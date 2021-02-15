Quantcast
Scoop | Ghostlight Theater Summer Camp: Acting, Singing, and Dancing

Posted on By

Get your theater lover back on stage this summer! Ghostlight Theater Camp offers high-caliber training with Broadway professionals in a traditional summer camp experience. Acting, singing, and dance classes focus on collaboration and staff support of each camper’s individuality. A festival of outstanding shows ends each session and campers leave camp with lifelong friendships and personal development that will follow them wherever life leads. Joy, Creativity, Gratitude, and Community are the core-values of everything at camp. From improv classes to stargazing, staff members model empathic and intentional practices for campers who return home confident and empowered to be themselves.

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.

