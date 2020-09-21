Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With finances and employment being at the forefront of so many parents’ lives, now is a time to think of mapping out your financial future- this Thursday, September 24th at 3:00 PM, learn about how not to leave your money behind!

Here is how:

Learn about your 401K (and other employer savings) Roll Over Options with Financial Planner Jay Mota.

Has Your Employment Status Changed in the last 12 months?

Are you Expecting to Retire?

Do you have a 401K, TSA, or other Employee Sponsored Savings Accounts?