayschool.com

37 years ago SSDS opened its doors to provide services to children. The schools have remained true to the original vision which embraced the sentiment that “All children can”. SSDS continues to be at the forefront of best practices in early childhood services.

Rockland

Camp SkyWild

Camp Reimagined, 160 Big Pond Rd, Huguenot, NY 12746

734-436-1453

campskywild.org

[email protected]

Camp SkyWild is an overnight camp designed for children on the autism spectrum (age 7-17) and their neurotypical siblings (age 6-13). Their program is new to New York this summer, but their team has been running camps for neurodivergent populations in Michigan since 2013. A traditional sleepaway camp experience complete with cabins, campfires, tie-dye, swimming, and archery, its low staff ratio and flexible but structured program optimize camper success.

Staten Island

A Very Special Place

49 Cedar Grove Avenue

718-987-1234

[email protected]

avspny.org

A Very Special Place, Inc. (AVSP) was established in 1974 as a not-for-profit organization and today serves more than 1,600 people in Staten Island, Brooklyn and Manhattan. AVSP provides a comprehensive network of programs and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Programs include day habilitation, residential, self-direction, respite and community habilitation. With the guidance and support offered at AVSP, people of all ages find opportunities to achieve independence and self-fulfillment.

The Community School

11 W Forest Avenue, Teaneck, NJ

High School: 201-862-1796

[email protected]

1135 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ

Lower School: 201-837-8070

[email protected]

communityschoolnj.org

Community School serves the bright child with learning and attentional disabilities. For 55 years the school’s primary goal has been to help children achieve a level of classroom performance that is fully commensurate with their abilities, intellects and talents. Community School welcomes students from New York and New Jersey, and is located just over the George Washington Bridge, in Teaneck, NJ.

CrimsonRise

1015 Castleton Ave.

crimsonrise.org

[email protected]

CrimsonRise teaches nonverbal autistic individuals, ages 5 to 60+, communication access through the Spelling to Communicate (S2C) method. S2C teaches purposeful motor skills to point to letters on a board or keyboard. Through this method, CrimsonRise enables individuals to express their thoughts and emotions. CrimsonRise’s services include one-on-one coaching with parent training and S2C based programs and services. CrimsonRise is uniquely co-founded and guided by nonverbal autistics who gained their voice through S2C.

DJ Masters Academy

265 Main St.

929-899-0939

facebook.com/groups/766611651761435

[email protected]

DJ Masters Academy was created to enrich children’s lives by cultivating a love for the art of DJing. The Company provides training in all areas of DJing to all children, including specialized programs for those with special needs. The classes are focused on mixing, video & audio and Emcee skills, while also promoting music appreciation and socialization. The Company’s Director, Frank Jaconetti, with his team of instructors, has over 25 years of experience in the industry…creating smiles one beat at a time.

Extended Home Care

1200 South Ave.

347-459-8441

Extended Home Care is a Special Needs, Certified Home Health Care Agency, serving New Yorkers since 1997. They specialize in providing home care services to patients and their families with OPWDD. Nursing, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy and HHA services all provided in the comfort of your home. Servicing ages 3 and up. Therapists are available after school and after Day Hab programs. Offering services to Residential Programs as well.

The Grace Foundation

460 Brielle Ave.

718-983-3800

graceofny.org

The Grace Foundation improves the lives of individuals and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Grace provides programs including Site Based Respite/In-Home Respite, Day Hab, Com Hab and for ages 5-30. The ultimate goal is to enable individuals with ASD to lead independent and productive lives.

Illuminart Productions

1000 Richmond Terrace

347 951 9650 ext. 1

illuminart.org

[email protected]

Embark on an epic journey with Hephaestus, son of Zeus and Hera, as he uses innovation to save Mount Olympus from the mischievous goddess of discord. “The Greatest Olympian: A Mythic New Play,” written by J. Giachetti, will premiere at Staten Island Playhouse in April with a sensory-friendly show at 11 am on April 27th. Don’t miss out on this legendary adventure for lovers of fantastical tales and myths.

