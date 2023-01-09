Why Westchester?

Learn all about the towns and communities within Westchester County and why so many city buyers are choosing Westchester as their next home. On Thursday 1/19/23, from 6-7p at the COMPASS Headquarters at 90 5th Avenue, 11th Floor, NYC enjoy a free information packed seminar where trusted COMPASS Real Estate Agents Kori Sassower, Yona Strougo, Jenny Jaffe, Randi Culang and Maya Sheehan will guide you through the process and help answer all your real estate questions.

How do I choose the right suburb?

What does a day in the life of a suburban homeowner look like?

What are the different commutes like?

What type of house can I expect to get for my budget?

How can I get the process started?

Find out Why Westchester residents love their warm and inclusive communities, top ranked school districts and easy commutes.

Seminar is Free, Please Register at www.why-westchester.com and take the first step in getting educated on some of the very desired NY Suburbs.