Kindergarten Application Deadline is January 19th for NYC Kids

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

If your child will turn five in the fall of the calendar year, it’s time to fill out the kindergarten application! Every five-year-old who lives in New York City is guaranteed a spot in a public elementary school. If your child was born in 2016, the application process is happening right now for the upcoming school year that starts in September 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the New York City kindergarten applications.

Want to know more about the school year? Check out our post: NYC DOE Public School Calendar 2020-2021!

Deadline to Apply to Kindergarten: January 19, 2021

Follow these steps:

Create a My Schools Account. The My Schools Account will help you navigate your child’s elementary school options and be where you submit your application.

Register to attend a virtual Elementary Admissions Event. There are five different dates to attend the virtual event.

Apply to kindergarten! Submit your application through My Schools or by phone at 718-935-2009.

Kids with Special Needs

If your child has an IEP, you may have already attended an orientation and are considering District 75 or a specialized program. If you feel that your child may need a more in-depth program, ask your coordinator for information on a specialized program. If your child needs an IEP, email Turning5@schools.nyc.gov to receive “Kindergarten Orientation Guide for Families of Students with Disabilities Entering Kindergarten in Fall, 2020,” so the process can get started.