JCC Day Camp & Marvin’s Camp for Children with Special Needs

HKC Campgrounds

1131 Manor Rd.

718-475-5268

camp.sijcc.org/marvins-camp.html

[email protected]

The Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island’s Marvin’s Camp for Children with Special Needs offers an educational, creative, social, and safe environment for kids, teens, and young adults with special needs. Marvin’s Camp staff are highly experienced in special education, social work, and school psychology. Marvin’s Camp maintains low camper-to-staff ratios to ensure excellent care and attention for each child. Campers enjoy activities at Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds and trips to fun destinations.

Kids Dental, Dr. Lisa Lazzara

739 Woodrow Rd.

718-356-5437

sikidsdental.com

Kids Dental understands that every child’s dental needs are as unique as their smiles and require an individualized approach. All doctors at Kids Dental pride themselves on specialized and comprehensive care solely focused on your child’s needs, especially those with special needs. Kids Dental has kid-friendly themed rooms for your child to relax and make the first experience a very happy one. From the moment you walk into the office, their focus is on your child.

The Law Firm of Kevin P. McKernan

503 Mosely Ave.

718-317-5007

kmckernanlaw.com

Seeking compassionate legal counsel for your family’s future? Look no further. Kevin McKernan Law specializes in estate planning, wills, and trusts tailored to families, especially those that have special needs children and young adults. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges you face, we craft comprehensive and personalized solutions to ensure a secure and thriving future for your loved ones. Put your family’s well-being first – contact them today for expert guidance in safeguarding your family’s financial legacy and your child’s future.

Los Niños

505 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Floor 12A, Room 2

Los Niños Services is an award-winning agency serving the developmental needs of children and their families. They specialize in home and community-based ABA, special instruction, speech, occupational, and physical therapies. All staff are experienced clinicians who pride themselves on being of great service to others. Serving children and families in Westchester and New York City boroughs. The programs through which they provide services are the Early Intervention Program and ABA through private insurance.

On Your Mark, Inc.

645 Forest Ave.

718-720-9233

onyourmark.org

[email protected]

Since 1979, the mission of On Your Mark has been to provide innovative and comprehensive community-based services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across their lifespan. They are committed to helping each individual experience the highest quality of life possible by providing person-centered programs that promote community and social inclusion, health and fitness, daily activity participation, independence, self-empowerment, and productivity.

Person Centered Care Services

150 Granite Ave.

pccsny.org

[email protected]

Person Centered Care Services is a not-for-profit organization creating social change within communities by supporting people with disabilities on their search for identity and acceptance. Services available include Community Supports, Residential Supports, Career Supports, Day Supports, Family Education & Training, and Self-Directed Supports.

Sandra Mazzucco, Speech-Language Pathology

465 Belfield Ave.

917-825-9005

Providing speech and language therapy to the Staten Island community for over 40 years. Toddlers to seniors. Specializing in fluency and stuttering, language and feeding disorders. Prompt trained for Apraxia of speech and phonological and articulation disorders. ASHA certified.New York state license in Speech and Language Pathology. Department of Education RSA accepted.

Staten Island Alliance for North Shore Children and Families

statenislandalliance.com

[email protected]

The SI Alliance for North Shore Children and Families is a coalition of organizations, schools and community members focused on improving the overall well-being of children 0-8 years old. The SI Alliance promotes equity and addresses disparities while connecting SI North Shore families to resources located on SI. Families can access the SI Alliance Resource Hub via the website.

Sunny Days Consulting Services

1110 South Ave., Suite 405

718-556-1616

sunnydays.com

Sunny Days provides home-based evaluations and ongoing therapy for infants and toddlers (ages birth to three years) suspected of having any developmental delays. They offer Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Special Educational services. Services are funded by the NY State Department of Health. No out of pocket expenses necessary.

Thrive Creative Arts Therapy

4300 Hylan Blvd.

thrivecreativeartstherapy.com

[email protected]

At Thrive, they offer a range of in-person and virtual sessions to cater to the diverse needs of the Staten Island community and beyond. Their services are available to individuals of all ages, including children, adults, and couples seeking healing from anxiety disorders, depression, relationship issues, and specialized care for children with special needs. Thrive’s highly trained therapists integrate the expressive arts into their sessions with clients to support them toward their best life.

