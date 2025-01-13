New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Celebrations

Nesting Parties Are the New 2025 Parenting Trend

nesting
Celebrate your new bundle of joy with a nesting celebration.

As 2025 approaches, new trends pop up. While baby showers have been a tradition since the late 1940s, a new, refreshed version of them have emerged.  Nesting parties are the newest rage, according to Pinterest. Searches on the popular inspiration app included party ideas, diaper bouquet, freezer-friendly meal prep and baby cabinet organization.

“Nesting Parties are what the baby shower should’ve always been. They’re about a community coming together to help new parents prepare for a baby’s arrival through activities such as preparing frozen meals and organizing a baby’s cabinet,” says Sydney Stanback, trend expert at Pinterest. “We know that younger generations value community, and community is at the heart of “Nesting Parties” with Gen Z and Millennials seeking ways to be helpful to their expecting friends. Baby showers have increasingly become cumbersome to parents and a nesting party takes the stress out of celebrating birth.”

Ahead, we break down just what exactly the new parties are about, and how to go about throwing one for yourself and a loved one.

What Are Nesting Parties?

Nesting parties are small gatherings of friends and family to help expectant parents prepare for the arrival of their baby. It’s a celebration that focuses on the needs of the parents-to-be, rather than gifts, hosting duties, or entertainment.

The parties became popular in 2023, but have seen a spike as we approach the new year. They’re a great alternative to baby showers as they allow parents extra breathing room. Juggling parenthood can be difficult, especially if you’re a first-time parent, and this specialized party brings a sense of community.

“I’ve worked with so many young parents, especially teen mums, who feel completely stretched trying to balance everything that comes with preparing for a baby. A nesting party could make all the difference for them,” says Dana Kampman, parenting specialist and founder of With Teens. “It’s not just about the tangible help, though that’s huge. It’s also about creating a sense of community. For new parents, those early days can feel incredibly isolating, and having people rally around to offer real, hands-on support can be a lifeline.”

How Are They Different Than Baby Showers?

New parents can also find themselves under crushing pressure from both society and themselves. Baby showers invite a lot of these pressures — the expectations that the parents-to-be are to host, ensure everyone is having a good time, and worry about party favors and food, can create a lot of stress. Baby showers can also invite unsolicited commentary from family and friends, and while everyone is there to celebrate with the new parents, it can still feel quite isolating.

“Baby showers are happy events and joyful gatherings but often lack what new parents really need: practical assistance and emotional backup,” says Kay Saffe, LPCC Clinical Director at Coastal Detox of Southern California. “During a nesting party, parents feel supported rather than just being showered in gifts. Not only does it help build connection and a supportive community around the new parents, but it also helps combat the loneliness that many new parents face.”

A 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that 62 percent of parents say being a parent has been at least somewhat harder than they expected. Meanwhile, a Nestle study found that 60 percent of parents reported feeling like everyone has a view on how to raise their child, whether they want to hear it or not, with 51 percent of new parents reporting feeling intense social pressure on how to raise their children.

Tavia Mapp-Deterville, Founder & CEO of Tavia MD Agency, was inspired to have a nesting party after seeing the idea on social media. With six of her close friends, together they helped her wash her son’s clothes, put together her bassinet, and pack her hospital bag. “It felt amazing to have my girls help me accomplish all the tasks that you are left with after the baby shower,” she explained. “There were no games or themes. It was very intimate.”

Are Nesting Parties Right for You?

While nesting parties are still fairly new, knowing what kind of experience you want as you prepare to bring your bundle of joy into the world is key to deciding if a nesting party or baby shower is right for you.

“I still would opt to do both,” says Mapp. “While it is very helpful to receive gifts for the baby, it can feel very overwhelming and lonely after the shower. My nesting party was the last time I would spend with my girls without a baby in tow for a while which made our time all the more special.”

