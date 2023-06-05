New Dinosaurs are Roaring into Nassau County!

Ready to have a roar-ing good time this summer? There’s some fierce news in Nassau County that kids of all ages will love: Two new dinosaurs at the Center for Science in Rockville Centre are now on view and ready to meet everyone!

The animatronic Velociraptor and Dilophosaurus (duh·laa·fuh·saw·ruhs) have made their debut in the Dinosaur Exhibit, bringing the museum’s total robotic dinosaur herd to 15. The museum unveiled the new additions on National Dinosaur Day, which was June 1.

Both new additions were meat eaters back in their day, and they’re sure to impress all who stop by to say hello!

New Dinosaurs at the Center for Science in Rockville Centre

Kids will love getting up close with the Velociraptor, Dilophosaurus and all of the amazing dinosaurs in the exhibit. The huge animatronic (and in some cases skeletal!) dinosaurs definitely steal the show of course, but there’s plenty of more fun to be had, too!

The exhibit features hands-on interactive activities that engage young visitors to learn about dinosaurs and their prehistoric world in the most entertaining ways possible. They’ll learn fascinating information about dinosaur adaptations, unique traits about each dinosaur that helped it survive and so much more.

By the way… it’s not just about the dinos on display—live animals live here too! There are over 40 animals to meet and greet at the exhibit, including snakes, emus, turtles, bunnies and other cool creatures. And they all live in beautiful, natural settings.

What You Need to Know About Visiting the New Dinosaurs at the Center for Science in Rockville Center

Where is the Center for Science located?

The Center for Science is located at 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre, Nassau County, NY.

When is the Dinosaur Exhibit open?

The Dinosaur Exhibit is open every day except Wednesday, 10am – 4pm.

How much are tickets?

$15; $12, seniors; $12, ages 1 – 12

For more information about the new dinosaurs at the Center for Science and other exhibits, visit the website or follow the center on Facebook or Instagram.