Where Little Minds Grow

501 Richmond Hill Road

wherelittlemindsgrow.com

[email protected]

At Where Little Minds Grow Summer Camp, our goal is to provide the children with a fun filled learning experience. Their fully licensed Speech-Language Pathologists, Occupational Therapists, and Special Education Teachers use a multidisciplinary approach. Children ages 2-5 will be presented with the opportunity to form relationships with peers, while acquiring and maintaining early academic skills. WLMG strives to offer fun and challenging indoor and outdoor activities.

Westchester

Amani Public Charter School

60 S Third Ave., Mount Vernon

amanicharter.org

914-668-2553

[email protected]

Seeking inclusion first education for a student? Amani Public Charter School values collective responsibility and respects differences of all. They offer rigorous academic opportunities and academic support in all classes including their integrated co-teaching (ICT) classrooms. In addition, they offer resource room support for small group differentiated instruction. Amani is a welcoming and kind community where students of all abilities and backgrounds—including English language learners—can thrive. Amani works to achieve student’s personal best. Call today to learn more about their Inclusive Program Design.

The Charter School of Educational Excellence (CSEE)

260 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701

914- 476-5070

charterschoolofeducational-excellence.org

CSEE is a regional charter school open to students in grades k-12, that reside in Westchester, Rockland and Bronx counties. In partnership with parents, teachers and community, CSEE instills in students a passion for learning, to be critical thinkers, leaders and lifelong learners. The School’s special needs program and robust academic curriculum fosters a healthy body and mind course of study, which has led the school to be recognized by the NYS Department of Education as an “Exceptional School”.

Creative Wonders Therapy Center

470 Mamaroneck Ave, Suite 204, White Plains

101 South Bedford Rd Suite 404, Mt. Kisco

914-421-8270 ext. 1

creativewonderstherapy.com

Creative Wonders is a pediatric therapy center in both White Plains and Mt. Kisco. Their speech clinic has

speech therapists trained extensively in PROMPT as well as oral motor and feeding. Seasoned occupational and physical therapists trained in specialties including sensory integration and evaluations including SIPT. They have toddler rooms as well as a sensory gym in a state-of-the-art facility! They also provide OT and ST in the home and daycares/pre-schools throughout the county.

Enabling Devices

50 Broadway, Hawthorne, NY 10532

800-832-8697

914-747-3070

enablingdevices.com

[email protected]

Enabling Devices is a family-run business that designs, manufactures and sells assistive technology for people living with disabilities. Working with individuals, parents, teachers and

therapists, we find—or invent—the devices, toys and tools that help build more joyful, fulfilling lives. From learning and play, to communication and independence, our products help make the impossible, possible. Visit us on the web for switches, communicators, adapted toys and games, sensory products, mounts, electronics and more.

Green Chimneys School

Campuses in Brewster and Carmel

400 Doansburg Rd

Brewster, NY 10509

33 Clearpool Rd

Carmel, NY 10512

845-279-2995

greenchimneys.org

[email protected]

Green Chimneys is an accredited special education program for students who have been unsuccessful in traditional school environments, and benefit from a highly structured and supportive setting. Therapeutic day and residential programs feature an enriched curriculum for individualized academic, behavioral and emotional support. An innovative approach integrates animal-assisted activities and outdoor exploration into treatment and education plans, helping students connect with nature, discover their own special talents, and develop skills to grow into independent young adults.

Intellectus Preparatory Charter School

175-177 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10550

914.221.6929

intellectusprep.org

IPCS offers priority application priority for scholars with disabilities, currently serving grades 6-9 with plans to expand to grade 12 in the coming years. Achieving first-year mathematics proficiency results over 30% above state levels, IPCS is dedicated to providing an inclusive, equitable educational experience. Through integrated co-teaching, experiential learning, and a focus on personal development, it addresses educational quality, conflict resolution, and economic challenges. IPCS is looking to respond to demand through self-contained classes. Committed to community impact and fostering social responsibility, IPCS prepares scholars for academic success and informed college and career choices.

John Cardinal O’Connor School

16 North Broadway, Irvington

914-591-9330

jcoschool.org

[email protected]

JCOS empowers children to thrive academically, spiritually, emotionally, and socially in their supportive school community. JCOS faculty are NYS certified and committed to students with mild to moderate special education needs mainly centered around speech, language, reading, writing, math, attention, and social skills. This K- 8th grade private Catholic school is a great affordable choice in Westchester County. All faiths are welcome.

