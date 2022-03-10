Kids pickup basketball and volleyball on the UWS!

Youth Sports has changed over the years. What used to be a casual and fun environment, now it seems that every year hyper-competitive leagues are starting for younger and younger athletes. While high-level competition can improve your child’s potential and skill level, it can also come with overbearing parents, overly-aggressive coaching, and unnecessary pressure.

Getting your kids back to the feel-good aspect of sports without sacrificing their progress is what inspired “NYC Pickup Sports”. The program’s founder, and fellow Upper West Sider, Zach says “The difference between pickup sports and league sports is that the pressure is off. We pick new teams every week and there are no drills or standings. All we do is play the games. You are not committed to a single team and there is no obligation to show up every week. We encourage kids to experiment on aspects of their game that they would not normally be able to do in a league setting, and have fun with it.”

NYC Pickup Sports is a fun, safe, casual program for any kid who wants to play sports without having to worry about the pressures and commitments of a traditional sports league.

Get Info: nycpickupsports.com

Spring season is Saturday evenings from March 12th – June 4th

(Excluding 4/16, 4/23 & 5/28)

Pickup Schedule:

5:00pm – 6:00pm – Middle school basketball

6:00pm – 7:00pm – Middle school volleyball

7:00pm – 8:00pm – High school volleyball

8:00pm – 9:00pm – High school basketball

Location: JCC Manhattan 3rd Floor South Gym Address: 334 Amsterdam Avenue

$350 Spring Volleyball or Basketball Season Pass

$40 Single Week

Players who sign up for a full season will receive a complimentary guest pass to one of our games! Bring a friend and play with friends!