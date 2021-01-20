May Vice President Harris Smash the Glass Ceiling for Kids Everywhere

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Vice President Harris

Regardless of what ‘side’ you were on during the tumultuous election, today we experienced a momentous time in history by the swearing-in of the first woman Vice President of the United States, a moment we should all take in.

Sworn in by the first Latina (and born New Yorker) appointed to Supreme Court, Justice Sonia Sotomayor (Bronx in the house)! Vice President Harris is the first woman to hold this office. She is also the first Black and South Asian woman to hold the Vice President’s office. Of course, congratulations to President Joe Biden, but let’s just for a brief moment soak in this glorious moment in history.

Women have been hit hard by the COVID pandemic. The Center for American Progress shared this past October that by September 2020, a staggering 865,000 women left the workforce. Recently, the Bureau of Labor Statistics shared that in December, 140,000 jobs were lost — all held by women. According to the nonprofit Lean In – Black women have been hit the hardest during this pandemic.

And while we have far to go, may we put aside politics and take in what this means to America. May this be an opportunity for little girls to dream, to see themselves in the Vice President and her blended family. And may they break many more glass ceilings along the way.

Psst..check out Election Reading Books for Kids by the NYPL!