Littman Krooks, LLP

800 Westchester Avenue,

Rye Brook

914-684-2100

littmankrooks.com

Littman Krooks Special Needs Planning and Special Education Advocacy Attorneys work for the empowerment of individuals with special needs. Planning for your child’s future can seem overwhelming but you do not need to face these tasks alone. Seeking the assistance of an attorney can be the best approach.

Main Street Pediatric Dentistry

115 Main St., Suite 302, Tuckahoe, NY

914-633-4440

mainstreetpediatricdentistry.com

[email protected]

Main Street Pediatric Dentistry’s experienced staff has specialized training to work with special needs patients and those with disabilities. They focus on behavior management, working closely with the patient and their families to make the experience as comfortable as possible. Patients of all ages are welcome.

Monster Mini Golf

Yonkers Ridge Hill Mall

221 Market St., Unit 2950, 2nd fl., Yonkers NY

914 346-5072

monsterminigolf.com/yonkers

[email protected]

Monster Mini Golf is an indoor, fun, affordable, upbeat experience for special needs humans of all ages. Their 18 holes of monster-themed mini golf, glow-in-the-dark experience is wheelchair accessible, climate controlled, with interactive team members. Music volume levels are adjustable upon request. Monster Mini Golf has monstrous themed activities for special needs monsters of all ages. For more excitement they have an on-course DJ, arcade games, bowling, and private party rooms!

Pegasus Therapeutic Riding, Inc.

310 Peach Lake Road Brewster, NY 10509

845-669-8235

Pegasustr.org

[email protected]

Pegasus Therapeutic Riding’s mission is to enhance the lives of individuals with disabilities and challenges through equine-assisted activities and education. Pegasus was established in 1975 and became one of the first therapeutic equestrian centers in the USA built to serve people with special needs. The team of PATH certified instructors provide programs for those who face developmental, emotional, social, and physical challenges. Their programs are: Therapeutic Riding, Therapeutic Horsemanship and Therapeutic Horsemanship for PTSD/Trauma.

RSC Therapeutic Service

914-772-0864

[email protected]

rscwestchester.com

RSC offers adaptive sports and performing art programs. Their programs are adapted to be accessible and enjoyable for everyone. This is a learning environment where they encourage self-expression, instill confidence through social interaction and making friends. While these programs encourage a fun

environment, their mission is to significantly improve the overall quality of life of their participants. A 501C# not for profit that provides therapeutic recreation programs. Ask them about their special Olympics program.

Somos Bilingües: Bilingual Therapy & Evaluation Services

50 Hamilton St, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

914-306-0863

[email protected]

somosbilinguesslp.com

Somos Bilingues is a pediatric multidisciplinary practice that serves children from birth to 12 th grade in all areas of development by providing holistic, dynamic, evidence based approaches that are expertly tailored to the strengths and needs of the individual. Their team consists of culturally & linguistically responsive professionals that provide therapy and evaluations in the areas of speech/language, feeding, AAC, occupational, physical, assistive technology, psychological, educational, and more. Somos Bilingues also provides group enrichment classes, consultations, and independent educational evaluations.

Westchester BrainCore Therapy and Wellness

604 Fifth Avenue, Pelham NY 10803

914-738-4460

drwillmck.com

[email protected]

Dr. Will McKenna offers BrainCore Therapy for children and adults at his Pelham and Dutchess locations. BrainCore Therapy non-invasively alleviates symptoms associated with ADD/ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, Learning Disorders, Migraine and Tension-type Headaches, Anxiety, Panic Attacks, Insomnia, Chronic Pain, and more. One main area of treatment involves children with ADHD. BrainCore Therapy encourages children to focus by watching videos of their choice for 30 minutes, without any drugs or side effects. Dr. Will says children love this therapy and parents love the 95% success rate and permanent results.

The Windward School

Lower school: 1275 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains

Middle school: 40 W Red Oak Ln, White Plains

914-949-6968

thewindwardschool.org

As an independent day school for children with dyslexia and language-based learning disabilities, The Windward School believes that difference is power. Through highly trained educators and evidence-based programs, Windward empowers students in grades 1 through 9 with the skills and confidence to return to mainstream schools. Committed to making a Windward education accessible for all, the school awards more than $8.5 million per year in tuition assistance.

