NYC Girl Scouts Unveil A Brand New Cookie this Season!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year because it’s officially Girl Scout cookie season in New York City! This year, fan favorite cookies like Thin Mints and Samoas welcome a new cookie to the Girl Scout Cookie family: the brand-new Adventurefuls cookie. While Samoas are traditionally the most popular cookies in NYC, we think that everyone is going to love the new Adventurefuls!

Adventurefuls are indulgent brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Some lucky Girl Scouts of Greater New York were able to give them a taste and we hear that they are delectably delicious! A Brownie Girl Scout even shared that Adventurefuls are her new, favorite cookie.

Cookie season is underway and budding Girl Scout entrepreneurs are taking cookie orders. The “Digital Cookie” platform has been very popular since the pandemic, allowing customers to order cookies using the online storefront for immediate shipping. One of the best ways to get cookies is to reach out to a local Girl Scout you know and support her individual Girl Scout Cookie business. And we hear that additional purchasing opportunities will pop up across New York City in February and March as well.

Girl Scout Cookie sales also give back with the Gift of Caring program that lets customers support Girl Scouts while giving the gift of Girl Scout cookies to those in need. This year, all donated cookies will be distributed to food pantries in NYC, providing a pick-me-up to families facing food insecurity.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is a key part of our leadership development programming, and the empowering experience of creating their own cookie business is something Girl Scouts carry with them throughout their education and careers,” said Meridith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York. “Girl Scouts are creative and persistent in working to reach their cookie goals, gaining news skills and building confidence in the process.”

Kids of all ages are sure to love the new Adventurefuls and enjoy this greatest time of year for the Girl Scouts and Girl Scout Cookie fans. These cookies are here for a limited time only so get them while you can!

